Ethan Salas Reclaiming Dynasty Value in Bounce-Back Season
Ethan Salas saw his value take a hit during the 2025 season when he appeared in only 10 games due to injury. However, Salas had spent the entire 2026 season at Double-A and had rebounded quite nicely. Across 63 contests with San Antonio this season, the backstop has posted a strong .284/.353/.422 slash line with a .775 OPS. During this campaign, the catcher has gone deep seven times and has even chipped in 14 stolen bases. In his last full season (2024), Salas posted a .206/.288/.311 line with only four home runs and a mere 10 stolen bases. Seeing him not only rebound from his injury but produce career-best marks against tougher pitching is an excellent sign. The team's top-ranked prospect could earn a late-season call to Triple-A if he maintains this trajectory.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com