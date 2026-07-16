Trey McBride Is a Dynasty Cornerstone, Not a Sell-High
Trey McBride is the kind of player dynasty managers can overthink after a monster season. He caught 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, one year after going 111-1,146-2. The 169 targets matter more than the touchdown spike. McBride has now topped 100 catches in back-to-back seasons, something no tight end had done before, and Arizona has him under contract through 2029. There is some uncertainty at quarterback, but Jacoby Brissett enters camp as the likely starter. Gardner Minshew II is the veteran alternative, while third-round rookie Carson Beck looks more like a longer-term option. Mike LaFleur has already talked about finding different ways to use McBride in the new offense. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson remain part of a capable receiving group, but that did not keep McBride from leading the Cardinals in catches, yards, and receiving touchdowns last year. RotoBaller ranks him as the dynasty TE2. Contenders should be willing to pay for the weekly advantage, and rebuilders have no reason to move him just because his value is high. It would take another cornerstone asset, plus a meaningful piece, to make selling worthwhile.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller