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PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Top 300 Overall Players (2026)

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

RotoBaller's updated PPR fantasy football draft rankings for 2026. These tiered rankings are for points-per-reception leagues and include RB, WR, TE, and QB.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

If you're set to play in a PPR league soon, you have come to the best place for your predraft preparation! Wide receivers and tight ends receive big boosts in PPR setups, but picking a stable of productive running backs before the draft dries up at the RB spot is key. Deciding between players with similar outlooks at different positions is always tricky, so we're here to help you decide who to draft with our updated top 300 PPR fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.

These 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings set, check out where key players like Zay Flowers, Tee Higgins, Javonte Williams, RJ Harvey, Terry McLaurin, Bhayshul Tuten, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Josh Downs stand, among all others at RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, and kicker.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 Justin Jefferson WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Drake London WR
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 16 George Pickens WR
3 17 De'Von Achane RB
3 18 Chase Brown RB
3 19 Omarion Hampton RB
3 20 Derrick Henry RB
3 21 Nico Collins WR
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Chris Olave WR
3 24 A.J. Brown WR
4 25 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 26 DeVonta Smith WR
4 27 Trey McBride TE
4 28 Kyren Williams RB
4 29 Josh Allen QB
4 30 Tee Higgins WR
4 31 Javonte Williams RB
4 32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 33 Zay Flowers WR
4 34 Breece Hall RB
4 35 Davante Adams WR
4 36 Rashee Rice WR
5 37 Josh Jacobs RB
5 38 Colston Loveland TE
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 45 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 46 Malik Nabers WR
5 47 Cam Skattebo RB
5 48 Lamar Jackson QB
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Mike Evans WR
5 51 D'Andre Swift RB
5 52 DJ Moore WR
5 53 Jayden Daniels QB
6 54 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 55 David Montgomery RB
6 56 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 57 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 58 Drake Maye QB
6 59 Bucky Irving RB
6 60 Jadarian Price RB
6 61 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 62 Christian Watson WR
6 63 Joe Burrow QB
7 64 Carnell Tate WR
7 65 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 66 Tony Pollard RB
7 67 Parker Washington WR
7 68 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 69 Tyler Warren TE
7 70 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 71 Jalen Hurts QB
7 72 Rome Odunze WR
7 73 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 74 Caleb Williams QB
7 75 DK Metcalf WR
7 76 Tucker Kraft TE
7 77 Rico Dowdle RB
7 78 Jaylen Warren RB
7 79 Courtland Sutton WR
7 80 Justin Herbert QB
7 81 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 82 Jordan Addison WR
7 83 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 84 Dak Prescott QB
7 85 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 86 Brock Purdy QB
8 87 Michael Wilson WR
8 88 Jaxson Dart QB
8 89 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 90 Blake Corum RB
8 91 Alec Pierce WR
8 92 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 93 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 94 Sam LaPorta TE
8 95 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 96 Josh Downs WR
8 97 RJ Harvey RB
8 98 Jayden Reed WR
8 99 Xavier Worthy WR
8 100 Matthew Stafford QB
8 101 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 102 Mark Andrews TE
9 103 Bo Nix QB
9 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Kyle Monangai RB
9 106 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 107 Jordan Love QB
9 108 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 109 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 110 George Kittle TE
9 111 Kyler Murray QB
9 112 Quentin Johnston WR
9 113 KC Concepcion WR
9 114 Jordan Mason RB
9 115 Matthew Golden WR
9 116 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 117 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 118 Tyler Shough QB
9 119 Jared Goff QB
9 120 Baker Mayfield QB
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Malik Willis QB
10 123 Rachaad White RB
10 124 Jake Ferguson TE
10 125 Jalen Coker WR
10 126 Dallas Goedert TE
10 127 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 128 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 129 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 130 Romeo Doubs WR
10 131 Khalil Shakir WR
10 132 Isaiah Likely TE
10 133 Sam Darnold QB
10 134 C.J. Stroud QB
10 135 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 136 Jayden Higgins WR
10 137 Jalen McMillan WR
10 138 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 139 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 140 Daniel Jones QB
10 141 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 142 Hunter Henry TE
11 143 Jauan Jennings WR
11 144 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 145 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 146 Brenton Strange TE
11 147 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 148 Woody Marks RB
11 149 Brandon Aubrey K
11 150 Denzel Boston WR
11 151 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 152 Calvin Ridley WR
11 153 Stefon Diggs WR
11 154 Juwan Johnson TE
11 155 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 156 Houston Texans DST
11 157 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 158 Jalen Nailor WR
11 159 Cam Ward QB
11 160 Bryce Young QB
11 161 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 162 Tre Tucker WR
11 163 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 164 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 165 Denver Broncos DST
11 166 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 167 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 168 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 169 Tyjae Spears RB
12 170 Cam Little K
12 171 Dalton Schultz TE
12 172 Germie Bernard WR
12 173 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 174 Tank Bigsby RB
12 175 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 176 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 177 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 178 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 179 Jason Myers K
12 180 Dylan Sampson RB
12 181 Cameron Dicker K
12 182 Alvin Kamara RB
12 183 Sean Tucker RB
12 184 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 185 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 186 Kaytron Allen RB
12 187 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 188 Jonah Coleman RB
12 189 Cooper Kupp WR
12 190 Gunnar Helm TE
12 191 Travis Hunter WR
12 192 Antonio Williams WR
12 193 Tre Harris WR
12 194 Greg Dulcich TE
12 195 Jordan James RB
12 196 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 197 Samaje Perine RB
12 198 Braelon Allen RB
12 199 Minnesota Vikings DST
12 200 Ray Davis RB
13 201 Cade Otton TE
13 202 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 203 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 204 DJ Giddens RB
13 205 Tank Dell WR
13 206 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 207 Pat Bryant WR
13 208 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 209 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 210 Jaydon Blue RB
13 211 Jaylin Noel WR
13 212 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 213 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 214 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 215 Zachariah Branch WR
13 216 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 217 Keenan Allen WR
13 218 Troy Franklin WR
13 219 Justice Hill RB
13 220 Devaughn Vele WR
13 221 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 222 Malik Washington WR
13 223 Christian Kirk WR
13 224 Mike Gesicki TE
13 225 AJ Barner TE
13 226 Tua Tagovailoa QB
13 227 Rashod Bateman WR
14 228 Malachi Fields WR
14 229 Emmett Johnson RB
14 230 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 231 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 232 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 233 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 234 Mack Hollins WR
14 235 Najee Harris RB
14 236 Colby Parkinson TE
14 237 Darnell Mooney WR
14 238 Geno Smith QB
14 239 David Njoku TE
14 240 Chimere Dike WR
14 241 Jack Bech WR
14 242 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 243 Ted Hurst WR
14 244 Demond Claiborne RB
14 245 Tyreek Hill WR
14 246 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 247 Chris Bell WR
14 248 Kalif Raymond WR
14 249 Darnell Washington TE
14 250 Kaelon Black RB
14 251 Deshaun Watson QB
14 252 Tory Horton WR
14 253 Eddy Pineiro K
14 254 Evan Engram TE
14 255 Ty Johnson RB
14 256 Chris Brooks RB
14 257 Michael Mayer TE
14 258 Darius Slayton WR
15 259 Jahan Dotson WR
15 260 Joshua Palmer WR
15 261 Marquise Brown WR
15 262 Tyler Loop K
15 263 Dawson Knox TE
15 264 Kimani Vidal RB
15 265 Caleb Douglas WR
15 266 Chris Boswell K
15 267 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 268 Will Reichard K
15 269 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 270 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 271 Skyler Bell WR
15 272 Tez Johnson WR
15 273 Jake Bates K
15 274 Keon Coleman WR
15 275 Jaylen Wright RB
15 276 Noah Gray TE
15 277 Chicago Bears DST
15 278 Cole Kmet TE
15 279 Brashard Smith RB
15 280 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 281 New England Patriots DST
15 282 Kirk Cousins QB
15 283 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 284 James Conner RB
15 285 Treylon Burks WR
15 286 Tyler Higbee TE
15 287 Isaiah Davis RB
15 288 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 289 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 290 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 291 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 292 Harrison Butker K
15 293 New York Giants DST
15 294 Buffalo Bills DST
15 295 Harrison Mevis K
15 296 Trevor Etienne RB
15 297 Chase McLaughlin K
15 298 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 299 Eli Stowers TE
15 300 Ollie Gordon II RB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers quietly finished the 2025 season as the WR7 in Half-PPR formats, though he got there largely on the back of three massive games. Flowers opened the year with a career-high 143 receiving yards and a touchdown in a primetime matchup with the Bills. He would top 120 yards in two other contests, but the 8.8 fantasy points he averaged across his remaining 14 games would have landed him at WR40.

Flowers has seen his targets, receptions, and yards rise each year in the league, but he has never topped five touchdowns in a season, and with much of his production tending to come from scattered boom games, his off weeks can be devastating, finishing with fewer than 5.5 points eight times over the past two seasons. The Ravens have shaken up their coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season, and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who previously served as an assistant under Ben Johnson, arrived in Baltimore with a stated goal of creating more explosive plays.

With the Ravens allowing two of their more explosive playmakers, Isaiah Likely and Keaton Mitchell, to walk in free agency, Flowers projects to be a focal point of that scheme. Baltimore spent third- and fourth-round picks on USC's Ja'Kobi Lane and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews signed a three-year extension in December, so Flowers still does not project to see the steady volume needed to support the healthy floor of some of the other receivers going in his range of drafts.

At RotoBaller's WR19, he will not always be the model of consistency, but for rosters built to handle his boom-or-bust nature, Flowers can single-handedly deliver several week-winning performances.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off the best season of his career and entering 2026 as a low-end WR1 for fantasy. During the 2025 season, Olave emerged as the true WR1 in this offense, drawing an impressive 156 targets (the fifth-most in football) and catching 100 of them for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. Given that New Orleans lacked many proven pass catchers opposite Olave for most of the season (after trading Rashid Shaheed), Olave was given a large share of the passing attack.

His production was also very impressive, as Olave appeared in just eight games the previous season due to several concussions. Seeing him quickly regain his WR1 floor and post the best season of his career was an excellent sign. However, Olave's volume will likely decline in 2026, which makes him a somewhat risky selection at his ADP. In the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints addressed their No. 2 WR position by selecting Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State.

Tyson has dealt with injuries in college as well, but is more than capable of emerging as an every-down option at the professional level. While the Saints offense under Kellen Moore will often opt to push the ball downfield in 2026 (sixth-most pass attempts last season), the signing of Travis Etienne Jr. will give them a stable rushing attack, and the addition of Tyson will draw targets away from Olave. Given the upgrades to the offense roster, Olave should be viewed as a high-end WR2, but is going off the board as the WR11 (24th overall) in current PPR drafts on Sleeper.

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

Newly acquired New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was the focal point of one of the largest trades of the offseason. After being linked to the Patriots for several months, the Eagles finally opted to send their WR1 to New England to join MVP runner-up Drake Maye. Even though Brown expressed frustration with the Eagles' offense throughout the 2025 season, the wideout still turned in a productive campaign, catching 78 of his 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

This stat line made him the overall WR11 in PPR scoring and marked the second time over his past three seasons in which Brown finished as a top-12 option at the position. Brown has been a stable force in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns in three straight seasons and drawing at least 120 targets in two of his last three, despite playing in a run-heavy offense.

Brown should see his fantasy ceiling rise significantly, joining Maye, who finished as the QB2 as a sophomore despite lacking a true WR1 in his offense. Brown will now slide in as the top option for Maye, sharing the field with Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte.

Even though the Patriots leaned on their rushing attack in 2025 (sixth-most rushing attempts in the sport), bringing in a true WR1 to this offense will help them drive the ball downfield. Playing with one of the game's premier passers should keep Brown firmly in the WR1 tier, making him a great selection going off the board as the WR12 (28.0 ADP) on PPR Sleeper drafts for those who opt to target the running back position early in their drafts.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Kyren Williams has served as the lead back in one of the game's most consistent offenses since his second season in the NFL (2023). From 2023 through 2025, the former Notre Dame standout has punched in double-digit rushing scores in each campaign, totaling at least 1,100 rushing yards in each season. He has been highly involved in the passing game as well, catching at least 30 passes in each season. While Williams opened the 2025 season as a clear workhorse as expected, his usage began to drop in the second half following the emergence of Blake Corum.

