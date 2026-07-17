Esmerlyn Valdez a Breakout Rookie to Target on the Waiver Wire
Esmerlyn Valdez has taken the league by storm through his first 28 games and 105 plate appearances, hitting .309/.371/.713 with a 1.084 OPS, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, and 21 runs for the Bucs. It all came to a head for the 22-year-old Dominican last weekend in a doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, when he finished the day 4-for-8 with three home runs and eight RBI. Valdez is looking to keep up his hot month of July when the second half starts on Friday. In 11 games so far in July, he has gone 14-for-46 (.304) with four home runs, two doubles, a triple, 15 RBI, and 11 runs scored. Per MLB Pipeline, Valdez is Pittsburgh's No. 9 prospect. The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder made a concerted effort to improve his conditioning and approach at the plate in the last year, and it's really showing up during his MLB debut in 2026. Valdez's glove is nothing special, but if he keeps hitting like this, the Pirates will continue to run him out there every day. He won't be able to keep up his current pace through the rest of the season, but Valdez is one of the hottest young power bats to target going into the second half in fantasy leagues. The 22-year-old is currently rostered in 60% of Yahoo leagues, so he's still widely available.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference