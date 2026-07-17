Ian Seymour Emerging as a Breakout Candidate to Target on the Waiver Wire
Ian Seymour has recorded a 6-2 record with a 4.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts. The 27-year-old opened the year in a traditional relief role, but he's been operating as a starter or bulk reliever since early June. Seymour has demonstrated intriguing swing-and-miss upside overall this season, posting a 27.8% strikeout rate. He's been even better since moving into his current role, recording a 30.9% strikeout rate over his last seven outings (33 2/3 innings). While Seymour's ERA is a bit elevated, he's been hurt by an abnormally low 66.2% strand rate. If the left-hander can do a better job of getting out of jams in the second half of the season, he could be a major value-add for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller