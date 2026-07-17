Dailyn Swain Absent on Friday with Wrist Soreness
Dailyn Swain (wrist) is out for Friday's Summer League contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The rookie guard is dealing with wrist soreness, so they've decided to play it safe and hold him out of this contest. There is no reason to believe that this is going to be a long-term issue for Swain. The 21-year-old should be ready to go once training camp rolls around. The Bulls used the 15th overall pick on Swain during this year's draft. He figures to get decent run on the rebuilding Bulls.
Source: K.C. Johnson
Source: K.C. Johnson