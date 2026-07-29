Updated top 300 players for half-PPR fantasy football drafts in 2026. These tiered 0.5-PPR scoring rankings are for all positions, including RB, WR, TE, QB, K, and DEF.
Fantasy football is near, and at RotoBaller, we have you covered with constant rankings articles, analysis, rankings, and news. Training camp has begun, so minor and major injuries will begin to pop up. However, if you're drafting early or just want to get a head start on your preparation, you have come to the right place! Below are our freshly updated half-PPR fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Nico Collins, Omarion Hampton, Bhayshul Tuten, A.J. Brown, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Rico Dowdle, Alec Pierce, Chris Godwin Jr., Jonathon Brooks, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Updated Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
After three successful seasons with the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans acquired running back David Montgomery for a fourth and sixth-round pick, and he's now in a position to see his largest workload in years. The Nick Chubb experiment failed in Houston, and out of necessity, 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks led the team in carries. Marks was not overly efficient with the opportunities given, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry, and he should fall back into a more natural pass-catching role in 2026.
Though even as a change-of-pace back, he does not possess the sort of game-breaking ability to regularly take snaps away from Montgomery. Montgomery spent his time in Detroit sharing a backfield with former first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, who eventually took the leap to superstar status in year three, limiting Montgomery to the fewest carries of his career, despite playing all 17 games in 2025. While his raw numbers were down as a result, his efficiency was not.
Montgomery's 3.17 yards after contact per carry in 2025 marked a career high, and even while his three-time Pro Bowl running mate was piling up accolades, Montgomery managed to average 230 touches, 1,137 yards, and nearly a dozen touchdowns across his three seasons as a Lion. As RotoBaller's RB22, he is one of the more mispriced running backs in this year's dead zone, and with a clear path to a bellcow role on a team built to play with a lead, a healthy Montgomery could handsomely reward drafters willing to wait on the position
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is in a fantastic position to succeed in 2026. The Packers' wide receiver room is the least crowded it has been since Watson's rookie season. After jettisoning fellow wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, this team has stated its faith in Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed. Watson is entering the 2026 season with some momentum. Despite only playing in 10 games in 2025, Watson fell just nine yards short of his career high in receiving yards.
He also caught an impressive six touchdowns in those 10 games. His performance made him an effective contributor in fantasy. Additionally, Watson is on a prove-it deal in 2026. He signed a one-year $11 million contract extension last season, and we have seen many massive seasons over the years from players looking to secure a new contract.
At the end of the day, Watson is going to be the No. 1 target in a good offense. He is perfectly positioned to record his first 1,000-yard season. As such, Watson is worth a shot around the eighth round in fantasy drafts.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
After being drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten finished his rookie season with 386 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 93 touches across 15 games. The 23-year-old flashed high-end upside throughout the year, but he was ultimately blocked from fantasy-relevant production by the presence of former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. Entering 2026, Etienne Jr. is no longer in Jacksonville after signing a big-money free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.
As a result, Tuten could be poised to emerge as the new lead back for the Jaguars. Jacksonville did make a move in free agency to fortify its backfield after losing Etienne Jr. by signing former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 500 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries in 2025 and could steal touches away from Tuten.
Still, Tuten profiles as the higher-upside back and enters the year with the advantage of experience in Jaguars play-caller Liam Coen's system. If Tuten can seize the majority of the backfield work in Jacksonville, he could be on the verge of a breakout season. RotoBaller ranks Tuten as its RB23 entering 2026.
Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rico Dowdle is going for the trifecta, usurping a starting running back for the third time in as many years. The formerly undrafted runner first got his chance in Dallas in 2024, replacing the aging and ineffective Ezekiel Elliott. That led to a one-year contract with Carolina, where he outproduced Chuba Hubbard (for part of the season anyway) and became a fantasy football sensation with consecutive games of over 230 scrimmage yards.
After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Dowdle is now a Pittsburgh Steeler and reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy for another complementary role. Albeit a different type of running back, Dowdle replaces the outgoing Kenneth Gainwell to play the 1B role to Jaylen Warren, with the latter getting the edge in the receiving department. Given his past success, Dowdle ranks as one of the best insurance running backs in fantasy football in 2026 and could hold weekly standalone flex value.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Nico Collins, Omarion Hampton, Bhayshul Tuten, A.J. Brown, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Rico Dowdle, Alec Pierce, Chris Godwin Jr., Jonathon Brooks. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Nico Collins, Omarion Hampton, Bhayshul Tuten, A.J. Brown, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Rico Dowdle, Alec Pierce, Chris Godwin Jr., Jonathon Brooks: