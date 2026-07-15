Michael Penix Jr. a Dynasty Hold Until Camp Brings Clarity
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is still difficult to price before training camp. He threw for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions in nine starts last season, then a partially torn left ACL ended his year in Week 11. This was his third ACL surgery. Penix made it back for individual and seven-on-seven work in the spring, but Atlanta kept him out of full-team periods while Tua Tagovailoa ran the offense. The expectation was that Penix would be ready for 11-on-11 work in camp, pending medical clearance. Until that happens, there is not much of a competition to judge. The fantasy profile has its own problem. Penix completed 60.1% of his passes and added only 70 rushing yards, so he needs the arm to carry the value. Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts Sr. give him enough help if he wins the job. RotoBaller has Penix at QB29 in dynasty, which is low enough to hold through camp but not cheap enough to ignore the knee and Tua. Superflex buyers should wait for clarity rather than paying for his previous upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller