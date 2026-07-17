Act Now on Red Hot Guardians Prospect Angel Genao
Angel Genao maintained a scorching pace at Triple-A Columbus before the All-Star break during the month of July. In 33 July at-bats, Genao is hitting a whopping .515 with one homer and four RBI to go with 10 runs scored. The talented switch-hitting, Dominican Republic native is making a case for promotion to Cleveland, and savvy fantasy managers will want to hop on board now. Since his call-up to Columbus from Double-A Akron, Genao is hitting .308 with seven homers and 28 RBI to go with 41 runs scored. The Guardians' No. 2 overall prospect has an elite hit tool and has the speed to be a nuisance on the base paths. He has a total of eight steals between Double-A and Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old is a must-stash for the second half and could be a sneaky source of batting average and runs scored for fantasy rosters.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball