Clarke Schmidt Set to Face Hitters for First Time Since Elbow Surgery
Clarke Schmidt (right elbow) is scheduled to face hitters Saturday for the first time in his Tommy John rehab. Schmidt underwent a UCL repair with an internal brace on July 11, 2025, rather than a full reconstruction, and remains on the 60-day injured list. The live session is a meaningful step, but he still needs to build toward a minor-league rehab assignment before activation. Schmidt made 14 starts last season, going 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings. The Yankees have listed August as a possible return window, though his role remains unsettled. Brian Cashman has said Schmidt could return as either a starter or reliever. Fantasy managers with IL space can keep monitoring him, but a return is not yet close enough to treat as imminent.
Source: Greg Joyce
Source: Greg Joyce