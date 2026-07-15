Isaiah Bond Needs a Big Camp to Keep Dynasty Appeal
Isaiah Bond flashed enough as a rookie to stay on the dynasty radar, but the roster got a lot less forgiving this spring. He turned 44 targets into 18 catches for 338 yards, an 18.8-yard average, without finding the end zone. Cleveland then used the 24th and 39th picks on KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are still here, too. Bond did help himself during offseason work. He added roughly 15 pounds, looked stronger through contact, and made plays at every level of the field. The Browns praised the progress, though none of it guarantees him a regular role once camp begins. Cleveland also has an unsettled quarterback competition, which does not help a receiver fighting for the back end of the rotation. RotoBaller has Bond 269th overall in its latest dynasty rankings. That is deep-league territory. He is worth tracking through August, not forcing onto ordinary dynasty rosters before the depth chart starts to clear.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller