Jose Ramirez Could Skip Rehab Assignment
Jose Ramirez (left hand) is progressing well and may be activated without a minor-league rehab assignment. Ramirez had surgery June 16 to remove the hook of a fractured left hamate bone, and the club originally expected him to miss about six weeks. There is still no firm return date, but even discussing a direct jump back to Cleveland is a good sign. Ramirez was batting .239/.339/.418 with 10 homers, 42 runs, 33 RBI, and 24 steals through 72 games before the injury. Fantasy managers should keep him locked into an IL spot. Gabriel Arias was activated when Ramirez went down and has covered most of the work at third base, but that playing time will dry up once the Guardians star is cleared.
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins