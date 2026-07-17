Christian Scott Can't be Ignored After Strong Start to Second Half
Christian Scott was already on RotoBaller's waiver watch list going into the All-Star break, and he should now be a priority pickup after picking up his third win of the season on Thursday night in the victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. Scott threw 5 2/3 shutout innings with three hits allowed, no walks, and seven strikeouts to lower his season ERA to 2.87. The 27-year-old still has not gone six innings in any of his 13 starts for the Mets this year, but fantasy managers need to remember this is his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. The former fifth-rounder in 2021 out of the University of Florida has looked great so far in his second big-league season otherwise, though, and even though his walk rate is a tad high at 10.3%, it's been nice to see his strikeout rate jump to 28.5%, up from 19.8% in his rookie season in 2024. Fantasy managers may want to avoid Scott in his next scheduled outing against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, but if he impresses in that matchup, he'll be the hottest pitcher on the waiver wire. Scott is currently rostered in only 22% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com