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2026 Fantasy Football Running Back ADP Duel: Should I Draft Omarion Hampton, De'Von Achane, Chase Brown, or Kenneth Walker III?

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Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie RB Draft Sleepers

Omarion Hampton, De'Von Achane, Chase Brown, or Kenneth Walker III -- who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Brandon's ADP Duel and pick recommendations for which RB1 to draft early.

Picking the right RB1 can quietly decide whether your 2026 fantasy football roster has a real shot at the championship or spends the year chasing points on the waiver wire. Right now, a tight group of running backs -- Omarion Hampton, De'Von Achane, Chase Brown, and Kenneth Walker III -- are landing in nearly the same average draft position range, forcing managers into some of the hardest decisions of the early rounds. One wrong call here and you might miss out on an elite weekly floor or a high-upside ceiling that could have anchored your lineup for months.

What makes the choice so interesting is how differently these four can impact the rest of your draft. Hampton’s power and receiving skills in the Chargers offense, Achane’s explosive efficiency and dual-threat production, Brown’s workhorse volume in Cincinnati, and Walker’s new opportunity in Kansas City each offer a unique path to RB1 numbers. Digging into the statistical metrics -- yards after contact, target share, red-zone opportunities, and efficiency rates -- while also factoring in their projected 2026 schedules helps separate the safer weekly producers from the boom-or-bust options.

Getting this decision right isn’t just about grabbing the “best” name on the board. It’s about building a balanced roster that maximizes the value of every subsequent pick. The right back frees you up to attack wide receivers or tight ends later, while the wrong one can leave you scrambling for depth all season. In the article ahead, I’ll break down the numbers, the matchups, and the scheme fits that separate these four closely ranked running backs so you can walk into your draft with real confidence.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Omarion Hampton - RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Position Rank: RB8

ADP: 15.4 (Average ADP via RotoBaller ADP Tool)

Hampton’s limited 2025 sample still delivered efficiency numbers that jump off the page and explain why he belongs in the early rounds of 2026 drafts. In nine games, he rushed 124 times for 545 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and scored four rushing touchdowns. He also caught 32 of 35 targets for 192 yards and one receiving score, posting an impressive 91.4 percent catch rate.

His PFF rushing grade of 84.8 ranked eighth among qualified backs, and he forced 32 missed tackles while averaging 3.35 yards after contact. Those advanced metrics show a back who creates yards on his own rather than relying solely on scheme.

When his snap share climbed above 75 percent, he averaged strong double-digit PPR production, proving the talent was already there. The combination of between-the-tackles power and reliable receiving work gave him a true three-down profile even as a rookie.

What elevates Hampton for 2026 is the expanded role waiting for him in the Chargers offense under Mike McDaniel’s scheme. The system has a history of feeding running backs both on the ground and through the air, creating the exact opportunities Hampton already showed he can convert.

With Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal competing for the backup job, he is positioned for a significant jump in volume while keeping the same efficiency.

Even against one of the league’s tougher projected schedules, the three-down usage and proven ability to force missed tackles should translate into consistent RB1 numbers.

His high catch rate and yards-after-contact average provide a safety net that many second-year backs lack. Managers who draft him get a player with solid production metrics, a clear path to heavy usage, and scheme fit that amplifies his strengths.

When you stack the efficiency, the role, and the opportunity, Hampton stands out as one of the strongest early round selections in a crowded running back tier.

 

De'Von Achane - RB, Miami Dolphins

Position Rank: RB9

ADP: 16

Achane posted one of the most efficient and productive seasons by any running back in 2025, and the numbers explain why he remains a top-tier selection. He carried the ball 238 times for 1,350 yards, averaging an NFL-leading 5.7 yards per attempt, while scoring eight rushing touchdowns.

Through the air, he added 67 receptions for 488 yards and four more scores, finishing with 12 total touchdowns and 1,838 yards from scrimmage. That dual production kept him among the top-6 fantasy running backs for the entire year.

His ability to generate yards after contact and force missed tackles allowed him to stay efficient even when defenses stacked the box. The consistency stood out as well -- he rarely had quiet weeks and produced double-digit fantasy points in the vast majority of his games. Those efficiency metrics, especially the elite yards-per-carry mark, set him apart from almost every other back in the league.

What makes Achane such a strong pick in 2026 is the clear lead role he continues to hold in Miami’s offense. He remains the focal point both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield, commanding the majority of the touches in a scheme designed to create space for explosive plays.

Even against a schedule that features several stout run defenses, the projected volume and his proven ability to create on his own should keep the production high. The combination of high-end efficiency, three-down usage, and consistent scoring opportunities puts him in rare company among early round backs.

Managers who secure Achane get a player with both a strong weekly floor and one of the highest ceilings at the position. When you weigh the statistical profile against the role and scheme fit, he stands out as one of the premier running back selections available in that tightly packed ADP range.

 

Chase Brown - RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Position Rank: RB10

ADP: 16.7

Brown put together a full-season body of work in 2025 that quietly ranks among the more complete running back performances in the league. He handled 232 carries for 1,019 yards, averaging a solid 4.4 yards per attempt, while punching in six rushing touchdowns.

On top of that, he caught 69 passes for 437 yards and five more scores, giving him 11 total touchdowns and a dual-threat profile few backs can match. The volume stayed consistent across all 17 games, showing he can handle a true three-down workload without fading late in the year.

His ability to contribute both on the ground and through the air created a reliable weekly floor that fantasy managers value highly. Those receiving numbers in particular stand out, as he ranked among the league leaders in receptions and receiving yards from the running back position.

Efficiency metrics held steady even against tougher defensive fronts, proving the production was not purely scheme-dependent.

What really elevates Brown for 2026 drafts is the clear lead role he occupies in Cincinnati’s offense. There is no meaningful competition for touches, so he continues to command the bulk of the rushing attempts and a healthy share of the targets out of the backfield.

The Bengals’ scheme creates opportunities for both between-the-tackles runs and short-area receiving work, playing perfectly to Brown’s skill set. Even with a schedule that includes several strong run defenses, the projected volume remains high enough to support RB1 production.

His proven ability to convert red-zone chances into touchdowns adds another layer of scoring upside. When you stack the efficiency, the three-down usage, and the lack of committee risk, Brown separates himself from other backs in the same ADP range.

Managers looking for a high-floor, high-volume option who can still deliver spike weeks will find few safer early round selections than Chase Brown.

 

Kenneth Walker III - RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Position Rank: RB11

ADP: 18.6

Walker closed out 2025 with a full, productive season that showcased the efficiency managers have come to expect from him. He rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and scored five rushing touchdowns across all 17 games.

Through the air, he added 31 receptions for 282 yards, proving he can contribute in the passing game when asked. That combination of volume and yards-per-carry efficiency kept him relevant even while sharing some work in Seattle.

His ability to create explosive plays and maintain a solid average against stacked boxes stood out throughout the year. The consistency of his touches over a full slate demonstrated durability and reliability that fantasy managers prize.

Those production numbers showed the promise that the fantasy community has been expecting and form a solid foundation heading into a new chapter.

What makes Walker a prime selection in 2026 is the clear lead role he now holds with the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense is built to create opportunities for a primary back both between the tackles and in space, and Walker’s proven efficiency metrics -- especially that 4.6 yards-per-carry mark -- fit the scheme perfectly.

With limited competition for early down and red-zone work, he is positioned for a heavier workload than he saw in previous seasons. Even against a schedule that includes several strong defensive fronts, the projected volume and his track record of forcing missed tackles should translate into consistent RB1 production.

The receiving involvement he already showed adds another layer of weekly safety. Managers who draft him secure a back with above-average efficiency, a featured role, and scheme fit that amplifies his strengths.

When you stack the statistical profile against the opportunity in Kansas City, Walker stands out as one of the more compelling early round running back selections available.

 

Fantasy Football Verdict

Realistically, you could walk away from your draft with a combination of two of these four players if you are selecting at the end of the first round, if you feel so inclined on the build. But for this article, we must declare a winner of this duel. A case could be made for each of these running backs to be the selection for you in drafts, but only one in my eyes comes without warts.

Sure, there is a lot of excitement about both Hampton and Walker. Hampton gets the pleasure of working with Mike McDaniel and his ability to get elite production from his starting RB. Walker gets a change of scenery to play with Patrick Mahomes, and theoretically, get the coveted bell-cow usage for Andy Reid that has produced many front-line fantasy scorers.

What cannot go unnoticed with these two players are the red flags that are present. McDaniel’s insistence on the front office bringing in Mitchell behind Hampton shows an excitement and willingness to get him the ball, to the detriment of Hampton’s ceiling.

Walker, although promising when on the field, has tended to get dinged up in the past. Also, promising rookie Emmett Johnson could be a thorn in his side and take away precious passing-down work.

Then there is Achane. Even with all the praise that you could throw his way, you simply cannot look away from the state of the Miami Dolphins offense. With Malik Willis at QB, the targets will for sure regress, and with the team often trailing in game scripts, just how efficient can he be to hold his value?

I guess that his production as a whole will be enough to keep him from being a threat to the top five at the position, where he has lived for several seasons now.

That brings us to Chase Brown. Not only have his production numbers improved over each year since he came into the league, but the team finally seemed to get out of its own way down the stretch last year and really lean into him as the bell cow that he should be.

With no true threat in the backfield, signs point toward Brown maintaining his stranglehold on the role that produced so well down the stretch last year. On an offense that should be firing on all cylinders in 2026, and a schedule that presents some gettable games, scoring opportunities should be plentiful.

That is why Chase Brown is declared the winner of this ADP Duel!

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Omarion Hampton, De'Von Achane, Chase Brown, Kenneth Walker III. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Omarion Hampton, De'Von Achane, Chase Brown, Kenneth Walker III:

Omarion Hampton
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Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
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De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
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Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
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George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
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Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
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Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
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Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
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A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
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Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
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Drake London
Omarion Hampton
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Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
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James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
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Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
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Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
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Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Josh Allen
Omarion Hampton
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Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
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Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
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Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
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CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Ja'Marr Chase
Omarion Hampton
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Zay Flowers
Omarion Hampton
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Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
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Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
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Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
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Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
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Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
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Rashee Rice
Omarion Hampton
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
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Josh Jacobs
Omarion Hampton
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Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
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Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
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Terry Mclaurin
Omarion Hampton
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Garrett Wilson
Omarion Hampton
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Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
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Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
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Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
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Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
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D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
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Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
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David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
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TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
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Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
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Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
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Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
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Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
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Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
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Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
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Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
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J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
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Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
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RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
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Kyle Monangai
Omarion Hampton
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Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
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Jordan Mason
De'Von Achane
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George Pickens
De'Von Achane
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Chase Brown
De'Von Achane
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Kenneth Walker III
De'Von Achane
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Omarion Hampton
De'Von Achane
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Ashton Jeanty
De'Von Achane
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Derrick Henry
De'Von Achane
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Saquon Barkley
De'Von Achane
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Nico Collins
De'Von Achane
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Drake London
De'Von Achane
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Brock Bowers
De'Von Achane
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James Cook III
De'Von Achane
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Chris Olave
De'Von Achane
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Justin Jefferson
De'Von Achane
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A.J. Brown
De'Von Achane
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Von Achane
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Jeremiyah Love
De'Von Achane
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Jonathan Taylor
De'Von Achane
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Devonta Smith
De'Von Achane
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Von Achane
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Trey McBride
De'Von Achane
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CeeDee Lamb
De'Von Achane
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Kyren Williams
De'Von Achane
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Ja'Marr Chase
De'Von Achane
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Josh Allen
De'Von Achane
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Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
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Tee Higgins
De'Von Achane
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Bijan Robinson
De'Von Achane
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Javonte Williams
De'Von Achane
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Puka Nacua
De'Von Achane
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Travis Etienne Jr.
De'Von Achane
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Jahmyr Gibbs
De'Von Achane
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Zay Flowers
De'Von Achane
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Breece Hall
De'Von Achane
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Davante Adams
De'Von Achane
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Rashee Rice
De'Von Achane
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Josh Jacobs
De'Von Achane
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Colston Loveland
De'Von Achane
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Ladd McConkey
De'Von Achane
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Terry Mclaurin
De'Von Achane
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Garrett Wilson
De'Von Achane
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Emeka Egbuka
De'Von Achane
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Luther Burden III
De'Von Achane
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Mike Evans
De'Von Achane
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Cam Skattebo
De'Von Achane
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D'Andre Swift
De'Von Achane
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Bhayshul Tuten
De'Von Achane
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David Montgomery
De'Von Achane
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TreVeyon Henderson
De'Von Achane
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Quinshon Judkins
De'Von Achane
vs
Bucky Irving
De'Von Achane
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Jadarian Price
De'Von Achane
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Tony Pollard
De'Von Achane
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Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Von Achane
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Chuba Hubbard
De'Von Achane
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Rico Dowdle
De'Von Achane
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Jaylen Warren
De'Von Achane
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J.K. Dobbins
De'Von Achane
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Blake Corum
De'Von Achane
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RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
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Kyle Monangai
De'Von Achane
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Kenneth Gainwell
De'Von Achane
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Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
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De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
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Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
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George Pickens
Chase Brown
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Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
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Nico Collins
Chase Brown
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Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
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Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
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Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
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Chris Olave
Chase Brown
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Drake London
Chase Brown
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A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
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James Cook III
Chase Brown
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Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
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Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
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Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
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Trey McBride
Chase Brown
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Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
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Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Allen
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
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Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
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Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
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Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
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Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
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Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Davante Adams
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Evans
Chase Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
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David Montgomery
Chase Brown
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TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
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Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
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Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
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Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
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J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
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Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
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Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
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Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
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Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
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George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
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Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
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De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
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Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
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Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
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James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
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Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
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Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
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Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
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Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
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Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
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Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
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Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
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CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
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A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
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Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
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Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
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Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
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Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
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Trey McBride
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Kenneth Walker III
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Kenneth Walker III
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
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Josh Allen
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Kenneth Walker III
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
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Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
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Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
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Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
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Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
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Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
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Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
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Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
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Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
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Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
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Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
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Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
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Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
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Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
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D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
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Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Walker III
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David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
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TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
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Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
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Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
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Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
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Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
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Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
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J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
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Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
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RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
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Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
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Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
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Jordan Mason

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Bulls, Pelicans Remain Interested in Bennedict Mathurin
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Bobby Witt Jr.

on Track to Return Next Tuesday
Rashee Rice

Clearly Not 100 Percent Recovered From Knee Surgery
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Back After One-Game Absence
Kyle Schwarber

Returns To Phillies Lineup Friday
Bucky Irving

Given Most Carries During Practice on Friday
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Not Happy About the Way Baker Mayfield Spoke About the Organization
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Shane McClanahan

Headed to the Injured List Due to Back Issue
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Shohei Ohtani

Knee May Not Get Back to 100 Percent in 2026
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
CFB

Julian Sayin Up 10 Pounds Heading into 2026
CFB

Bob Chesney Says Nico Iamaleava is Growing as a Leader
CFB

David Braun Says Chip Kelly Hire was "Transformative"
Quinshon Judkins

Browns Think Quinshon Judkins "Can Play All Three Downs"
CFB

Bryce Underwood to Run More in 2026?
NFL

Tony Romo Placed on Leave at CBS Following Arrest
Tucker Kraft

Activated From the PUP List on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

to be Back in the Leadoff Spot on Friday
Anfernee Simons

Set to Lead Sixers' Bench Scoring
Cason Wallace

Eyes Bigger Minutes
NBA

Shake Milton Signs With Hapoel Jerusalem
Saquon Barkley

Could Have His Load Managed This Season
Mac McClung

Rytas Vilnius Targets Mac McClung
NBA

Bradley Beal Draws Heat and Celtics Interest
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Mouhamadou Gueye
Jamir Watkins

Could Miss 2026-27 After ACL Surgery
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel Returning to the 49ers
Jadarian Price

Operates as RB1 During First Full Scrimmage
Rome Odunze

Says his Foot Feels Great
Shohei Ohtani

Out as DH on Thursday With Knee Soreness
Quinn Mathews

Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Chris Olave

Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Jayden Reed

Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Travis Kelce

Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Kevin Gausman

Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Shane McClanahan

Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
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