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7 Upside Fantasy Baseball Closers Breaking Out? Michael Petersen, Hogan Harris, Daniel Lynch IV, Aaron Ashby, Jeff Hoffman, Hogan Harris, Ben Joyce

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Jeff Hoffman - fantasy baseball closers pitchers relievers rankings draft sleepers waiver wire pickups

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 17 of 2026 include Michael Petersen, Hogan Harris, Daniel Lynch IV, Aaron Ashby, and more.

Over the opening months of the season, the fantasy managers who got ahead of their leaguemates and stashed players like Louis Varland and Jacob Latz were rewarded with a top-10 closer.

In this piece, we will check in on seven relief pitchers who have seen their fantasy value increase and could be worth a look on the waiver wire.

So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging high-leverage options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!

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Ben Joyce, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ben Joyce (shoulder) has yet to pitch in the big leagues this season as he works his way back from the shoulder surgery that has kept him out since May 2025. However, the 25-year-old began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League before the All-Star break, so he could be on track to return to the Angels bullpen before the end of July.

Joyce struggled in a limited sample size of innings in 2025 before suffering the shoulder injury. Still, he was an effective reliever for the Angels in 2024, recording a 2.08 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP with 33 strikeouts and four saves across 34 2/3 innings. Joyce is known for his electric fastball, which he threw at an average velocity of 102.4 miles per hour in 2024. Los Angeles has had difficulty filling its closer role so far this season, with right-handers Ryan Zeferjahn, Kirby Yates, and Sam Bachman currently sharing ninth-inning duties.

If Joyce can prove he is fully healthy, he could be the favorite for saves with the Angels upon his return to the big leagues.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Daniel Lynch IV, Kansas City Royals

Right-handed reliever Alex Lange is the current closer for the Kansas City Royals, but left-hander Daniel Lynch IV could be worth stashing for fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are speculating on saves in the second half. Lynch, a former first-rounder in 2018 out of the University of Virginia, began his MLB career as a starter before transitioning to a full-time relief role in recent seasons.

At the All-Star break, the 29-year-old southpaw sits with a 2-2 record, 2.35 ERA (3.15 FIP), 0.94 WHIP, one save, 33 strikeouts, and only 12 walks in 38 1/3 innings pitched across 39 appearances out of the bullpen. Since taking the loss to the Chicago White Sox on June 27, Lynch has thrown 4 1/3 shutout innings with a walk, three strikeouts, and a hold for the Royals in four games in July. Lynch has 10 saves on the season and could be next in line for saves in KC if Lange struggles.

Veteran Carlos Estevez (shoulder) has been on the injured list all year after getting hurt in his first outing of the season, and there's no clear timetable for his return. Lynch is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Michael Petersen, Miami Marlins

Across 39 innings (41 games) so far this season, Miami Marlins right-hander Michael Petersen (hamstring) has pitched to a 3.07 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and one save. Petersen exited early from Miami's final game before the All-Star break on Sunday with a hamstring injury, so fantasy managers should monitor for his health status coming out of the break.

Assuming he can avoid a stint on the injured list, Petersen could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a potential source of saves. The 32-year-old has arguably been the best arm in the Miami bullpen in 2026, as he's averaged 97.8 miles per hour on his fastball and has recorded a 29.4% strikeout rate. Miami has largely deployed Petersen in a setup role ahead of closer Pete Fairbanks. However, Fairbanks owns a 6.83 ERA and is allowing 2.17 HR/9 on the year. If the Marlins eventually decide to make a change in the ninth inning, Petersen could be next in line.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman had a brutal start to the year and lost his job as the team's closer, with the emergence of Louis Varland as an elite bullpen option. He has put together a few strong weeks, though, and could return to fantasy relevance at some point after the All-Star break. He is 5-6 with a 4.57 ERA in his 44 games, but his 2.64 FIP and 3.07 xERA indicate he has pitched much better than his ERA indicates.

He has a sky-high .402 BABIP against him (league average is .289 this season), so there could be some positive regression for him in the second half if ht gets some better batted-ball luck. Hoffman did give up two earned runs in his last outing before the break, snapping a 13-game span without an earned run against him. Varland will likely keep the closer job as long as he's healthy, but Hoffman could be a very valuable setup option or end up in a closer spot as bullpens get shuffled at the Trade Deadline.

In deep leagues, he makes sense to stash and see, while in standard-sized leagues, he's definitely a reliever to keep a close eye on.

- Written by Zach Thompson

 

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics relief pitcher Hogan Harris reached the break with six saves, a 3.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts in 42 innings. The save total catches the eye. The timing does not. Harris has not converted one since June 12, and 27 walks have made nearly every inning feel heavier than it should. He is rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues. The Athletics still have not handed the ninth to one reliever.

Harris remains part of the late-inning picture with Elvis Alvarado, and the lefty-righty split could keep both involved. Harris at least limits loud contact, allowing an 86.6 mph average exit velocity with a 31.1% hard-hit rate. That helps, but it does not erase the traffic. RotoBaller ranks him 100th in its July 15 waiver update and 36th among closers for Week 16. He is a speculative add in 15-team leagues for managers chasing saves. In shallower formats, the WHIP and uncertain role are enough reason to wait.

- Written by Bruno Mule

 

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano grabbed two saves in his first four appearances with the club, then nearly gave one away on July 10. He walked three, allowed a run, and left the bases loaded before Juan Mejia recorded the final out. Romano still came out of the first half as Colorado's listed closer, though the role is anything but settled. The saves are the attraction.

Everything around them is difficult to stomach. Romano owns a 7.71 ERA and 2.14 WHIP with 10 walks in 11 2/3 innings overall, and Coors Field adds another layer of risk. RotoBaller lists him at 5% rostered and gives him as good a chance as anyone in the committee to receive the next opportunity. Romano is a deep-league gamble for managers desperate for saves, not a reliever to add for ratio help.

- Written by Bruno Mule

 

Aaron Ashby, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers left-handed reliever Aaron Ashby isn't a candidate for saves in Milwaukee, but he remains attractive on the waiver wire in fantasy with a league-high 12 wins and for his ability to contribute strikeouts and holds in high-leverage situations. In addition to his career-high 12 wins -- his previous career high was five victories in 2025 -- the 28-year-old southpaw has a 3.56 ERA (3.24 FIP), 1.44 WHIP, seven holds, 75 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 55 2/3 innings across 45 appearances (one start) in 2026.

However, Ashby has met some adversity since the beginning of June, allowing 16 runs (14 earned) on 23 hits for a 6.41 ERA (5.13 FIP), 24 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 19 2/3 innings pitched. He's gone 3-2 in that span with four blown saves and six holds. Ashby has obviously been money for wins for fantasy managers, but you can't hang your hat on that alone in the second half.

His career-high 30.6% strikeout rate has also been nice, but Ashby also has a career-high 11.8% walk rate that will continue to get him in trouble in the second half.

- Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team
Name		 Current
Closer		 Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire
Add
Solid Yankees David Bednar Fernando Cruz Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn, Jake Bird N/A
Solid Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Garrett Whitlock Greg WeissertTyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten Garrett Whitlock
Solid Blue Jays Louis Varland Tyler Rogers Jeff Hoffman, Braydon FisherMason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL) N/A
Committee Orioles Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge Rico Garcia, Ryan Helsley (IL) Yennier Cano, Grant Wolfram, Anthony Nunez, Felix Bautista (IL) Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge
Solid Rays Bryan Baker Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL) N/A

 

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating
 Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Tigers Kenley Jansen Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL) N/A
Questionable White Sox Grant Taylor Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks Seranthony Dominguez, Bryan Hudson, Trevor Richards (BRV) Grant Taylor
Solid Guardians Cade Smith Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman Erik Sabrowski, Matt FestaTim Herrin, Franco Aleman N/A
Volatile Royals Alex Lange Matt Strahm, Lucas Erceg Daniel Lynch IV, John SchreiberCarlos Estevez (IL) Alex Lange
Questionable Twins Yoendrys Gomez Andrew Morris Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance Yoendrys Gomez

 

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Rangers Jacob Latz Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Jakob Junis (IL) N/A
Volatile Angels Kirby Yates Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn Samy Natera Jr., Brent Suter, Chase Silseth, Ben Joyce (IL) Kirby Yates
Committee Athletics Elvis AlvaradoHogan Harris Luis Medina Justin Sterner, Mark Leiter Jr., Mason Barnett  Elvis Alvarado, Hogan Harris
Solid Astros Josh Hader Bryan King Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu N/A
Solid Mariners Andres Munoz Jose A. Ferrer Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash (IL) N/A

 

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Braves Raisel Iglesias Dylan Lee Tyler Kinley (PAT), Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Robert Suarez (IL) N/A
Volatile Marlins Pete Fairbanks Michael Petersen Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL) Michael Petersen
Volatile Mets Devin Williams Luke Weaver Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter Luke Weaver
Solid Phillies Jhoan Duran  Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering Tanner Banks, Tim Mayza, Brad Keller (IL) N/A
Volatile Nationals Clayton Beeter Orlando Ribalta PJ Poulin, Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove N/A

 

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Cubs Jacob Webb Trent ThorntonCaleb Thielbar Ryan Rolison, Tyler Ferguson, Daniel Palencia (IL) Jacob Webb
Solid Reds Emilio Pagan Tejay Antone, Brock Burke Caleb Ferguson, Pierce JohnsonGraham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL) N/A
Solid Brewers Trevor Megill Abner Uribe Aaron AshbyGrant Anderson, Chad Patrick N/A
Volatile Pirates Mason Montgomery, Gregory Soto  Dennis Santana Yohan Ramirez, Brandon Eisert Mason Montgomery
Solid Cardinals Riley O'Brien JoJo Romero, George Soriano Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl N/A

 

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Diamondbacks Paul Sewald Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo Brandyn Garcia, Taylor ClarkeKevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL) N/A
Volatile Rockies Jordan Romano Antonio Senzatela, Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia Victor VodnikBrennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL) N/A
Solid Dodgers Tanner Scott Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edwin Diaz (IL) N/A
Solid Padres Mason Miller  Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL) Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL) N/A
Volatile Giants Caleb Kilian Erik Miller, Dylan Smith Sam Hentges, JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn (IL) Erik Miller

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Michael Petersen, Hogan Harris, Daniel Lynch IV, Aaron Ashby, Jeff Hoffman, Hogan Harris, Ben Joyce, Caleb Kilian, Garrett Whitlock, Grant Taylor, Mason Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Michael Petersen, Hogan Harris, Daniel Lynch IV, Aaron Ashby, Jeff Hoffman, Hogan Harris, Ben Joyce, Caleb Kilian, Garrett Whitlock, Grant Taylor, Mason Montgomery:

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Mason Montgomery
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Brayan Rocchio
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Jonah Heim
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Elvis Alvarado
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Luke Weaver
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Owen Murphy
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Erik Miller
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Robert Gasser
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vs
Andrew Kittredge
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brett Baty
Mason Montgomery
vs
Anthony Seigler
Mason Montgomery
vs
Khalil Watson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Mangum
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dalton Rushing
Mason Montgomery
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Mason Montgomery
vs
Charlie Condon
Mason Montgomery
vs
Walker Jenkins
Mason Montgomery
vs
Clayton Beeter
Mason Montgomery
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Max Clark
Mason Montgomery
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Vaughn Grissom
Mason Montgomery
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Jacob Gonzalez
Mason Montgomery
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Tyler Tolbert

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

New York Mets

MLB Shuts Down Mets A.I. Pitching Program
Ace Bailey

Sitting with Back Spasms
Noa Essengue

Won't Play Due to Thumb Soreness
Dailyn Swain

Absent on Friday with Wrist Soreness
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Peyton Watson

Bucks Interested in Sign-and-Trade Involving Peyton Watson
Jacob deGrom

Likely to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Will Smith

Shut Down Again With More Neck Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Expect Shohei Ohtani to Pitch on Wednesday Against Philadelphia
Brandon Woodruff

"Outlook Isn't Good"
MLB

Friday's Game Between Guardians-Pirates Postponed
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Could Skip Rehab Assignment
Aaron Judge

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Brian Thomas Jr.

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CFB

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Amon-Ra St. Brown

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Yang Hansen

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Juan Soto

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Mavericks Looking to Trade Klay Thompson
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Aaron Donald

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Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch This Weekend Following Knee Treatment
Bo Bichette

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CFB

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Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
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Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
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DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
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Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
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Alvin Kamara

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CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
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Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
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Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

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Cole Perfetti

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NJ

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Trevor Zegras

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Hugo González

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Ryan Conwell

Heat Send Ryan Conwell Home From Summer League
Patrick Mahomes

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Brandon Aiyuk

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Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
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AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
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KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
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Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
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Chris Gotterup

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Adam Scott

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Tyrrell Hatton

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Tommy Fleetwood

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Patrick Cantlay

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Jadarian Price

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Luther Burden III

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Brandon Aiyuk

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Xander Schauffele

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Rory McIlroy

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Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
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Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
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Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
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Chase Burns

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William Byron

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Chase Briscoe

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Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
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