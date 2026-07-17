Kenley Jansen a Closer to Fade Coming Out of the All-Star Break
Kenley Jansen has recorded a 1-4 record with a 4.56 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, and 11 saves. The 38-year-old has held onto the ninth-inning role in Detroit despite some ups and downs this season, recording saves in two out of his last three appearances before the All-Star break. However, Jansen's profile carries some major red flags for fantasy managers. The veteran right-hander has struggled with command this season, as his 13.1% walk rate is his worst since 2010 and his 12.1% K-BB rate is the worst of his career. Jansen has also had major difficulty keeping the ball in the ballpark, allowing 1.90 HR/9. The combination of walks and homers is a dangerous one for closers, as it leads to blow-up outings and blown saves. Detroit is also currently eight games under .500, which could lead to Jansen being traded to a team where he's no longer the closer. All things considered, fantasy managers may want to avoid Jansen in the second half of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller