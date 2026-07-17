Edwin Diaz to Make Another Rehab Outing on Friday
Edwin Diaz (elbow) is scheduled to make another minor-league rehab appearance with the Single-A Ontario Tower Buzzers on Friday, July 17, according to the team. Diaz will move to a higher minor-league affiliate after appearing in two rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League earlier this week. The 32-year-old veteran has been sidelined since late April after having surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, but he's nearing a return and should be back in the Dodgers' bullpen before the end of July. Most likely, the Dodgers will want to see Diaz appear on back-to-back days before they officially reinstate him from the 60-day injured list. His fastball was sitting around 96-98 mph in the ACL, which is a good sign he's close to being back to 100%. Diaz might be eased in initially, but he should return to being L.A.'s primary ninth-inning option despite his ugly 10.50 ERA and 2.33 WHIP from his first six innings before elbow surgery. Diaz is rostered in 83% of Yahoo leagues, so he should be scooped up immediately if he's available.
Source: Ontario Tower Buzzers
Source: Ontario Tower Buzzers