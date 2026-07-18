July 18, 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 17 of 2026 including Angel Genao, George Lombard, Kemp Alderman, Charlie Condon, Jack Wenninger, and more.

Targeting high-end prospects ahead of their call-up is a great way to add some upside to your fantasy roster. In the first half, players like Gage Jump, Konnor Griffin and Payton Tolle were high stash options who lived up to their prospect pedigree.

In this piece, we will look at 12 prospects who have seen their fantasy value increase over the last seven days and determine if managers should stash them ahead of Week 17.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

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Angel Genao, INF, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infield prospect Angel Genao maintained a scorching pace at Triple-A Columbus before the All-Star break during the month of July. In 33 July at-bats, Genao is hitting a whopping .515 with one homer and four RBI to go with 10 runs scored.

The talented switch-hitting, Dominican Republic native is making a case for promotion to Cleveland and savvy fantasy managers will want to hop on board now. Since his call-up to Columbus from Double-A Akron, Genao is hitting .308 with seven homers and 28 RBI to go with 41 runs scored.

The Guardians' No. 2 overall prospect has an elite hit tool and has the speed to be a nuisance on the base paths. He has a total of eight steals between Double-A and Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old is a must-stash for the second half and could be a sneaky source of batting average and runs scored for fantasy rosters.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Kemp Alderman, OF, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins outfield prospect Kemp Alderman has looked quite comfortable since returning from the Triple-A injured list earlier in June. Alderman was on the shelf for just over a month due to a wrist injury. However, this injury has not slowed down the former 47th overall pick out of Ole Miss, as he has carried a strong .284/.368/.478 line with one double and four home runs over his last 18 contests.

During this stretch, Alderman has struck out a hefty 23 times, but has continued to flash upside with his bat. On the season, the team's No. 8-ranked prospect has posted a sharp .297/.374/.511 line with six doubles, 13 home runs, and six stolen bases. Even with Owen Caissie on the injured list, the recent emergence of Heriberto Hernandez has potentially delayed Alderman's MLB debut. However, if he maintains this pace, the Marlins could turn to him to add a spark to their lineup as they look to remain in the NL playoff picture.

-Written by Jarod Rupp

George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

New York Yankees infield prospect George Lombard Jr. is currently on a rehab assignment for the FCL Yankees after injuring his left hand at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Lombard has impressed when healthy this season, racking up 10 homers and 27 RBI with a .263 batting average between three minor league teams this season, including Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Lombard is the top prospect in the Yankees' minor league system. The 21-year-old boasts an elite power bat and fielding skills graded as elite. The elite fielding won't help us in fantasy, but it could help Lombard get a look in New York quicker than otherwise. He can also run a bit on the bases and has recorded 12 stolen bases between the three minor league levels.

The Yankees have some capable middle infielders at the big-league level in Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe, among others, but Lombard needs to prove his health first. If he can return to action, a big-league shot could follow, and fantasy managers will want to pay attention for his five-category upside.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon has continued his brilliant minor league season with a torrid start to July before the All-Star break. In 29 July at-bats, Condon is hitting .310 with two homers and four RBI to go with six runs scored. This is all at Triple-A Albuquerque as Condon, a first-round pick out of Georgia, awaits a shot to make his big league debut.

Condon is the No. 2 prospect in the Rockies' system behind Ethan Holliday, and the 23-year-old is making a case for the time to be sooner rather than later for a big league chance. The Georgia slugger represents one of the top stashes in fantasy baseball over the second half. He has proven that with 20 homers and 60 RBI while hitting .289 throughout the 2026 season. The hit tool and the power are elite for Condon, and that should translate to fantasy rosters as soon as this year. He is a priority stash across all formats.

The man is unconscious. Charlie Condon obliterates his 20th homer, second of the game and fifth in his last three contests. He's got 12 dingers in his last 19 games. 🔥🔥🔥 T6: Isotopes 6, Express 2 pic.twitter.com/ilVzDsNGKf — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) July 2, 2026

- Written by Brian Buckey

Jack Wenninger, SP, New York Mets

New York Mets pitching prospect Jack Wenninger is dealing at Triple-A Syracuse with a 4-5 record and a 3.50 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 77 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. The 24-year-old right-hander has done his best at Syracuse to prove he is worthy of a shot in the Mets' starting rotation. He has looked dominant in July, logging 11 2/3 innings to the tune of a 1.54 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP.

Wenninger is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Mets' system after he was drafted in the sixth round in the 2023 Draft. If the Mets continue to struggle, or move one of their current starters ahead of the deadline, look for Wenninger to get a big-league shot with his power fastball and elite splitter. That being said, fantasy managers could look ahead and head to the waiver wire to snatch up Wenninger before others. He has the prospect pedigree and the potential opportunity with the struggling Mets team to contribute at the big-league level.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Michael Arroyo, SS, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners infield prospect Michael Arroyo was recently promoted to the Triple-A club and has not slowed down since moving up to the top ranks. Through his first six contests with Tacoma, the team's No. 4 prospect has held a .346/.406/.731 line with a dominant 1.137 OPS. During this stretch, Arroyo has launched two long balls and swiped two bags.

He spent the majority of the first half with Double-A Arkansas, where he carried a .287/.364/.456 line with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, and 13 stolen bases. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should continue to pay close attention to his production as he has put himself firmly on the stash radar. He may only need a brief seasoning at this level before being given the green light to join the Mariners for the final stretch.

- Written by Andy Smith

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

In two July starts, Miami Marlins pitching prospect Karson Milbrandt hit a bump in the road at Triple-A Jacksonville, allowing nine earned runs over 3 2/3 innings pitched. It's simply a bump in the road, because Milbrandt has been very good in the minors over the rest of the season. In four total June starts for Jacksonville, Milbrandt allowed a total of five earned runs over 19 1/3 innings pitched.

Between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville, Milbrandt has recorded a 4-3 overall record with a 2.70 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 70 innings pitched with a whopping 90 strikeouts. The strikeout rate, compiled mainly at Pensacola, is elite and is very enticing for fantasy managers in search of starting pitchers.

Milbrandt, the Marlins' No. 4 overall prospect, has four elite pitches, but his control needs work according to his scouting grades. With the quality strikeout rate and four top-notch pitches, Milbrandt has the looks of a successful fantasy option and should be in serious contention for a second-half promotion.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Jacob Melton, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays outfield prospect Jacob Melton has been among the top hitters across Triple-A since returning from injury. Melton had been on the shelf since mid-April due to a left ankle sprain. However, since the No. 5-ranked prospect in the Tampa Bay system returned to the Triple-A diamond on June 24, the young outfielder has been playing at an elite level.

Over this nine-game stretch, Melton has carried a dominant .394/.487/.758 line with three doubles, three home runs and two stolen bases. During this stretch, he has struck out just nine times and drawn five walks. On the season (29 contests), Melton has held a .286 AVG with a .933 OPS, four home runs and an elite 19 stolen bases. Given his high-end contact skills and speed, Melton could emerge as an immediate fantasy contributor once he earns the call to Tampa Bay, making him a worthy stash option in deeper 12+ team leagues.

- Written by Andy Smith

Ryan Clifford, 1B/OF, New York Mets

New York Mets No. 2-ranked prospect Ryan Clifford was expected to be in serious contention for a call-up to Queens in the 2026 season. However, the first base/corner outfield has endured some serious growing pains at Syracuse, delaying a potential promotion. However, over the last week, the slugger has begun to show substantial progress, which could keep the door open for a late call-up.

Over his last six games, the 22-year-old has gone deep twice and added a double. However, prior to this brief surge, Clifford endured a lengthy 20-game home run drought. On the season, Clifford has hit 16 home runs but holds an underwhelming .196/.283/.395 slash line. If the Mets were to sell some veteran pieces from their lineup ahead of the trade deadline, Clifford could have a clear path to second-half at-bats.

For now, his struggles at Triple-A keep him off the stash radar in all standard redraft leagues.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitching prospect Kade Anderson suffered his first loss this season at Double-A Arkansas on July 3, lowering his overall record to 8-1 on the year. It was one of the only blemishes on Anderson's pitching record this season at Arkansas, with a microscopic 1.36 ERA and 0.69 WHIP to go with 108 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The top overall prospect for the Mariners, Anderson seems to be biding his time before making a big league debut. But will he need some development time at Triple-A before getting the call up to Seattle? A left-hander with an elite grade (60) on his fastball and changeup, the former first-round pick looks close to a sure thing at the big-league level. He could be a difference-maker in fantasy leagues over the second half.

With Emerson Hancock banged up on the MLB roster with a hand injury, Anderson's path to the majors looks clearer than ever.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Liam Doyle, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals top pitching prospect Liam Doyle appeared in a relief role during the Futures Game. Doyle tossed an inning where he struck out two hitters and served up two free passes. He did not allow a run. Doyle was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 5 overall pick in last year's MLB Draft and has spent the 2026 season at Double-A.

While he has struggled at times, the former Tennessee Volunteer has begun to find his footing and is putting himself in position for a late-season call-up. Over his last two Double-A starts, Doyle has logged 8 2/3 innings with two earned runs and an 11:6 K:BB. His command has been an issue this season, but he has managed to strike out 75 hitters in just 56 frames.

If he can carry this success into the early part of the second half, a late-season cup of coffee with the MLB roster will not be out of the question.

- Written by Andy Smith

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark has spent the whole season in Triple-A Toledo and has shown off some of the five-tool skills that made him such a highly regarded prospect. Clark has eight homers and 35 RBI while hitting .264 with 58 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. Clark has had a pretty successful July before the All-Star break with two homers and three RBI in 38 at-bats while hitting .289.

The 21-year-old is the Tigers' top overall prospect and received a 60 overall scouting grade with a 70 run grade. Clark has the speed and arm to be a big-league outfielder; the question is when he will get his chance in Detroit. James Outman and Matt Vierling are manning center field right now for the Tigers, so there seems to be a spot for Clark to work his way towards.

It would be beneficial for fantasy managers to monitor Clark's progress, as he has elite-prospect skills and a favorable profile for fantasy given his ability to hit for power and steal bases.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Jung Hoo Lee Khalil Watson vs Erik Miller Clayton Beeter vs Jake McCarthy Walker Jenkins vs Kody Clemens Bryce Eldridge vs Logan Henderson Kade Anderson vs Jake Bennett Kade Anderson vs Griffin Jax Kade Anderson vs Travis Bazzana Tyler Tolbert vs Kyle Karros Curtis Mead vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kody Clemens Bryce Eldridge vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Travis Bazzana Tyler Tolbert vs Chase Meidroth Vaughn Grissom vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kyle Karros Curtis Mead vs Kyle Karros Royce Lewis vs Curtis Mead Royce Lewis vs Nick Gonzales Curtis Mead vs Eugenio Suarez Brett Baty vs Eugenio Suarez Royce Lewis vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Logan Henderson Kade Anderson vs Jake Bennett Kade Anderson vs Griffin Jax Kade Anderson vs Brandon Sproat Kade Anderson vs Jake Bennett Zach Thornton vs Sean Burke Christian Scott vs Sean Burke Logan Henderson vs Christian Scott Walbert Urena vs Sean Burke Walbert Urena vs Erik Miller Clayton Beeter vs Grant Taylor Jacob Webb vs Erik Miller Andrew Kittredge vs Ian Seymour Jacob Webb vs Alex Lange Erik Miller vs Garrett Whitlock Erik Miller vs Jacob Webb Erik Miller vs Grant Taylor Luke Weaver vs Alex Lange Luke Weaver

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Angel Genao, George Lombard, Kemp Alderman, Charlie Condon, Jack Wenninger, Michael Arroyo, Karson Milbrandt, Jacob Melton, Ryan Clifford, Max Clark, Kade Anderson, Liam Doyle, Walker Jenkins, Johua Baez. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Angel Genao, George Lombard, Kemp Alderman, Charlie Condon, Jack Wenninger, Michael Arroyo, Karson Milbrandt, Jacob Melton, Ryan Clifford, Max Clark, Kade Anderson, Liam Doyle, Walker Jenkins, Johua Baez:

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