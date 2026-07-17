Yankees Have Called on Hunter Goodman
Austin Wells, J.C. Escarra, and Ali Sanchez rank last in baseball in OPS and wRC+. ESPN's Jorge Castillo writes that there are two obvious upgrades in Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and Colorado Rockies backstop Hunter Goodman. The Twins are just three games out of first place in the American League Central, so they understandably haven't become sellers this summer. Castillo reports that the Yankees have called on Goodman, per a source, although not recently. Goodman, who is hitting .254 with 27 home runs and an .863 OPS in 90 games, could prove costly for the Bombers if they decide to go that route. The 26-year-old catcher has three years of team control remaining beyond 2026 and is going to require a substantial haul as one of the best power hitters at his position. The Yankees prefer to acquire players at the deadline who aren't just short-term additions. Perhaps most intriguing about Goodman is that he's hit 18 of his 27 homers with a .964 OPS away from hitter-friendly Coors Field. He's already one of the most valuable catchers in fantasy, but a move to the Bronx would make Goodman even more attractive in a stronger lineup.
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo