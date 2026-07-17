Kade Anderson Sees Stash Value Climb with Path to Majors
Kade Anderson suffered his first loss this season at Double-A Arkansas on July 3, lowering his overall record to 8-1 on the year. It was one of the only blemishes on Anderson's pitching record this season at Arkansas, with a microscopic 1.36 ERA and 0.69 WHIP to go with 108 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. The top overall prospect for the Mariners, Anderson seems to be biding his time before making a big league debut. But will he need some development time at Triple-A before getting the call up to Seattle? A left-hander with an elite grade (60) on his fastball and changeup, the former first-round pick looks close to a sure thing at the big-league level. He could be a difference-maker in fantasy leagues over the second half. With Emerson Hancock banged up on the MLB roster with a hand injury, Anderson's path to the majors looks clearer than ever.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball