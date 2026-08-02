Omarion Hampton, De'Von Achane, Chase Brown, or Kenneth Walker III -- who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Brandon's ADP Duel and pick recommendations for which RB1 to draft early.
Picking the right RB1 can quietly decide whether your 2026 fantasy football roster has a real shot at the championship or spends the year chasing points on the waiver wire. Right now, a tight group of running backs -- Omarion Hampton, De'Von Achane, Chase Brown, and Kenneth Walker III -- are landing in nearly the same average draft position range, forcing managers into some of the hardest decisions of the early rounds. One wrong call here and you might miss out on an elite weekly floor or a high-upside ceiling that could have anchored your lineup for months.
What makes the choice so interesting is how differently these four can impact the rest of your draft. Hampton’s power and receiving skills in the Chargers offense, Achane’s explosive efficiency and dual-threat production, Brown’s workhorse volume in Cincinnati, and Walker’s new opportunity in Kansas City each offer a unique path to RB1 numbers. Digging into the statistical metrics -- yards after contact, target share, red-zone opportunities, and efficiency rates -- while also factoring in their projected 2026 schedules helps separate the safer weekly producers from the boom-or-bust options.
Getting this decision right isn’t just about grabbing the “best” name on the board. It’s about building a balanced roster that maximizes the value of every subsequent pick. The right back frees you up to attack wide receivers or tight ends later, while the wrong one can leave you scrambling for depth all season. In the article ahead, I’ll break down the numbers, the matchups, and the scheme fits that separate these four closely ranked running backs so you can walk into your draft with real confidence.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings
Omarion Hampton - RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Position Rank: RB8
ADP: 15.4 (Average ADP via RotoBaller ADP Tool)
Hampton’s limited 2025 sample still delivered efficiency numbers that jump off the page and explain why he belongs in the early rounds of 2026 drafts. In nine games, he rushed 124 times for 545 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and scored four rushing touchdowns. He also caught 32 of 35 targets for 192 yards and one receiving score, posting an impressive 91.4 percent catch rate.
His PFF rushing grade of 84.8 ranked eighth among qualified backs, and he forced 32 missed tackles while averaging 3.35 yards after contact. Those advanced metrics show a back who creates yards on his own rather than relying solely on scheme.
When his snap share climbed above 75 percent, he averaged strong double-digit PPR production, proving the talent was already there. The combination of between-the-tackles power and reliable receiving work gave him a true three-down profile even as a rookie.
What elevates Hampton for 2026 is the expanded role waiting for him in the Chargers offense under Mike McDaniel’s scheme. The system has a history of feeding running backs both on the ground and through the air, creating the exact opportunities Hampton already showed he can convert.
With Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal competing for the backup job, he is positioned for a significant jump in volume while keeping the same efficiency.
Even against one of the league’s tougher projected schedules, the three-down usage and proven ability to force missed tackles should translate into consistent RB1 numbers.
His high catch rate and yards-after-contact average provide a safety net that many second-year backs lack. Managers who draft him get a player with solid production metrics, a clear path to heavy usage, and scheme fit that amplifies his strengths.
When you stack the efficiency, the role, and the opportunity, Hampton stands out as one of the strongest early round selections in a crowded running back tier.
De'Von Achane - RB, Miami Dolphins
Position Rank: RB9
ADP: 16
Achane posted one of the most efficient and productive seasons by any running back in 2025, and the numbers explain why he remains a top-tier selection. He carried the ball 238 times for 1,350 yards, averaging an NFL-leading 5.7 yards per attempt, while scoring eight rushing touchdowns.
Through the air, he added 67 receptions for 488 yards and four more scores, finishing with 12 total touchdowns and 1,838 yards from scrimmage. That dual production kept him among the top-6 fantasy running backs for the entire year.
His ability to generate yards after contact and force missed tackles allowed him to stay efficient even when defenses stacked the box. The consistency stood out as well -- he rarely had quiet weeks and produced double-digit fantasy points in the vast majority of his games. Those efficiency metrics, especially the elite yards-per-carry mark, set him apart from almost every other back in the league.
What makes Achane such a strong pick in 2026 is the clear lead role he continues to hold in Miami’s offense. He remains the focal point both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield, commanding the majority of the touches in a scheme designed to create space for explosive plays.
Even against a schedule that features several stout run defenses, the projected volume and his proven ability to create on his own should keep the production high. The combination of high-end efficiency, three-down usage, and consistent scoring opportunities puts him in rare company among early round backs.
Managers who secure Achane get a player with both a strong weekly floor and one of the highest ceilings at the position. When you weigh the statistical profile against the role and scheme fit, he stands out as one of the premier running back selections available in that tightly packed ADP range.
Chase Brown - RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Position Rank: RB10
ADP: 16.7
Brown put together a full-season body of work in 2025 that quietly ranks among the more complete running back performances in the league. He handled 232 carries for 1,019 yards, averaging a solid 4.4 yards per attempt, while punching in six rushing touchdowns.
On top of that, he caught 69 passes for 437 yards and five more scores, giving him 11 total touchdowns and a dual-threat profile few backs can match. The volume stayed consistent across all 17 games, showing he can handle a true three-down workload without fading late in the year.
His ability to contribute both on the ground and through the air created a reliable weekly floor that fantasy managers value highly. Those receiving numbers in particular stand out, as he ranked among the league leaders in receptions and receiving yards from the running back position.
Efficiency metrics held steady even against tougher defensive fronts, proving the production was not purely scheme-dependent.
What really elevates Brown for 2026 drafts is the clear lead role he occupies in Cincinnati’s offense. There is no meaningful competition for touches, so he continues to command the bulk of the rushing attempts and a healthy share of the targets out of the backfield.
The Bengals’ scheme creates opportunities for both between-the-tackles runs and short-area receiving work, playing perfectly to Brown’s skill set. Even with a schedule that includes several strong run defenses, the projected volume remains high enough to support RB1 production.
His proven ability to convert red-zone chances into touchdowns adds another layer of scoring upside. When you stack the efficiency, the three-down usage, and the lack of committee risk, Brown separates himself from other backs in the same ADP range.
Managers looking for a high-floor, high-volume option who can still deliver spike weeks will find few safer early round selections than Chase Brown.
Kenneth Walker III - RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Position Rank: RB11
ADP: 18.6
Walker closed out 2025 with a full, productive season that showcased the efficiency managers have come to expect from him. He rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and scored five rushing touchdowns across all 17 games.
Through the air, he added 31 receptions for 282 yards, proving he can contribute in the passing game when asked. That combination of volume and yards-per-carry efficiency kept him relevant even while sharing some work in Seattle.
His ability to create explosive plays and maintain a solid average against stacked boxes stood out throughout the year. The consistency of his touches over a full slate demonstrated durability and reliability that fantasy managers prize.
Those production numbers showed the promise that the fantasy community has been expecting and form a solid foundation heading into a new chapter.
What makes Walker a prime selection in 2026 is the clear lead role he now holds with the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense is built to create opportunities for a primary back both between the tackles and in space, and Walker’s proven efficiency metrics -- especially that 4.6 yards-per-carry mark -- fit the scheme perfectly.
With limited competition for early down and red-zone work, he is positioned for a heavier workload than he saw in previous seasons. Even against a schedule that includes several strong defensive fronts, the projected volume and his track record of forcing missed tackles should translate into consistent RB1 production.
The receiving involvement he already showed adds another layer of weekly safety. Managers who draft him secure a back with above-average efficiency, a featured role, and scheme fit that amplifies his strengths.
When you stack the statistical profile against the opportunity in Kansas City, Walker stands out as one of the more compelling early round running back selections available.
Fantasy Football Verdict
Realistically, you could walk away from your draft with a combination of two of these four players if you are selecting at the end of the first round, if you feel so inclined on the build. But for this article, we must declare a winner of this duel. A case could be made for each of these running backs to be the selection for you in drafts, but only one in my eyes comes without warts.
Sure, there is a lot of excitement about both Hampton and Walker. Hampton gets the pleasure of working with Mike McDaniel and his ability to get elite production from his starting RB. Walker gets a change of scenery to play with Patrick Mahomes, and theoretically, get the coveted bell-cow usage for Andy Reid that has produced many front-line fantasy scorers.
What cannot go unnoticed with these two players are the red flags that are present. McDaniel’s insistence on the front office bringing in Mitchell behind Hampton shows an excitement and willingness to get him the ball, to the detriment of Hampton’s ceiling.
Walker, although promising when on the field, has tended to get dinged up in the past. Also, promising rookie Emmett Johnson could be a thorn in his side and take away precious passing-down work.
Then there is Achane. Even with all the praise that you could throw his way, you simply cannot look away from the state of the Miami Dolphins offense. With Malik Willis at QB, the targets will for sure regress, and with the team often trailing in game scripts, just how efficient can he be to hold his value?
I guess that his production as a whole will be enough to keep him from being a threat to the top five at the position, where he has lived for several seasons now.
That brings us to Chase Brown. Not only have his production numbers improved over each year since he came into the league, but the team finally seemed to get out of its own way down the stretch last year and really lean into him as the bell cow that he should be.
With no true threat in the backfield, signs point toward Brown maintaining his stranglehold on the role that produced so well down the stretch last year. On an offense that should be firing on all cylinders in 2026, and a schedule that presents some gettable games, scoring opportunities should be plentiful.
That is why Chase Brown is declared the winner of this ADP Duel!
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Omarion Hampton, De'Von Achane, Chase Brown, Kenneth Walker III. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Omarion Hampton, De'Von Achane, Chase Brown, Kenneth Walker III:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!