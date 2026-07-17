Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains One of the Safest Picks in the First Round of 2026 Drafts
Amon-Ra St. Brown has steadily finished as the fantasy WR3 in each of the past three seasons, and there is little reason to believe he'll stray far from there in 2026. Even with the late-season emergence of teammate Jameson Williams, who topped 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight year, St. Brown remains the unquestioned lynchpin of Detroit's high-powered passing offense, earning an already staggering 31.3% target share and an even more unreal 37.5% share in the red zone. Without the threat of pulling the ball down and running, nearly all of Jared Goff's dropbacks translate to passing production, allowing him to lead the NFL in both passing yards and touchdowns over the past four seasons, and with St. Brown his most trusted target, the four-time Pro Bowler remains one of the safest picks in fantasy. St. Brown is RotoBaller's WR5 and a player who should continue to shift matchups throughout the 2026 season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller