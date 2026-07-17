Robert Suarez Plays Catch on the Field on Friday
Robert Suarez (elbow) played toss at Truist Park on Friday before the series opener against the visiting Texas Rangers, according to Harrison Smajovits of Sports Illustrated. Suarez's return isn't imminent, but he's slowly working his way back after landing on the 15-day injured list almost a month ago with inflammation in his right elbow. The next step for Suarez will be getting back on a mound and facing live hitters before going on a minor-league rehab assignment. He almost certainly won't be ready to rejoin the back end of Atlanta's bullpen until at least early August. The 35-year-old veteran Venezuelan hurler only has four saves in his first year in Atlanta in 2026 after racking up 76 saves the previous two seasons with the San Diego Padres, but he has still been plenty useful in fantasy as a setup man with a 4-0 record, 0.56 ERA (2.44 FIP), 0.84 WHIP, and 26:6 K:BB in 32 innings in Atlanta. Suarez is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues, but he can definitely help your pitching ratios in deeper fantasy leagues when he's ready to return.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Harrison Smajovits
Source: Sports Illustrated - Harrison Smajovits