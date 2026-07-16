Juwan Johnson Still the TE1 in New Orleans
Juwan Johnson had a career year in 2025. The Saints signed Noah Fant in free agency and used a third-round pick to take former University of Georgia TE Oscar Delp. However, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune writes that Johnson should remain atop the depth chart at the position for the Saints entering the 2026 campaign. The Saints' moves at the position could signal a move to a vastly different-looking offense this year that will feature more two-tight end sets. The 29-year-old Johnson set career highs in catches (77), targets (102), and receiving yards (889) last year while catching three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in his sixth year in New Orleans. Only Arizona's Trey McBride and Atlanta's Kyle Pitts Sr. had more receiving yards in 2025, and Johnson's 889 yards were the fourth-most in a single season by a TE in Saints history. Most of his production came after rookie Tyler Shough took over as the starting QB. Johnson has established himself as an excellent size-speed athlete, but with more competition for targets coming from Fant, Delp, and rookie first-round receiver Jordyn Tyson, regression figures to be coming in 2026. Fantasy managers should target Johnson as a low-end TE2 after his career year in 2025.
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune - Luke Johnson
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune - Luke Johnson