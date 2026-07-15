Does Adonai Mitchell Have True Breakout Potential as Locked-in Starter?
Adonai Mitchell as a breakout candidate in 2026 in his first full season with the team. Mitchell has always had significant potential as an elite athlete with the size and athleticism to burn down the field and make contested catches, which is why the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the 52nd overall pick in the second round out of the University of Texas in 2024. It never came together for Mitchell in his one-plus season in Indy, though, as he caught 32 of 71 targets for 464 yards and zero touchdowns in 25 games (eight starts). He showed more flashes of his high-end upside in half a season with the Jets in 2025 with terrible QB play, catching 24 of 58 targets for 301 yards and his first two NFL touchdowns in eight games. Mitchell will enter the 2026 campaign as a locked-in starter for the first time in his career, and he was a standout in offseason practices while showing plenty of chemistry with QB Geno Smith. Receivers Garrett Wilson and rookie Omar Cooper Jr., running back Breece Hall, and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq will all draw attention away from Mitchell, potentially leading to a big year. Fantasy managers could do worse than using a late-round flier on Mitchell's talent late in drafts this fall. RotoBaller has Mitchell ranked as the No. 70 fantasy WR for 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt