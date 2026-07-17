Ranger Suarez Could Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Ranger Suarez (groin) is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, but it's to be determined if the Red Sox will activate him then or give him a couple of extra days, according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. If Suarez returns on the first day he's eligible, he'll be lined up to face the division-rival Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The veteran southpaw is recovering from a minor strained left groin that caused him to miss Tuesday's All-Star Game. It sounds as though he won't need a minor-league rehab start before rejoining Boston's starting rotation, which is good news for his fantasy managers. The 30-year-old Venezuelan hurler was named as an All-Star in 2026 for just the second time of his career after going 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA (2.61 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 97 strikeouts and 26 walks in 91 1/3 innings across 17 starts in his first year in Beantown. Suarez's strong first half was backed by a career-high 25.8% strikeout rate. He'll be riskier in his first start back next week, and he could be on a bit of a pitch count, making him a DFS fade.
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr