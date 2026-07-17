George Lombard Jr. a Name to Closely Monitor for Late-Season Call-Up
George Lombard Jr. is currently on a rehab assignment for the FCL Yankees after injuring his left hand at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Lombard has impressed when healthy this season, racking up 10 homers and 27 RBI with a .263 batting average between three minor league teams this season, including Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Lombard is the top prospect in the Yankees' minor league system. The 21-year-old boasts an elite power bat and fielding skills graded as elite. The elite fielding won't help us in fantasy, but it could help Lombard get a look in New York quicker than otherwise. He can also run a bit on the bases and has recorded 12 stolen bases between the three minor league levels. The Yankees have some capable middle infielders at the big-league level in Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe, among others, but Lombard needs to prove his health first. If he can return to action, a big-league shot could follow, and fantasy managers will want to pay attention for his five-category upside.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball