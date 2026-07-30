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Updated Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings (2026): Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman

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Jadarian Price - NFL Rookie Rankings, Fantasy Football Sleepers

Updated 2026 fantasy football rookie RB rankings. See the top rookie running backs and draft targets, including Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr., and more.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're inching closer to the start of the 2026 NFL regular season, meaning tons of first-year players are getting ready to debut. As training camps move forward, it's time for an updated look at our rookie fantasy football running back rankings for 2026.

The updated 2026 rookie RB rankings are constructed by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. These rankings will be updated throughout the offseason, up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season, based on training camp intel, preseason performances, injuries, and more. Below, see where key ball carriers such as Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Mike Washington Jr., and Jonah Coleman stand, among all others.

In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find RotoBaller's Dynasty League rankings. Don't head into the year without them! Bookmark that page, and crush your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 2 Jadarian Price RB
3 3 Jonah Coleman RB
3 4 Emmett Johnson RB
3 5 Nicholas Singleton RB
4 6 Mike Washington Jr. RB
4 7 Demond Claiborne RB
4 8 Kaelon Black RB
4 9 Kaytron Allen RB
5 10 Adam Randall RB
5 11 Seth McGowan RB
5 12 Jam Miller RB
6 13 J'Mari Taylor RB
6 14 Roman Hemby RB
6 15 Jaydn Ott RB
7 16 Noah Whittington RB
7 17 Terion Stewart RB
7 18 Robert Henry Jr. RB
7 19 Rahsul Faison RB
7 20 CJ Donaldson RB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Outlooks

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that the Arizona Cardinals' plan "is to try and not overload" rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love in his first NFL season. Love has flashed the home run ability that made him the third overall pick from Notre Dame in April, but the Cardinals want to find "the right rotation" between Love, veteran James Conner, and newcomer Tyler Allgeier in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense. Allgeier was part of a similar platoon last year with the Atlanta Falcons, sharing work with the ultra-talented Bijan Robinson.

Allgeier still managed 143 carries last year and a career-high eight rushing touchdowns in 17 games. Fantasy managers in single-year formats may want to knock Love down a few pegs on their draft boards after this news. The 21-year-old still has an incredibly high long-term ceiling with true workhorse potential, but it sounds like the Cardinals don't want to unleash him just yet. If that's truly the case, Love should be considered more of an RB2 going into his rookie season instead of a surefire RB1 for fantasy managers.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr. has the "potential to grow into a second option in the backfield" in 2026 in his first year in the league behind RB1 Ashton Jeanty, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Washington has a nice blend of size (6-foot-2, 228 pounds) and speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash) and rushed for 1,070 yards (606 yards after first contact) and eight touchdowns at the University of Arkansas last year. He added 28 receptions for 226 yards and another touchdown as a pass-catcher.

The Raiders expect Jeanty to have a heavy workload under new head coach Klint Kubiak, but "that shouldn't take away from Washington playing meaningful snaps" in his first year in the league as the top backup in Vegas. Washington took reps with the second team and occasionally with the first-team offense during the offseason program. The 23-year-old has a clear path to RB2 duties, but he still has plenty to clean up, including ball-security issues he showed in college. He'll be trying to hold off undrafted rookie RB Roman Hemby in training camp.

Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton fell to the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which in some scenarios would be enough to remove him entirely from fantasy draft boards ahead of his rookie season. In Singleton's case, he lands in a running back room with enough question marks to still present an intriguing opportunity.

Veteran Tony Pollard has run for 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons with the Titans and in four straight campaigns, dating back to his time with the Cowboys, but he had nearly as many fumbles as touchdowns in 2025 and has seen his receiving production on the decline each year since 2022. Former third-round pick Tyjae Spears has dealt with injuries and watched his efficiency drop off considerably since a 2023 rookie season in which he forced a true 50/50 split with future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry.

A new coaching staff in Tennessee could lean on the veterans early in the year, but Singleton has the size and athleticism to handle a three-down role and the versatility to work in both the run and pass games. With Titans rookies reporting for training camp on Thursday, he will soon face his first challenges of handling pass protection in an NFL offense, often the biggest hurdle in first-year running backs finding the field, but if he can handle himself in that regard, the door remains open for Singleton to carve out a fantasy-relevant role as a rookie.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson:

Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaydon Blue
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zachariah Branch
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Dell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
DJ Giddens
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan James
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan James
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jason Myers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jonah Coleman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Giddens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Little
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emmett Johnson
vs
Christian Kirk
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emmett Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Emmett Johnson
vs
Troy Franklin
Emmett Johnson
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Emmett Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Emmett Johnson
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emmett Johnson
vs
Geno Smith
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chimere Dike
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emmett Johnson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Emmett Johnson
vs
David Njoku
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Emmett Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jack Bech
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ty Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emmett Johnson
vs
James Cook III
Emmett Johnson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emmett Johnson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chase Brown
Emmett Johnson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emmett Johnson
vs
De'Von Achane
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Breece Hall
Emmett Johnson
vs
D'Andre Swift

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Travis Hunter

Opens Camp by Warming Up with the Offense
Zach LaVine

Could Seek Midseason Buyout
Klay Thompson

Surfaces in Heat-Mavericks Trade Framework
Cooper Rush

Falcons Sign Quarterback Cooper Rush
Peyton Watson

Bucks, Nuggets Discuss Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade
Los Angeles Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Lakers Sign-and-Trade Push
NBA

Russell Westbrook Draws EuroLeague Interest
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Leaves Tuesday's Game With Hamstring Tightness
Byron Buxton

Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Hip Soreness
Washington Wizards

Wizards Showing Interest in DeMar DeRozan
Christian Koloko

Inks Deal With Pelicans
Johni Broome

Gets Traded to Clippers
Draymond Green

Staying in Golden State
Casey Schmitt

Placed on Injured List With Meniscus Tear
Curtis Mead

Heads to Injured List With Fractured Wrist
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
Shea Langeliers

Undergoes Meniscectomy, Not Officially Ruled Out for the Year
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Freddy Peralta

Zach Neto, Freddy Peralta Drawing Trade Interest From Rays
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
MLB

Braves-Mets Game Postponed on Tuesday
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stevens Waived by Kings
Jalen Duren

Faces Pistons Contract Standoff
MLB

Reds-Guardians Game Postponed on Monday
Cody Bellinger

Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
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