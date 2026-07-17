Bucks Interested in Sign-and-Trade Involving Peyton Watson
Peyton Watson. The Denver Nuggets have stated that they're confident they'll retain Watson, who is currently a restricted free agent. That could be difficult for Denver with them already having Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon locked into expensive contracts. If Watson joins the Bucks, he'd be competing for minutes with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kyle Kuzma. A move to the rebuilding Bucks might be better for his overall fantasy value, but we'll see how it shakes out this offseason.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery