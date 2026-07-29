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ESPN Knockout League Strategy: How to Survive and Win Fantasy Football Elimination Format

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Ashton Jeanty - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

John's strategies for how to survive in ESPN fantasy football knockout leagues. How to make it to the end and come out on top in the new ESPN elimination league format in fantasy football for the 2026 NFL season?

In This Article hide
Try To Draft Consistent-Floor Players Early On
Avoid Drafting Players On Bad Offenses Early In Your Draft
Be Patient With Your FAAB And Waiver Claims
Don't Ignore Non-Star Cheap Players On Waivers
Don't Hang Onto Injured Players For Too Long
Pay Attention To Bye Weeks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

ESPN Knockout Leagues are a new and fantastic way to enjoy a thrilling fantasy football experience for the 2026 NFL season. After the success of Guillotine Leagues, which was the first website to host this format of fantasy football, other big sites soon followed, and now the format is becoming more mainstream. Knockout leagues function differently than other fantasy football formats.

The key feature of knockout leagues is that the lowest-scoring team each week is "cut" from the league and doesn't participate any longer. All that team's players are then put on the waiver wire for the remaining teams to bid for until only one team remains. There are no head-to-head matchups -- rather, each team gets a score based on the fantasy scores of their players each week to determine whether they get cut or advance.

Knockout leagues are interesting because the strategy can differ wildly as the season goes on, and there isn't any anxiety or relief depending on which team you're facing because you're not facing anyone. And the ever-expanding availability of players to the remaining teams means things can change quickly, and if you don't stay on your toes, you could get knocked out next. So, let's dive into a strategy breakdown to be the last one standing in ESPN's new Knockout League fantasy football games!

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Try To Draft Consistent-Floor Players Early On

One of the most important things you can do early is try to draft players that won't get you eliminated thanks to low-scoring games. The worst situation you could find yourself in, aside from having a team with no star players, is to have low-floor players who put up single-digit dud games.

Wide receivers like Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals fit into this category -- having multiple players who have his type of dud games, despite his upside, in the same week is bad news.

Considering that the NFL is passing less and less in each subsequent year, drafting workhorse running backs in the early rounds is a good strategy to mitigate low-scoring performances.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, for example, was selected with elite draft capital, will be in an improved offense with a better offensive line and better coaching, and is highly talented. He's a great pick to make early because you know he'll be getting the ball early and often in each game when healthy.

Since the default scoring format is 1.0 PPR for knockout leagues, running backs with receiving upside are especially important. Even during some of the best wide receiver seasons of all time, we've seen the league's biggest stars have low-single-digit PPR fantasy point performances, even just one game before or after putting up massive numbers. A high-end running back who catches passes is an extremely safe bet in the early rounds.

Good starting RBs are the scarcest resource with the highest league-winning upside in fantasy football, and they can help you cruise through the early weeks in knockout leagues without a ton of sweat.

 

Avoid Drafting Players On Bad Offenses Early In Your Draft

Straying away from players on poor offenses during your drafts can pay off in a big way. While it might be tempting to snag someone like Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate, there's a ton of risk in taking someone who's a big unknown. He's highly talented, but the Titans have a lot of work to do to have even a functional NFL offense. Their passing and rushing attacks were just putrid last season.

There are new coaches in town, but it might take time for the new offensive system to start clicking for their players. The offensive line is also still in a very poor state. It's remarkably difficult for young QBs to succeed with extremely poor offensive lines, and their ineptitude drags down the whole offense. In games where a team passes for less than 200 yards, the receivers are very prone to low-scoring outings.

Here's a video of the Titans offense from 2019. It's not relevant anymore, but it underscores a key point -- Tennessee's offense has been horrible since elite running back Derrick Henry wasn't extended. Things have been horrifically miserable since then, as they are for many other teams. Personally, I'm completely avoiding the Titans, Jets, Browns, Texans, Commanders, Vikings, and Panthers offenses. They're all likely to be awful this season.

There are limited exceptions, but at cost, none of the players on any of those teams are worth drafting to me. High-powered offenses disproportionately produce players who have higher scoring seasons both because they can put up a ton of points and because they're far less likely to get shut down when facing tough NFL defenses.

 

Be Patient With Your FAAB And Waiver Claims

Early on, the only thing that matters for survival is making sure your team isn't absolutely horrible. But as the season goes on, more and more high-quality players get dumped onto waivers. The closer you get to the end of the season, the more you're competing with juggernaut teams, especially when you reach the final four. To actually take your league down, you need to make sure you get elite players.

So it makes sense not to panic early in the season and try to sell out to get a good player off waivers every week. Biding your time until a true top-5 player at their position becomes available is a better idea.

Many players get off to hot starts to the season and look like they're on a rocket ship to the moon only to become irrelevant later in the season. Take Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed, for example, who put up a goose egg against the Detroit Lions in Week 14 after a dynamite start to the season.

It's better to target elite players who everyone knows are elite and have been elite for some time. If you're scrambling for waiver picks in the early weeks, you're probably not winning the championship. But if you draft well and can save your FAAB for when the true gems get dropped, you can be much more competitive in the hunt to add league winners to your roster.

It's reasonable to expect that the best and most consistent players will probably help propel their teams at least to around midseason in knockout leagues. Letting desperate or uninformed fantasy managers waste their capital on dart throws early on can hurt their teams and prevent you from hurting yours.

 

Don't Ignore Non-Star Cheap Players On Waivers

You should be monitoring your lineup every week to try to make sure you cut players who don't have major upside and have very low floors. Sometimes veterans get phased out of offenses, sometimes young players don't make the leaps we expect them to, and sometimes injuries can completely derail offenses, among other things. As the season wears on, you get less and less tolerance for underperformers.

As bye weeks for your star players start hitting, you'll be glad you cut bait early with underperformers if even one of the players you pick up ends up performing well for any stretch. Pay special attention to those who could see big bumps in opportunity due to injuries to players ahead of them on the depth chart.

 

Don't Hang Onto Injured Players For Too Long

You have to make it to the next round every week. That's just how it goes. Hanging onto an injured player who's not a clear star gets riskier as the season goes on. Roster cloggers in elimination leagues are extremely dangerous, far more than they are in redraft leagues, because they prevent you from adding players who potentially have some upside.

 

Pay Attention To Bye Weeks

If your best players all have a bye in Week 13, for example, you're probably not making it past that round. So there is a clear advantage to taking players who have bye weeks as early as possible in the first few rounds. It's much easier to survive Weeks 5-6 if you have star players sitting out than it is late in the season when you're struggling against far better teams.

Waiver pickups can mitigate this to some degree, but considering that the Dallas Cowboys have a bye in Week 14, for example, maybe it's not a great idea to draft Javonte Williams and CeeDee Lamb to the same team. Additionally, you should start aggressively targeting star players who hit waivers the closer you get to your high-end players having bye weeks later in the season if you do end up with players from those teams.

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