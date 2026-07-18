👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

RotoBaller Staff Roundtable - Waiver Wire Pickups: Fantasy Baseball Week 17

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Garrett Mitchell - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Injury News, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller staff's fantasy baseball Week 17 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire hitter, pitcher, and closer targets from Mike, Eric, Andy, and Marty.

In This Article hide
Hitter Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Pitcher Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another staff roundtable ahead of Week 17 of the fantasy season. After a week off, the MLB is back in full swing, and it's time to look to the waiver wire to improve our rosters.

This week, we will look at some of the top targets on the waiver wire from our fantasy baseball staff, including Eric Cross, Andy Smith, Mike Carter, and Marty Tallman.

Who should we look to pick up this week? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Hitter Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

Heriberto Hernandez, OF, Miami Marlins

After a tough March/April to open the season, Heriberto Hernandez has been one of Miami's best hitters since the calendar flipped to May. In 37 games dating back to May 21, Hernandez is slashing .286/.351/.664 with nine doubles and 12 home runs in 131 plate appearances. Five of those home runs have come in his 39 July plate appearances after smacking six home runs in 81 June plate appearances.

Hernandez's 11 home runs since the beginning of June are tied with Yordan Alvarez and Jackson Chourio for the ninth most in baseball, just ahead of Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso.

Outside of a higher whiff rate, many metrics under the hood for Hernandez provide optimism that he can continue his success into the second half of the season. Hernandez has posted an impressive 91.9 mph AVG EV, 11.9% barrel rate, and 49.7% hard-hit rate this season, along with a .509 xSLG.

All four of those rank in the 77th percentile or higher. Hernandez is also an 85th-percentile runner who has added five steals in 228 plate appearances this season.

While the average might never be impactful, there's still a lot to like in Hernandez's profile. But the best part about him is that he's only rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues. That mark is drastically too low.

- Eric Cross

 

Garrett Mitchell, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Entering the All-Star break, the former top prospect carried an elite .392/.436/.667 slash line with six doubles and two home runs over his last 14 games.

However, a closer look at his underlying metrics suggests the former first-round pick could run in a true breakout over the back end of the summer. According to Statcast, Mitchell has generated an elite .357 xwOBA, .263 xBA, and a sharp .468 xSLG.

In terms of hard-hit metrics, Mitchell has generated a net 14.7% barrel rate (89th percentile), 51.2% hard-hit rate (91st percentile), and an eye-catching 77.3 mph average bat speed, which puts him in the 97th percentile among qualified hitters.

While he has faced some struggles against offspeed pitchers in July, Mitchell's production against fastballs and breaking balls has remained steady over the first half and suggests he is on the right trajectory coming out of the break.

The lone knock on his bat is his lower Pull AIR%, which does hinder his home run upside. However, given his high-end bat speed and barrel rate, the young outfielder should continue to tap into his home run production, even if his swing has yet to be fully optimized.

Lastly, the other factor in Mitchell's profile that makes him a worthy waiver-wire target is his upside as a speedster. Mitchell has already swiped six bags in 86 games, but managers should expect this total to surge down the stretch. The 27-year-old ranks in the 98th percentile in sprint speed and should have more opportunities to use it with his improving batting average.

Not many outfielders on the waiver wire possess true five-category upside.

- Andy Smith

 

Curtis Mead, 1B/2B/3B, Washington Nationals

Surprisingly, the Washington Nationals have had one of the best offenses in baseball this season, and part of that is due to the emergence of Curtis Mead. After fizzling in his first few MLB seasons, Mead has finally found his footing here in 2026 with a .247/.341/.502 slash line and 17 home runs in 296 plate appearances.

After a slow month of June, Mead has bounced back in July with six extra-base hits, three home runs, and a .400 AVG in 40 July plate appearances.

Mead's metrics under the hood support his breakout season as well. He's currently running a career-best 11.9% barrel rate, 42.6% hard-hit rate, 11.1% walk rate, 90.5% zone contact rate, and 82.9% overall contact rate. Mead has also dropped his chase rate to 25.3% and his strikeout rate to 18.6%.

Grabbing an infielder on pace for around 30 home runs and 150 combined runs and RBI who is eligible at first base, second base, and third base on Yahoo is a great waiver wire target as far as I'm concerned.

- Eric Cross

 

Josh Bell, 1B, Minnesota Twins

Bell, a 33-year-old veteran, may not be the most exciting name to target, but he has delivered a reliable season so far and has promising metrics, suggesting he could remain a strong contributor down the stretch.

So far, the corner infielder has posted a .248/.307/.429 slash line with 13 home runs and one stolen base. The switch-hitter has tallied an impressive 60 RBI and crossed home plate 48 times (over 94 contests).

Since June 1, Bell has been seeing a hot bat, posting a sharp .291/.349/.567 line with a stellar .919 OPS. However, it appears managers still do not trust this veteran bat, given his low roster rate.

Through the first half, Bell has generated a .253 xBA, .331 xwOBA, and a high .455 xSLG, all of which are still above his surface-value metrics, suggesting this positive regression should continue over the final months of the summer. Bell has also posted an above-average 10.6% barrel rate and a 43.6% hard-hit rate, which place him in the 66th and 62nd percentiles.

Those needing a stable batting average contributor who has the ability to be an above-average contributor in RBI and home runs should look to pick up Bell this weekend.

- Andy Smith

 

Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

Oh, look who it is. While Jasson Dominguez might not have turned into the second coming of Mickey Mantle, Bo Jackson, and Mike Trout all wrapped up into one, he's still a talented 23-year-old outfielder who is getting regular playing time for the Yankees right now while Aaron Judge is on the IL. After an underwhelming first 24 games this season, Dominguez has slashed .283/.313/.435 with two home runs and two steals over his last 12 games.

If I take it back another 10 games, Dominguez would have three home runs and six steals in his last 22 games. Dominguez has always shown the willingness to be aggressive on the basepaths throughout his professional career, and he's currently sporting a 79th-percentile sprint speed so far this season.

At the plate, Dominguez's quality of contact metrics have ticked down to being around league-average in hard-hit rate and AVG EV, but he's also trimmed his strikeout rate from 26.8% to 20% and improved his zone contact rate to 84.6%.

The aggressiveness (36.9% chase rate) will likely continue causing inconsistent play from Dominguez, but he's a worthwhile target in deeper leagues as long as he's playing regularly for the Yankees.

- Eric Cross

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Across 365 Triple-A plate appearances, Condon is slashing .289/.414/.584 with 20 home runs, five stolen bases, and a 137 wRC+. Here is a breakdown of his Triple-A Statcast data.

After being named to his second consecutive All-Star Futures Game, there is very little left for Condon to prove in the minors.

The 23-year-old possesses 70-grade power, and his offensive profile is especially exciting because that power should play extremely well at Coors Field.

While Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield has been productive this season with a 124 wRC+, he should not prevent the organization from promoting its top prospect.

Condon can also play corner outfield and designated hitter, giving Colorado several ways to get his bat into the lineup. Simply put, there is no reason for Condon to remain in Triple-A much longer.

He is an easy stash in all 15-team leagues, and once he reaches the majors, his power upside makes him a player worth rostering in every format.

- Marty Tallman

 

Brayan Rocchio, 2B/SS, Cleveland Guardians

Another multi-positional infielder enjoying a breakout season who you should be targeting if he's available is Cleveland's Brayan Rocchio. In 359 plate appearances this season, Rocchio is slashing .276/.343/.408 with 14 doubles, eight home runs, and 15 steals. In three of the four months so far this season, Rocchio has hit over .300, including a .317 average here in July with three home runs and a steal.

The metrics under the hood won't blow you away, but Rocchio is making contact at an above-average 84.9% in zone and 76.9% overall while also dropping his strikeout rate from 20.1% last season to 13.6% this season. While the quality of contact metrics is below average, Rocchio's batted ball angles help, led by a 44.2% pull rate and 19.6% pull-air rate.

If you need some middle infield help, Rocchio is a solid place to look. He's also eligible at both second base and shortstop.

- Eric Cross

 

JJ Bleday, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Remember the May version of JJ Bleday who slashed .301/.387/.631 with eight doubles and eight home runs in 119 plate appearances? Well, a disastrous June completely squashed all of that hype, but Bleday has bounced back in July with three home runs and a .263/.364/.500 slash line in 44 plate appearances so far. For the season, Bleday is now slashing a solid .242/.350/.496 with 16 home runs in 284 plate appearances.

I'm a big proponent of looking at the entire picture along with recent trends. For that reason, Bleday would be a big target for me if he's available in your league. Not only is he hitting well lately, but there are plenty of reasons under the hood to be optimistic that he can provide decent fantasy value over the remainder of the season.

Bleday has posted above-average quality of contact metrics this season, along with a 71.5% air rate, 47.3% pull rate, and a 30.1% pull-air rate. He's also posted a 13.7% walk rate and 19.7% strikeout rate with close to league-average marks in zone and overall contact rate. An outfielder with a .350 OBP and 30-homer pace isn't available on your league's waiver wire very often, so go out and add Bleday if he's available.

- Eric Cross

 

Pitcher Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

Brandon Sproat, SP, Milwaukee Brewers

Sproat was shipped to the Brewers in the trade that sent Freddy Peralta to New York City. While Peralta has failed to live up to his end of the deal, Sproat has begun to show steady progress.

Through his first 63 2/3 innings this season, Sproat has posted a hefty 5.94 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. However, since June 23 (his last four outings), Sproat has looked far more like his prospect self, posting a tidy 2.45 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, with a 24:7 K:BB. through 18 1/3 innings.

Since the last month of play, Sproat has been making some tweaks to his pitch mix, which has driven his recent resurgence. As shown below, Sproat has increased his fastball usage and opted to drop his sinker and cutter. This has also allowed him to chip in more changeups and sweepers as secondaries.

His four-seamer has generated a .339 xwOBA, which is not overly impressive, but it is much lower than the .395 xwOBA his cutter has generated. Additionally, his sweeper has posted a hefty 39.7% whiff rate and a .251 xwOBA and has been his most reliable secondary option. If he can continue to mix that into his usage, Sproat's strikeout numbers could continue to climb.

While the 25-year-old will still endure some growing pains, the raw talent is worth rostering. Sproat has a path to produce solid strikeout totals with improving ratios down the stretch.

- Andy Smith

 

Christian Scott, SP, New York Mets

With how well Christian Scott has been pitching lately, it's shocking to see him still available in nearly 80% of Yahoo leagues. In 13 starts this season, Scott has posted a 2.87 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and a 28.5% strikeout rate over 59.2 innings.

He finished the first half with five shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals on 7/8, and then opened the second half with 5.2 additional shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. In those two starts combined, Scott allowed six hits and one walk in 10.2 innings while striking out 12.

It's highly encouraging to see Scott rounding back into form so quickly after missing the entire 2025 season. He's even throwing harder in 2026 than he did in 2024, increasing his 4-seamer velocity from 94.2 mph to 95.4 mph. Scott's sweeper has also been an effective offering, recording a .229 BAA and 34.9% whiff rate.

I'm not sure he's going to maintain a sub-3.00 ERA, but there's a lot to like here with Scott moving forward, who could easily post Top-50 SP value over the remainder of the season.

- Eric Cross

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Even though the southpaw sits at the Double-A level, his upside on a per-start basis remains the highest not only among the pitchers on this list but also among nearly every pitcher in the minor leagues.

Through his first 14 starts in the professional ranks, the LSU product has lived up to his No. 3 draft pick capital. Over 72 2/3 innings, the left-hander has posted a dominant 1.36 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP. He has struck out an impressive 108 hitters and allowed just 10 total free passes.

Even though Anderson has taken a slight step back recently, allowing at least two runs in each of his last two games, the southpaw still spots an incredible ERA and has established himself as the clear No. 1 pitching prospect in the entire sport.

This season, the left-hander has allowed more than two runs in only one game and has even hit the nine-punchout mark in six of his starts.

While it did not appear last week that Anderson was approaching his MLB debut, the Seattle pitching staff is dealing with an injury that could force its hand. Right-hander Emerson Hancock underwent X-rays on his palm and middle finger after leaving his start early last Sunday. While an extended absence would push Luis Castillo into the "No. 5 role," Anderson would quickly be the next man up on this staff.

Managers should continue to pay close attention to Hancock's stats, as any stint on the injured list could put Anderson in must-watch territory.

His elite command and strikeout upside will keep him in the No. 1 spot for the remainder of the season. Those with an open N/A spot or a free bench spot in a deeper 12+ team league should view Anderson as a worthy stash option.

- Andy Smith

 

Grant Taylor, RP, Chicago White Sox

Is the changing of the guard finally happening? After producing very well in a setup role and a fire-arm role, Taylor has finally earned the call in save situations. Over his last three appearances, Taylor has earned two saves while not allowing a run and posting a 3:3 K:BB.

On the season, Taylor has logged 48 1/3 innings of work to the tune of a 2.79 ERA and a1.10 WHIP. He has struck out an eye-catching 67 hitters but has walked 8.6% of the hitters he has faced, which puts him just below the average marks of qualified pitchers.

However, under the hood, Taylor's metrics put him among the best pitchers in the game. The hard-throwing right-hander sits with a 98th percentile xERA and a 97th percentile xBA. He has posted a strong 34.8% chase rate and 30.7% whiff rate, which is supported by his elite 33.8% K%.

With the White Sox set to compete for a playoff spot, Taylor can be a legitimate contributor for saves down this stretch. Seranthony Dominguez, the team's primary closer to start the season, has posted a 4.41 ERA on the season with a 5.63 ERA over his last 16 frames, which has pushed Sean Newcomb into the potential committee.

However, Taylor's raw upside is far more dominant than Newcomb's, which should keep him in the lead.

-Andy Smith

 

Mason Montgomery, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ahead of the All-Star break, Mason Montgomery established himself as a potential stash candidate for long-term saves, but it appears he has already made a case for taking over the ninth inning in the Steel City.

In their final contest ahead of the break, Montgomery earned his first save of the season while tossing a scoreless frame with a 2:1 K:BB against the Brewers. While the Pirates could look to acquire another high-leverage arm after the deadline, Montgomery has put himself in the lead among the current closer candidates.

Dennis Santana has posted a rough 7.31 ERA over his last 16 frames since June 1, and Gregory Soto, their primary southpaw option in the late innings, has posted an even worse 8.36 ERA since June 1 (his last 12 1/3 innings). Even though Soto and Santana have combined for 14 saves (with Soto earning 12 of them), Montgomery is solidifying himself as the trusted option.

Under the hood, the Texas Tech product has posted a sharp 3.21 xERA (81st percentile) with a modest 98th-percentile strikeout rate. His .207 xBA allowed puts him in the 85th percentile among pitchers, and his 52.3% ground-ball rate puts him in the 89th percentile.

Even if the Pirates were to acquire a high-leverage arm to bolster his chances of clinching a playoff spot, Montgomery should remain the "1A" in this ninth-inning committee for the remainder of the season.

- Andy Smith

 

Garrett Whitlock, RP, Boston Red Sox

With the recent hot streak of the Red Sox, it looks like they may stand pat at the trade deadline. But if they do not, look for closer Aroldis Chapman to be moved, which could leave the closer spot open for Whitlock. Whitlock earned their last save last weekend before the break.

Even if he is not the closer, Whitlock is still a valuable piece of a fantasy pitching staff. The veteran has four wins, two saves, 16 holds, a 2.18 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, and a 28.9% K%.

When I look at Statcast pages and see the blood red below, I am always interested in learning more about a player. The 40% chase percentage is in the 100th percentile; Whitlock keeps guys off base via the walk and limits hard contact with a high strikeout percentage. What's not to like?

- Mike Carter

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Sat, 7/18
FAAB Bidding: Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 17
Waiver Wire Targets: RotoBaller Staff Picks
7 Upside Closers and Relievers Breaking Out?


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
New York Mets

MLB Shuts Down Mets A.I. Pitching Program
Ace Bailey

Sitting with Back Spasms
Noa Essengue

Won't Play Due to Thumb Soreness
Dailyn Swain

Absent on Friday with Wrist Soreness
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Peyton Watson

Bucks Interested in Sign-and-Trade Involving Peyton Watson
Jacob deGrom

Likely to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Will Smith

Shut Down Again With More Neck Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Expect Shohei Ohtani to Pitch on Wednesday Against Philadelphia
Brandon Woodruff

"Outlook Isn't Good"
MLB

Friday's Game Between Guardians-Pirates Postponed
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Could Skip Rehab Assignment
Aaron Judge

Shows Healing But Still Not Cleared for Baseball Activities
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
Shohei Ohtani

Serving as DH After Having Knee Drained
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
Francisco Lindor

Mets Unlikely to Trade Francisco Lindor
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Junior Caminero

Back in Lineup for Game 1 of Doubleheader
Jacob Misiorowski

Likely to Start During Mets Series
Toronto Raptors

Raptors Confirm Interest in DeMar DeRozan Reunion
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains One of the Safest Picks in the First Round of 2026 Drafts
Yang Hansen

Blocks Four Shots in Blazers Win Over Denver
Trevon Brazile

Stays Productive in Denver's Vegas Defeat
Allen Graves

Delivers Best Summer League Game Against Miami
Cedric Coward

Rediscovers His Shot in Grizzlies' Win
Cameron Boozer

Powers Grizzlies Into Summer League Semifinals
Caleb Wilson

Closes Vegas Run With 21 Points Against Lakers
Chris Mañon

Chris Manon Stays Hot in Lakers' Summer League Rout
Juan Soto

Removed Early with Calf Soreness
Isaac McKneely

Exits Early with Shoulder Injury
Cameron Carr

Notches 14 Points on Thursday
Caleb Wilson

Scores 21 Points in Thursday's Loss
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Looking to Trade Klay Thompson
Gary Trent Jr.

NBA to Investigate Gary Trent Jr.'s Contract
Aaron Donald

a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch This Weekend Following Knee Treatment
Bo Bichette

Returns to Lineup Following All-Star Break
Lamar Jackson

Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
Chase Burns

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Reds
Alvin Kamara

Saints to Pay Alvin Kamara a $6 Million Base Salary in 2026
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Nate Ament

Leads Milwaukee Past Charlotte in Vegas
Hugo González

Hugo Gonzalez Fills the Box Score as Celtics Top Kings
Ryan Conwell

Heat Send Ryan Conwell Home From Summer League
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Josh Downs

Primed for Career Year in Indy?
Bhayshul Tuten

to be Involved in RB Committee in Jacksonville?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Sat, 7/18
FAAB Bidding: Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 17
Waiver Wire Targets: RotoBaller Staff Picks
7 Upside Closers and Relievers Breaking Out?