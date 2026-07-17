Isaac Paredes Profiles as a Steady Source of Power and Run Production
Isaac Paredes is hitting .254/.349/.417 with 12 home runs, 49 RBI, and 39 runs scored. The 27-year-old's underlying batted-ball metrics are underwhelming, as he owns a 5.9% barrel rate and a 30% hard-hit rate. However, Paredes specializes in pulling the ball in the air to left field, which makes him a perfect fit for Houston's Daikin Park. The righty slugger also does a nice job of controlling the strike zone, logging a 9.6% walk rate with a 15.9% strikeout rate. With Astros third baseman Carlos Correa (ankle) out for the season due to ankle surgery, Paredes is locked into an everyday role in Houston as long as he stays healthy. Paredes' profile may not offer tremendous upside for fantasy managers, but he should continue to be a solid source of power and run production.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller