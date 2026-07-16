Roman Wilson has a Lot to Prove in Training Camp
Roman Wilson has a lot to prove this summer in training camp after failing to take advantage of his opportunity in the passing game in 2025, finishing with just 12 catches on 21 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns in 13 regular-season games (four starts). The key for Wilson is to build up his chemistry with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in new head coach Mike McCarthy's offense. But even if Wilson can do that, he won't be guaranteed a regular role on offense after the offseason additions of veteran Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard. The only advantage Wilson has is the fact that he played with Rodgers last year, which could give him a leg up over the polished Bernard going into Week 1 of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old former third-rounder in 2024 out of the University of Michigan is blessed with quickness and the ability to play inside and outside, but he's currently outside of RotoBaller's top-100 WR rankings after his disappointing 2025 finish.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Markowski
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Markowski