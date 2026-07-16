David Njoku Could Still Have His Place in Fantasy in 2026
David Njoku helped to make theirs one of the more well-rounded tight end rooms in the league. The Chargers return 2025 fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden II after he reached some historic highs as a rookie, and the team made an early commitment to free agent Charlie Kolar, one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. It was the addition of Njoku in mid-May, though, that brought true multi-functionality to the room in Mike McDaniel's new offense. A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku had fallen clearly behind rookie Harold Fannin Jr. in his final season with the Browns, but given a fresh start with one of the most creative playcallers in the league, he could again find sporadic fantasy relevance in 2026. At RotoBaller's TE32, he is not a player worth targeting in redraft leagues, but he is a low-cost depth piece for contending dynasty managers and is worthy of the occasional late-round swing in best ball drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller