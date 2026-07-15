Terrance Ferguson's Second-Half Breakout Cold Spill into 2026
Terrance Ferguson, with plans of stashing him for a potential breakout in 2026, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Ferguson, who hails from the University of Oregon, barely saw the field in the first half of his rookie campaign, and he finished with only 11 receptions on 25 targets for 231 yards and three touchdowns in 14 regular-season games. However, the Rams found a way to use him by midseason by running two- and three-tight end sets at the highest rate in the league, which led to Ferguson catching 10 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the final 10 games. His 21 yards per catch would have ranked second in the NFL last year on large volume. The Rams still have Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee and drafted Max Klare this year, but Ferguson should be more involved in Year 2, and he should have plenty of room to run with defenses focusing most of their attention on star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. RotoBaller has Ferguson ranked as the No. 13 fantasy TE in 2026, making him a second-year sleeper to target if you decide to wait on the position in fantasy drafts.
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins