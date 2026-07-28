PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Top 300 Overall Players (2026)

RotoBaller's updated PPR fantasy football draft rankings for 2026. These tiered rankings are for points-per-reception leagues and include RB, WR, TE, and QB.
If you're set to play in a PPR league soon, you have come to the best place for your predraft preparation! Wide receivers and tight ends receive big boosts in PPR setups, but picking a stable of productive running backs before the draft dries up at the RB spot is key. Deciding between players with similar outlooks at different positions is always tricky, so we're here to help you decide who to draft with our updated top 300 PPR fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
These 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings set, check out where key players like Zay Flowers, Tee Higgins, Javonte Williams, RJ Harvey, Terry McLaurin, Bhayshul Tuten, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Josh Downs stand, among all others at RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, and kicker.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers quietly finished the 2025 season as the WR7 in Half-PPR formats, though he got there largely on the back of three massive games. Flowers opened the year with a career-high 143 receiving yards and a touchdown in a primetime matchup with the Bills. He would top 120 yards in two other contests, but the 8.8 fantasy points he averaged across his remaining 14 games would have landed him at WR40.
Flowers has seen his targets, receptions, and yards rise each year in the league, but he has never topped five touchdowns in a season, and with much of his production tending to come from scattered boom games, his off weeks can be devastating, finishing with fewer than 5.5 points eight times over the past two seasons. The Ravens have shaken up their coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season, and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who previously served as an assistant under Ben Johnson, arrived in Baltimore with a stated goal of creating more explosive plays.
With the Ravens allowing two of their more explosive playmakers, Isaiah Likely and Keaton Mitchell, to walk in free agency, Flowers projects to be a focal point of that scheme. Baltimore spent third- and fourth-round picks on USC's Ja'Kobi Lane and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews signed a three-year extension in December, so Flowers still does not project to see the steady volume needed to support the healthy floor of some of the other receivers going in his range of drafts.
At RotoBaller's WR19, he will not always be the model of consistency, but for rosters built to handle his boom-or-bust nature, Flowers can single-handedly deliver several week-winning performances.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off the best season of his career and entering 2026 as a low-end WR1 for fantasy. During the 2025 season, Olave emerged as the true WR1 in this offense, drawing an impressive 156 targets (the fifth-most in football) and catching 100 of them for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. Given that New Orleans lacked many proven pass catchers opposite Olave for most of the season (after trading Rashid Shaheed), Olave was given a large share of the passing attack.
His production was also very impressive, as Olave appeared in just eight games the previous season due to several concussions. Seeing him quickly regain his WR1 floor and post the best season of his career was an excellent sign. However, Olave's volume will likely decline in 2026, which makes him a somewhat risky selection at his ADP. In the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints addressed their No. 2 WR position by selecting Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State.
Tyson has dealt with injuries in college as well, but is more than capable of emerging as an every-down option at the professional level. While the Saints offense under Kellen Moore will often opt to push the ball downfield in 2026 (sixth-most pass attempts last season), the signing of Travis Etienne Jr. will give them a stable rushing attack, and the addition of Tyson will draw targets away from Olave. Given the upgrades to the offense roster, Olave should be viewed as a high-end WR2, but is going off the board as the WR11 (24th overall) in current PPR drafts on Sleeper.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
Newly acquired New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was the focal point of one of the largest trades of the offseason. After being linked to the Patriots for several months, the Eagles finally opted to send their WR1 to New England to join MVP runner-up Drake Maye. Even though Brown expressed frustration with the Eagles' offense throughout the 2025 season, the wideout still turned in a productive campaign, catching 78 of his 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.
This stat line made him the overall WR11 in PPR scoring and marked the second time over his past three seasons in which Brown finished as a top-12 option at the position. Brown has been a stable force in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns in three straight seasons and drawing at least 120 targets in two of his last three, despite playing in a run-heavy offense.
Brown should see his fantasy ceiling rise significantly, joining Maye, who finished as the QB2 as a sophomore despite lacking a true WR1 in his offense. Brown will now slide in as the top option for Maye, sharing the field with Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte.
Even though the Patriots leaned on their rushing attack in 2025 (sixth-most rushing attempts in the sport), bringing in a true WR1 to this offense will help them drive the ball downfield. Playing with one of the game's premier passers should keep Brown firmly in the WR1 tier, making him a great selection going off the board as the WR12 (28.0 ADP) on PPR Sleeper drafts for those who opt to target the running back position early in their drafts.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams Kyren Williams has served as the lead back in one of the game's most consistent offenses since his second season in the NFL (2023). From 2023 through 2025, the former Notre Dame standout has punched in double-digit rushing scores in each campaign, totaling at least 1,100 rushing yards in each season. He has been highly involved in the passing game as well, catching at least 30 passes in each season. While Williams opened the 2025 season as a clear workhorse as expected, his usage began to drop in the second half following the emergence of Blake Corum.
From Weeks 1 through 9, Williams looked like his typical self, taking 16.5 attempts per game while drawing 3.3 targets per game. However, from Weeks 10 through 17, Williams would take 14.5 attempts per game with 2.4 targets per game. During this eight-game stretch, much of his workload was skewed by an outlier 23-carry game in Week 16. In this noted stretch, Corum took 10.1 rushing attempts per game. While Williams remains the "1A" in this backfield, Corum is beginning to close the gap, which will drastically lower Williams' floor.
While the Los Angeles offense projects to be as potent as it was in 2025 with the return of Matthew Stafford, Williams could fall into the low-end RB1 tier with a smaller workload. Managers have already begun pushing the 25-year-old down early draft boards as he is going off the board as the RB17 (36.0 ADP) on Sleeper, making him an intriguing value play for those who trust his ability to find the back of the end zone. However, there is still inherent risk in this selection, even at a lower cost, as a large role for Corum could make Williams a mid-end RB2 on a weekly basis in 2026.
Who Should I Draft Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Zay Flowers, Tee Higgins, Javonte Williams, RJ Harvey, Terry McLaurin, Bhayshul Tuten, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Downs. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Zay Flowers, Tee Higgins, Javonte Williams, RJ Harvey, Terry McLaurin, Bhayshul Tuten, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Downs:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.