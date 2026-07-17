Tyquan Thornton an Attractive Later-Round Pick in Best-Ball Drafts
Tyquan Thornton enjoyed the most productive season of his young career in 2025, serving as the primary vertical threat in a Chiefs offense that has stagnated in recent years. Since the departure of Tyreek Hill in 2022, two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II had seen his air yards per attempt on a steady decline, and while that number sat at only 7.0 in 2025, it still represented a slight uptick over his previous two seasons. While he caught only 19 passes in his first season with the Chiefs, Thornton was easily the most explosive piece of an offense whose most reliable playmakers tended to operate underneath, averaging more than 23 yards per reception and adding three touchdowns to his 438 yards. The team's most impactful receiver, Rashee Rice, is expected to be cleared of the legal situation for which he already served a six-game suspension, while 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy should be healthier after a frustrating, injury-marred sophomore campaign, but neither possesses Thornton's ability to consistently stretch the field. While his production may come in more unpredictable spurts, Thornton should benefit from further developed chemistry with Mahomes, and he is a worthwhile selection in the later rounds of 2026 best ball drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller