👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Late-Round Fliers: Fantasy Football Upside Draft Picks for RB, WR, TE (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Rashod Bateman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nick's late-round fantasy football breakouts, draft fliers and value picks for 2026. His running back, wide receiver and tight end sleepers to target late.

In This Article hide
Late-Round Fliers - Running Backs
Late-Round Fliers - Wide Receivers
Late-Round Fliers - Tight Ends
More Fantasy Football Analysis

This premium article is part of our 2026 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and a free sample of the expert analysis loaded up in RotoBaller's Draft Kit. Enjoy this premium article for free for a limited time. All other Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard.

Fantasy football drafts are typically defined by the superstar names at the top of the board, though you can put some serious distance between yourself and the competition by striking it rich in the late rounds. Let us help you to the promised land by discussing some favorite late-round fliers at running back, wide receiver, and tight end who can do more than provide empty calories. We aim to spend small and win big, without getting so invested that we're frozen during the first in-season waiver run.

As is tradition, I'd advocate skipping K/DEF picks so that you can fill out all available preseason slots with late-round RB/WR fliers. Hitting on those positions can be far more difficult to achieve, and stumbling there cannot be easily recovered from through streaming as K/D can. For today’s purposes, we're using aggregate ADP data from half-PPR drafts as of 7/14/2026. Let's dig in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Late-Round Fliers - Running Backs

Tank Bigsby (PHI), RB53
Brian Robinson Jr. (ATL), RB54
Sean Tucker (TB), RB55

This is my tripod of later RB handcuff-with-upside picks that I feel compelled to get at least one leg of onto every roster.

Bigsby came alive in Philly, turning 58 rushes into 344 yards and two TDs (5.9 YPC). This came after he averaged 4.6 YPC during a 168-766-7 rushing campaign for Jacksonville in ‘24, but 2025 saw his broken tackle rate more than double with the Eagles. Perhaps no A.J. Brown will mean more rush volume to split with Saquon Barkley if the newer aerial attack takes a while to settle. This talent is special.

This particular run of his remained seared in my brain throughout the offseason, as I remember thinking how cooked the play was, only for him to break off a touchdown. The edge defender was five yards in the backfield in no time, yet Bigsby showed poise in turning it upfield and taking advantage of a capable Eagles line washing out other pursuers. And then the speed that made him a plus returner and drew Philly to him in the first place showed up for the TD.

Robinson also did well spelling a superstar rusher, compiling a 92-400-2 line (4.3 YPC) behind Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco. This has led to a job as Atlanta’s No. 2 rusher for ‘26, which Tyler Allgeier’s 157 touches last year showed can have standalone value.

And Tucker battled through a decimated Tampa Bay offensive line to deliver seven rush TDs (and an eighth receiving) with Bucky Irving injured. Most assume that a healthy Irving will be the guy, and much attention is flocking to Kenneth Gainwell after his ‘25 breakout in Pittsburgh. But don’t misread Tucker’s poor efficiency as a complete reflection.

He turned 50 carries into 308 yards and two TDs behind a more complete O-line in 2024 (6.2 YPC), and we’re not going to obsess over raw yardage chunks for a potential short-yardage specialist. And if he’s buried as a backup, then we move along! In general, Tampa Bay feels undervalued going into ‘26 based on the widespread injuries that doomed their 2025.

Jaydon Blue (DAL), RB63

Blue stands to make an impact as the No. 2 RB in Dallas, who saw Javonte Williams grind down under 287 touches over 16 games last year. He seemed to run afoul of the coaching staff due to immaturity as a rookie, though all reports have been positive on that front going into Year 2.

The talent is not a question mark, what with his 4.38 40-yard dash time that can turn limited looks into sizeable production. He’ll have to prove himself in pass protection to earn the right to display his ability running angle and wheel routes, which would torment any linebacker stuck in coverage.

We can appreciate how Malik Davis carried himself when Williams was hurting down the stretch, but some plays resulted in his being caught by a defender when Blue’s speed would’ve gone to the house. Even if Davis starts as the No. 2 on the depth chart, we’re targeting upside throughout the preseason.

 

Late-Round Fliers - Wide Receivers

Zachariah Branch (ATL), WR74

Sorry, Jahan Dotson truthers, but Branch is the guy we want to speculate on beyond Drake London in this receiving room. As someone who was deeply affected by Darnell Mooney’s Houdini act in ‘25 after an enjoyable 64-992-5 line the year before, this writer is thrilled to see ATL’s next big-play threat emerge. We'll likely start with shorter "gadget" work, but his speed can lead to downfield strikes.

Even though Georgia only got him five deep catches compared to 44 screens (per PFF), the long speed to motor under deep balls from Tua Tagovailoa could give us Tyreek Hill-esque flashbacks. But we won’t ignore the quick screens in the slot either, because that elusiveness and speed can lead to yards-after-catch galore. Look at these moves:

He must prove that he’s capable of finding NFL polish in short order, rather than simply relying on the athleticism he possesses. But a thin WR corps should afford him early opportunity to prove himself, especially if Atlanta decides to protect Tagovailoa with quicker throws.

Rashod Bateman (BAL), WR91

Shiny new toy syndrome has attention moving to Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, who were respective third and fourth-round picks in the 2025 Draft, but that’s Devontez Walker’s problem, not Bateman’s.

Between the wide receiver’s own injuries (notably a high-ankle sprain, which can ruin entire years) and Lamar Jackson’s dings, he only caught 19 balls for 224 yards and two scores last year. DeAndre Hopkins also came aboard to siphon downfield targets, but his mercenary run in Baltimore is over.

How easily we forget that Bateman amassed 756 yards and nine scores on 45 catches in ‘24 with a fully operational LJax at the helm. Both are healthy, and now the WRs should see a few more targets with the TE2 downgrade from Isaiah Likely to Durham Smythe. We all know Derrick Henry is the king, but Bateman was a top-36 WR!

If you’re high on the rookies, then fine. But I’d suggest taking advantage of this cheap Bateman price now that the roster and health situation is closer to 2024 conditions.

 

Late-Round Fliers - Tight Ends

Greg Dulcich (MIA), TE24

There’s no denying that the Dolphins offense will have to grind their way downfield with an unassuming roster surrounding star RB De’Von Achane. The 6-foot-4 Dulcich may very well be the No. 1 red zone target against a WR room comprising Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and a trio of Day 2-3 rookies.

Even during last year’s poor finish, Dulcich’s half-season in Miami led to 335 yards on 26 catches (33 targets). Darren Waller was also active in five of those games, though Dulcich still topped 40 yards in four consecutive games alongside him. And Waller caught six touchdowns, which could find their way to Dulcich! Tack that onto the promising target/yardage trends, and we're intrigued.

A couple of those names are not like the others! (I'm okay with a side of D-Wash propaganda mixed in here.)

While Malik Willis may rush a couple of those red-zone looks in himself, we need to follow the likely high-snap players to fantasy points. Dulcich has suffered from all sorts of medical limitations over his four-year NFL career, but this is a late price to see if a 17-game campaign is in the cards.

Terrance Ferguson (LAR), TE30

What if I told you that you can get Matthew Stafford’s No. 3 receiver into your TE slot? Is that something you might be interested in?

After running up an electrifying 18.3 average depth of target on 25 looks as a rookie next to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the Rams made zero notable additions to the WR group. Sixth-round pick CJ Daniels is not moving the needle. While you may look at the four TEs that LAR ran out in ‘25 and ignore Ferguson due to the lowest target and catch total, that’s wayward reasoning.

Sean McVay’s penchant for 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TE) got plenty of buzz across the league, and it’s becoming clear that Ferguson plays a different role than Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, and Davis Allen. That trio all held an inline route rate of 55% or greater, while Ferguson sat at 28.4% thanks to a valuable 48% rate out of the slot.

Perhaps this was McVay’s plan all along, but Ferguson didn’t get a snap share north of 8% until Week 6, when Puka Nacua suffered a sprained ankle (and Atwell was already out due to a hamstring injury). Now, he’s had an offseason to ruminate on what could be, and the offseason decisions reflect a comfort with Ferguson operating outside.

You’re investing in the 2026 Rams championship push on a team that should mimic much of what led to Matthew Stafford throwing for an NFL-best 4,707 yards and 46 TDs. But now we don’t have to squint hard to see Ferguson as a WR3 who we can wedge into the TE slot, which should provide more juice than many TD-dependent late options.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Undervalued Mid-Round RBs (2026)
2026 DraftKings Best Ball Rankings
2026 Underdog Fantasy Football Rankings
Nick Mariano's PPR Draft Sleepers List



REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
New York Mets

MLB Shuts Down Mets A.I. Pitching Program
Ace Bailey

Sitting with Back Spasms
Noa Essengue

Won't Play Due to Thumb Soreness
Dailyn Swain

Absent on Friday with Wrist Soreness
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Peyton Watson

Bucks Interested in Sign-and-Trade Involving Peyton Watson
Jacob deGrom

Likely to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Will Smith

Shut Down Again With More Neck Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Expect Shohei Ohtani to Pitch on Wednesday Against Philadelphia
Brandon Woodruff

"Outlook Isn't Good"
MLB

Friday's Game Between Guardians-Pirates Postponed
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Could Skip Rehab Assignment
Aaron Judge

Shows Healing But Still Not Cleared for Baseball Activities
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
Shohei Ohtani

Serving as DH After Having Knee Drained
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
Francisco Lindor

Mets Unlikely to Trade Francisco Lindor
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Junior Caminero

Back in Lineup for Game 1 of Doubleheader
Jacob Misiorowski

Likely to Start During Mets Series
Toronto Raptors

Raptors Confirm Interest in DeMar DeRozan Reunion
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains One of the Safest Picks in the First Round of 2026 Drafts
Yang Hansen

Blocks Four Shots in Blazers Win Over Denver
Trevon Brazile

Stays Productive in Denver's Vegas Defeat
Allen Graves

Delivers Best Summer League Game Against Miami
Cedric Coward

Rediscovers His Shot in Grizzlies' Win
Cameron Boozer

Powers Grizzlies Into Summer League Semifinals
Caleb Wilson

Closes Vegas Run With 21 Points Against Lakers
Chris Mañon

Chris Manon Stays Hot in Lakers' Summer League Rout
Juan Soto

Removed Early with Calf Soreness
Isaac McKneely

Exits Early with Shoulder Injury
Cameron Carr

Notches 14 Points on Thursday
Caleb Wilson

Scores 21 Points in Thursday's Loss
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Looking to Trade Klay Thompson
Gary Trent Jr.

NBA to Investigate Gary Trent Jr.'s Contract
Aaron Donald

a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch This Weekend Following Knee Treatment
Bo Bichette

Returns to Lineup Following All-Star Break
Lamar Jackson

Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
Chase Burns

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Reds
Alvin Kamara

Saints to Pay Alvin Kamara a $6 Million Base Salary in 2026
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Nate Ament

Leads Milwaukee Past Charlotte in Vegas
Hugo González

Hugo Gonzalez Fills the Box Score as Celtics Top Kings
Ryan Conwell

Heat Send Ryan Conwell Home From Summer League
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Josh Downs

Primed for Career Year in Indy?
Bhayshul Tuten

to be Involved in RB Committee in Jacksonville?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/16-7/19)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/16-7/19)
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Sat, 7/18