From Weeks 1 through 9, Williams looked like his typical self, taking 16.5 attempts per game while drawing 3.3 targets per game. However, from Weeks 10 through 17, Williams would take 14.5 attempts per game with 2.4 targets per game. During this eight-game stretch, much of his workload was skewed by an outlier 23-carry game in Week 16. In this noted stretch, Corum took 10.1 rushing attempts per game. While Williams remains the "1A" in this backfield, Corum is beginning to close the gap, which will drastically lower Williams' floor.

While the Los Angeles offense projects to be as potent as it was in 2025 with the return of Matthew Stafford, Williams could fall into the low-end RB1 tier with a smaller workload. Managers have already begun pushing the 25-year-old down early draft boards as he is going off the board as the RB17 (36.0 ADP) on Sleeper, making him an intriguing value play for those who trust his ability to find the back of the end zone. However, there is still inherent risk in this selection, even at a lower cost, as a large role for Corum could make Williams a mid-end RB2 on a weekly basis in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Zay Flowers, Tee Higgins, Javonte Williams, RJ Harvey, Terry McLaurin, Bhayshul Tuten, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Downs. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Zay Flowers, Tee Higgins, Javonte Williams, RJ Harvey, Terry McLaurin, Bhayshul Tuten, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Downs:

Zay Flowers
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
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Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
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Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
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Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
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Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
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Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
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Josh Allen
Zay Flowers
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Josh Jacobs
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
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Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
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Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
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Drake Maye
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
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Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Alec Pierce
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jayden Reed
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
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KC Concepcion
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Javonte Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Trey McBride
Tee Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Tee Higgins
vs
Breece Hall
Tee Higgins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
vs
A.J. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Colston Loveland
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tee Higgins
vs
Derrick Henry
Tee Higgins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tee Higgins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Chase Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
vs
De'Von Achane
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tee Higgins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tee Higgins
vs
James Cook III
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tee Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
David Montgomery
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tee Higgins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tee Higgins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
Carnell Tate
Tee Higgins
vs
Parker Washington
Tee Higgins
vs
Rome Odunze
Tee Higgins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
DK Metcalf
Tee Higgins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tee Higgins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordan Addison
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Alec Pierce
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Reed
Tee Higgins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Makai Lemon
Tee Higgins
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Tee Higgins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tee Higgins
vs
KC Concepcion
Tee Higgins
vs
Matthew Golden
Javonte Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Javonte Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake London
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
vs
Isiah Pacheco
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jayden Reed
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Stafford
RJ Harvey
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Alec Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Bo Nix
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaxson Dart
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Brock Purdy
RJ Harvey
vs
Ricky Pearsall
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Dak Prescott
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Trevor Lawrence
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyler Murray
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Quentin Johnston
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Justin Herbert
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Mason
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Shough
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Jared Goff
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Baker Mayfield
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Willis
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Hurts
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Von Achane
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Breece Hall
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Jacobs
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Jacobs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Breece Hall
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Lamar Jackson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Javonte Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jameson Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tee Higgins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyren Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Trey McBride
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jayden Daniels
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Terry Mclaurin
vs
David Montgomery
Terry Mclaurin
vs
A.J. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brock Bowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake Maye
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Derrick Henry
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jadarian Price
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Omarion Hampton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chase Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
De'Von Achane
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Joe Burrow
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Carnell Tate
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tony Pollard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Saquon Barkley
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Justin Jefferson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rome Odunze
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DK Metcalf
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jordan Addison
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Alec Pierce
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jayden Reed
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Makai Lemon
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Josh Downs
vs
Alec Pierce
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Bo Nix
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Purdy
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Love
Josh Downs
vs
Dak Prescott
Josh Downs
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Josh Downs
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Kyler Murray
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Herbert
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Shough
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jared Goff
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Hurts
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Willis
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tucker Kraft

Expected to Play in Week 1
Jalen Carter

Eagles Sign Jalen Carter to Four-Year Extension
Baker Mayfield

to Play 2026 Season on an Expiring Contract
A.J. Brown

Off to Slow Start With New Quarterback
DK Metcalf

Will be Moved Around the Formation More This Year
Alec Pierce

a Week or So Away From Returning
De'Von Achane

a Full-Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
Christian McCaffrey

Work Not Being Limited Early in Camp
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Wants to Be an "Upgraded Version" of Himself
Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stevens Waived by Kings
Jalen Duren

Faces Pistons Contract Standoff
Donte DiVincenzo

Could Return Around All-Star Break
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Revisit Bennedict Mathurin Talks
Denver Nuggets

Dave Joerger Joins Nuggets as Lead Assistant Coach
Peyton Watson

Nuggets Offer Peyton Watson $70 Million Deal
Josh Jacobs

Investigation "Still Open"
Mack Hollins

Willing to Play Tight End for the Patriots
George Pickens

Officially Arrives for Cowboys Training Camp
MLB

Reds-Guardians Game Postponed on Monday
Vita Vea

Requests Trade From Buccaneers
Micah Parsons

Heading for the PUP List to Begin Training Camp
Cody Bellinger

Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Shea Langeliers

to Have Knee Surgery on Tuesday
Juan Soto

Says He's "100 Percent" Will Play Again This Year
Tucker Kraft

Packers Place Tucker Kraft on PUP List to Start Training Camp
Alec Pierce

Begins Training Camp on PUP List
Travis Hunter

Runs Routes in Knee-Rehab Footage
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
A.J. Brown

Mike Vrabel Downplays A.J. Brown's Knee Concerns
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Baker Mayfield

No Update on Baker Mayfield Contract Talks Before Camp
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Blake Snell

Could Rejoin Dodgers After Wednesday's Rehab Start
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Reinstated From Injured List
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Kansas City Chiefs

Wife of Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy Shot at Home
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Washington Commanders

Commanders Fire Tight Ends Coach
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
NBA

Colby Jones Heads to Manresa
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Peyton Watson

Linked to Three-Team Market
Jalen Duren

Considers Pistons Qualifying Offer
NBA

Russell Westbrook Drawing Minimal Market Interest
Spencer Jones

Nuggets Match Offer Sheet to Retain Spencer Jones
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Linked to Cavs Sign-and-Trade
NBA

Johnny Juzang Nears Deal With Fenerbahce
NBA

Maxi Kleber Draws Hapoel Tel Aviv Interest
Philadelphia 76ers

Dalen Terry Waived in 76ers Cap Move
Cleveland Cavaliers

Mario Hezonja Returns to NBA With Cavaliers
Joe Ryan

Slated to Start on Wednesday After Dealing With Arm Fatigue
Cody Bellinger

Placed on 10-Day Injured List Due to Hamstring Strain
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Dylan Cease

Continues All-Star Season With Complete-Game Shutout
Cody Bellinger

to Have Tests on Hamstring Injury
Wyatt Langford

X-Rays Come Back Negative, Could Play on Sunday
Shea Langeliers

has Torn Meniscus, Could Miss Rest of the Season
Julian Phillips

Signs Training Camp Deal With Rockets
Harrison Ingram

Gets Fresh Start in Utah
Philadelphia 76ers

Nick Richards Pitched as a 76ers Free-Agent Fit
Kobe Bufkin

Lands One-Year Camp Deal With Pelicans
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Finalizes Move to the 76ers
Connelly Early

Traded to Washington
Curtis Mead

to Join Red Sox in Major Trade
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Ranger Suarez

to Start on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani

Postpones Bullpen Session Due to More Knee Discomfort
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Activated on Wednesday
Joe Ryan

Scratched on Sunday With Arm Fatigue
Juan Soto

Mets Place Juan Soto on Injured List With Calf Strain
Nick Kurtz

Reinstated From 10-Day Injured List
Juan Soto

Going for Imaging on his Calf on Saturday
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
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