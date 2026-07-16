Kyle Pitts Sr. a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP?
Kyle Pitts Sr. put together the best season of his career in 2025, recording 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets across 17 games. Atlanta rewarded Pitts Sr. with a three-year, $54 million contract extension over the offseason, and he now enters 2026 as the clear number two option in the team's passing game behind star wide receiver Drake London. Pitts Sr. finished 2025 as the TE5 in per-game PPR scoring, so his current redraft ADP as the sixth tight end off the board is defensible. However, Pitts Sr. has an extended history of fantasy underperformance, failing to record more than 53 catches, 667 receiving yards, or four touchdowns in any season between 2022 and 2024. The Falcons also have one of the more questionable quarterback situations in the NFL, with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) working his way back from injury and Tua Tagovailoa coming off a brutal season with the Miami Dolphins in 2025. Pitts Sr. has definite upside, but he may be a player for redraft managers to avoid at his current price.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller