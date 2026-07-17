Ronald Acuna Jr. Moving his Rehab to Triple-A
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s (hamstring) minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. Acuna started a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League during the All-Star break this week and went 1-for-7 with a grand slam in three games played while serving as the designated hitter. The former MVP will now move to the highest minor-league level and will presumably work back into the outfield before the Braves reinstate him from the 10-day injured list, potentially early next week. The 28-year-old Venezuelan still has elite five-category potential for fantasy managers when he's healthy, but he's been sidelined two separate times in 2026 with hamstring issues. It has led to a disappointing .251/.373/.421 line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 31 runs scored in his 195 at-bats. Acuna's buy-low window remains open, and he could be a difference-maker in the second half if he can stay off the IL for a third time this year. But fantasy managers holding Acuna through his injuries this year are probably still going to want a lot in return in any trade.
Source: Atlanta Braves
Source: Atlanta Braves