Charlie Condon Stays Red Hot in Search of Call-Up to Majors
Charlie Condon has continued his brilliant minor league season with a torrid start to July before the All-Star break. In 29 July at-bats, Condon is hitting .310 with two homers and four RBI to go with six runs scored. This is all at Triple-A Albuquerque as Condon, a first-round pick out of Georgia, awaits a shot to make his big league debut. Condon is the No. 2 prospect in the Rockies' system behind Ethan Holliday, and the 23-year-old is making a case for the time to be sooner rather than later for a big league chance. The Georgia slugger represents one of the top stashes in fantasy baseball over the second half. He has proven that with 20 homers and 60 RBI while hitting .289 throughout the 2026 season. The hit tool and the power are elite for Condon, and that should translate to fantasy rosters as soon as this year. He is a priority stash across all formats.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball