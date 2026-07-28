2026 best ball rankings for fantasy football drafts. RotoBaller's updated tiered best ball rankings include the top 300 overall players at RB, WR, TE, and QB.
The fantasy football season is still a bit over a month away, but best ball drafts have been taking place all offseason long, and there will be many more before the start of the 2026 regular season. All 32 teams have reported to practice this preseason, and football is so close! Get prepared with these updated best ball fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Jameson Williams, Josh Downs, Kyle Pitts Sr., Luther Burden III, Carnell Tate, Bo Nix, Fernando Mendoza, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Updated Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase was one of the top players in fantasy football last season, catching 125 of 185 targets for 1,412 yards, eight touchdowns, and adding 14 rushing yards on three attempts across 16 games. He owned 30.5% of the team's targets and 34.8% of the team's air yards, but his average depth of target was only 8.3%. The Bengals offense will be explosive again, and with a defense expected to be at the bottom of the league, it's a recipe for fantasy gold. Key pieces such as wide receiver Tee Higgins and running back Chase Brown are returning in 2026.
Chase's fantasy value relies on the health of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who was limited to eight appearances last year due to a toe injury. However, he did have great chemistry with Joe Flacco when he was filling in for Burrow, racking up a whopping 72 targets in over five games.
Flacco is also returning to the Bengals and signed a one-year deal this offseason. With Burrow healthy and Flacco coming back, Chase is set to have another monster season in 2026 and is a top-three pick in fantasy as his Sleeper ADP is currently third overall heading into fantasy football draft season.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry's 2025 season wasn't quite as prolific as his 2024 campaign, when he topped 2,100 scrimmage yards and finished fourth in the AP Offensive Player of the Year voting. Still, the ageless wonder recorded 1,595 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 307 carries across 17 games. Henry has now recorded double-digit rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons, and he's averaged 5.6 yards across his first two years with the Ravens.
Henry is entering his age-32 season in 2026 and is on pace to become just the 21st player in NFL history to reach 3,000 career touches, which naturally leads to questions around when he will start to decline. The veteran back has also recorded just 34 receptions on 43 touches across his 34 career games with Baltimore, so his fantasy production is heavily reliant on both high-volume and high-efficiency rushing.
At the same time, it's difficult to bet against Henry when he's been such a reliable force and remained extremely effective in 2025. He also should spend more time playing in a fully operational Baltimore offense in 2026 after star Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed four games last season due to injury. Fantasy managers will have to weigh the possibility of age-related decline when selecting Henry, but he projects as a low-end fantasy RB1 entering his 11th NFL season.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty produced mixed results week over week in 2025, but he ultimately finished his rookie campaign as the overall RB11 in PPR leagues with 975 rushing yards, 55 catches, 346 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. That was on par with his draft capital in redraft leagues, and we'd expect him to make a significant jump in 2026, especially after the Raiders' offseason focused on improving the offense.
Most notably, the Raiders brought in quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza. At the very least, Cousins offers a veteran presence to limit turnovers, deliver passes, and hand the ball off a ton. That bodes well for Jeanty, who is running behind an improved offensive line that now features Tyler Linderbaum and Spencer Burford. Meanwhile, Jeanty should also benefit from playing with Mendoza once he ends up taking over for Cousins.
Mendoza is a high-upside quarterback with impressive passing skills and the ability to run a dynamic offense. Jeanty stands to benefit both as a ball-carrier and a receiver, giving him upside in all fantasy formats. As long as he stays healthy in Year 2, we would expect Jeanty to finish even higher than last year's rank as RB11. At the moment, he has an ADP of 11.2, which makes him the fifth running back off the board in redraft leagues.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games last season. He missed five games with a knee injury, but had elite usage, as he had 21.5% of the team's targets, averaged 2.52 yards per route run, and averaged around 16 fantasy points per week. The 24-year-old signed a four-year $141 million extension with the Falcons this offseason. London will be under a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, OC Tommy Reese, and a new starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa while Michael Penix Jr. (knee) continues to recover from an ACL tear.
Despite being in a new offensive system, the Falcons offense will revolve around running back Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and London again in 2026. It will be the third time in his five-year career that London will be under a new offense, but fantasy managers can expect another solid season from London due to his high usage.
RotoBaller is on board with London having a top-10 season, and projects 93 catches for 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns, making him a mid-second-round pick in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.