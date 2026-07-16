Jalen McMillan Emerging as a Sneaky Redraft Sleeper Ahead of 2026
Jalen McMillan's 2025 season was derailed by a preseason neck injury that kept him out until Week 15. However, the 24-year-old should be healthy heading into 2026, and he will have an opportunity to earn a larger role in the Tampa Bay passing game following the offseason departure of former Bucs' wideout Mike Evans. McMillan has flashed upside across the first 17 games of his NFL career, recording 49 catches for 639 yards and eight touchdowns on 73 targets. While Emeka Egbuka is likely locked into the WR1 role in Tampa Bay, presumed Bucs WR2 Chris Godwin Jr. is entering his age-30 season and has battled both injuries and declining production in recent years. As the WR59 by current redraft ADP, McMillan profiles as a sneaky sleeper for fantasy managers to target in drafts ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller