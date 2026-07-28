👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Updated Best Ball Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: All Positions

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jameson Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

2026 best ball rankings for fantasy football drafts. RotoBaller's updated tiered best ball rankings include the top 300 overall players at RB, WR, TE, and QB.

In This Article hide
Updated Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy football season is still a bit over a month away, but best ball drafts have been taking place all offseason long, and there will be many more before the start of the 2026 regular season. All 32 teams have reported to practice this preseason, and football is so close! Get prepared with these updated best ball fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Jameson Williams, Josh Downs, Kyle Pitts Sr., Luther Burden III, Carnell Tate, Bo Nix, Fernando Mendoza, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Updated Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Justin Jefferson WR
2 9 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 14 Derrick Henry RB
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 16 Drake London WR
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 A.J. Brown WR
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 Brock Bowers TE
3 22 De'Von Achane RB
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 25 Chris Olave WR
4 26 DeVonta Smith WR
4 27 Javonte Williams RB
4 28 Rashee Rice WR
4 29 Trey McBride TE
4 30 Kyren Williams RB
4 31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 32 Zay Flowers WR
4 33 Tee Higgins WR
4 34 Josh Jacobs RB
4 35 Breece Hall RB
4 36 Josh Allen QB
5 37 Garrett Wilson WR
5 38 Davante Adams WR
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 Luther Burden III WR
5 43 Colston Loveland TE
5 44 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 45 Malik Nabers WR
5 46 D'Andre Swift RB
5 47 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 48 Jameson Williams WR
5 49 Mike Evans WR
5 50 Lamar Jackson QB
5 51 David Montgomery RB
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 Bucky Irving RB
6 54 Jayden Daniels QB
6 55 DJ Moore WR
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 Jadarian Price RB
6 58 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 59 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 60 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 61 Carnell Tate WR
6 62 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 63 Joe Burrow QB
7 64 Drake Maye QB
7 65 Parker Washington WR
7 66 Tyler Warren TE
7 67 Tony Pollard RB
7 68 Rome Odunze WR
7 69 DK Metcalf WR
7 70 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 71 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 72 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 73 Jalen Hurts QB
7 74 Caleb Williams QB
7 75 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 76 Jaylen Warren RB
7 77 Tucker Kraft TE
7 78 Alec Pierce WR
7 79 Dak Prescott QB
7 80 Justin Herbert QB
7 81 Jordan Addison WR
7 82 Courtland Sutton WR
7 83 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 84 Rico Dowdle RB
7 85 Jayden Reed WR
7 86 Blake Corum RB
8 87 Sam LaPorta TE
8 88 Brock Purdy QB
8 89 Michael Wilson WR
8 90 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 91 Jaxson Dart QB
8 92 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 93 Josh Downs WR
8 94 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 95 Xavier Worthy WR
8 96 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 97 RJ Harvey RB
8 98 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 99 Matthew Stafford QB
8 100 Makai Lemon WR
8 101 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 102 Quentin Johnston WR
9 103 Kyle Monangai RB
9 104 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 105 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 106 Bo Nix QB
9 107 Matthew Golden WR
9 108 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 109 Jared Goff QB
9 110 George Kittle TE
9 111 Kyler Murray QB
9 112 Jordan Love QB
9 113 Baker Mayfield QB
9 114 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 115 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 116 Mark Andrews TE
9 117 KC Concepcion WR
9 118 Tyler Shough QB
9 119 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 120 Jordan Mason RB
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 123 Khalil Shakir WR
10 124 Malik Willis QB
10 125 Rachaad White RB
10 126 Jalen Coker WR
10 127 Romeo Doubs WR
10 128 Isaiah Likely TE
10 129 Jake Ferguson TE
10 130 Jayden Higgins WR
10 131 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 132 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 133 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 134 Dallas Goedert TE
10 135 Sam Darnold QB
10 136 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 137 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 138 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 139 Jalen McMillan WR
10 140 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 141 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 142 Daniel Jones QB
11 143 C.J. Stroud QB
11 144 Jauan Jennings WR
11 145 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 146 Hunter Henry TE
11 147 Woody Marks RB
11 148 Stefon Diggs WR
11 149 Brenton Strange TE
11 150 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 151 Jalen Nailor WR
11 152 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 153 Cam Ward QB
11 154 Tre Tucker WR
11 155 Juwan Johnson TE
11 156 Denzel Boston WR
11 157 Calvin Ridley WR
11 158 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 159 Dalton Schultz TE
11 160 Tank Bigsby RB
11 161 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 162 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 163 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 164 Bryce Young QB
11 165 Germie Bernard WR
11 166 Tyjae Spears RB
11 167 Dylan Sampson RB
11 168 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 169 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 170 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 171 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 172 Greg Dulcich TE
12 173 Ray Davis RB
12 174 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 175 Sean Tucker RB
12 176 Jonah Coleman RB
12 177 Antonio Williams WR
12 178 Cooper Kupp WR
12 179 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 180 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 181 Rashod Bateman WR
12 182 Travis Hunter WR
12 183 Gunnar Helm TE
12 184 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 185 Kaytron Allen RB
12 186 Alvin Kamara RB
12 187 Tre Harris WR
12 188 Emmett Johnson RB
12 189 Zachariah Branch WR
12 190 Jordan James RB
12 191 Braelon Allen RB
12 192 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 193 Nicholas Singleton RB
12 194 AJ Barner TE
12 195 Cade Otton TE
12 196 Tank Dell WR
12 197 Malik Washington WR
12 198 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 199 Jaydon Blue RB
12 200 Tyreek Hill WR
13 201 Pat Bryant WR
13 202 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 203 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 204 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 205 Justice Hill RB
13 206 Samaje Perine RB
13 207 DJ Giddens RB
13 208 Christian Kirk WR
13 209 Mike Gesicki TE
13 210 Keenan Allen WR
13 211 Jaylin Noel WR
13 212 Colby Parkinson TE
13 213 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 214 Darnell Mooney WR
13 215 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 216 Andrei Iosivas WR
13 217 Michael Mayer TE
13 218 Chris Bell WR
13 219 Chris Brazzell II WR
13 220 Tory Horton WR
13 221 Malachi Fields WR
13 222 Mack Hollins WR
13 223 Najee Harris RB
13 224 Kaelon Black RB
13 225 Ted Hurst WR
13 226 Jack Bech WR
13 227 Darnell Washington TE
14 228 Geno Smith QB
14 229 Darius Slayton WR
14 230 Devaughn Vele WR
14 231 Chimere Dike WR
14 232 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 233 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 234 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 235 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 236 Kimani Vidal RB
14 237 Ty Johnson RB
14 238 Demond Claiborne RB
14 239 Jahan Dotson WR
14 240 Caleb Douglas WR
14 241 Evan Engram TE
14 242 Joshua Palmer WR
14 243 Chris Brooks RB
14 244 David Njoku TE
14 245 Kalif Raymond WR
14 246 KaVontae Turpin WR
14 247 Deshaun Watson QB
14 248 Eli Stowers TE
14 249 Theo Johnson TE
14 250 Troy Franklin WR
14 251 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 252 Jaylen Wright RB
14 253 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 254 Treylon Burks WR
14 255 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
14 256 Cole Kmet TE
14 257 Noah Gray TE
14 258 Seth McGowan RB
15 259 Dyami Brown WR
15 260 Dawson Knox TE
15 261 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 262 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
15 263 Emari Demercado RB
15 264 George Holani RB
15 265 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 266 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 267 James Conner RB
15 268 Keon Coleman WR
15 269 Malik Davis RB
15 270 Brenen Thompson WR
15 271 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 272 Cyrus Allen WR
15 273 Skyler Bell WR
15 274 Mason Taylor TE
15 275 Isaac Guerendo RB
15 276 Brashard Smith RB
15 277 Trevor Etienne RB
15 278 Malik Benson WR
15 279 Tyler Higbee TE
15 280 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 281 DeMario Douglas WR
15 282 Tez Johnson WR
15 283 Will Shipley RB
15 284 Kyle Williams WR
15 285 Zavion Thomas WR
15 286 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
15 287 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 288 Erick All Jr. TE
15 289 Noah Fant TE
15 290 Isaiah Davis RB
15 291 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 292 Jake Tonges TE
15 293 Jahdae Walker WR
15 294 Phil Mafah RB
15 295 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
15 296 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 297 Charlie Kolar TE
15 298 Isaiah Bond WR
15 299 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 300 Kirk Cousins QB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase was one of the top players in fantasy football last season, catching 125 of 185 targets for 1,412 yards, eight touchdowns, and adding 14 rushing yards on three attempts across 16 games. He owned 30.5% of the team's targets and 34.8% of the team's air yards, but his average depth of target was only 8.3%. The Bengals offense will be explosive again, and with a defense expected to be at the bottom of the league, it's a recipe for fantasy gold. Key pieces such as wide receiver Tee Higgins and running back Chase Brown are returning in 2026.

Chase's fantasy value relies on the health of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who was limited to eight appearances last year due to a toe injury. However, he did have great chemistry with Joe Flacco when he was filling in for Burrow, racking up a whopping 72 targets in over five games.

Flacco is also returning to the Bengals and signed a one-year deal this offseason. With Burrow healthy and Flacco coming back, Chase is set to have another monster season in 2026 and is a top-three pick in fantasy as his Sleeper ADP is currently third overall heading into fantasy football draft season.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry's 2025 season wasn't quite as prolific as his 2024 campaign, when he topped 2,100 scrimmage yards and finished fourth in the AP Offensive Player of the Year voting. Still, the ageless wonder recorded 1,595 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 307 carries across 17 games. Henry has now recorded double-digit rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons, and he's averaged 5.6 yards across his first two years with the Ravens.

Henry is entering his age-32 season in 2026 and is on pace to become just the 21st player in NFL history to reach 3,000 career touches, which naturally leads to questions around when he will start to decline. The veteran back has also recorded just 34 receptions on 43 touches across his 34 career games with Baltimore, so his fantasy production is heavily reliant on both high-volume and high-efficiency rushing.

At the same time, it's difficult to bet against Henry when he's been such a reliable force and remained extremely effective in 2025. He also should spend more time playing in a fully operational Baltimore offense in 2026 after star Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed four games last season due to injury. Fantasy managers will have to weigh the possibility of age-related decline when selecting Henry, but he projects as a low-end fantasy RB1 entering his 11th NFL season.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty produced mixed results week over week in 2025, but he ultimately finished his rookie campaign as the overall RB11 in PPR leagues with 975 rushing yards, 55 catches, 346 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. That was on par with his draft capital in redraft leagues, and we'd expect him to make a significant jump in 2026, especially after the Raiders' offseason focused on improving the offense.

Most notably, the Raiders brought in quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza. At the very least, Cousins offers a veteran presence to limit turnovers, deliver passes, and hand the ball off a ton. That bodes well for Jeanty, who is running behind an improved offensive line that now features Tyler Linderbaum and Spencer Burford. Meanwhile, Jeanty should also benefit from playing with Mendoza once he ends up taking over for Cousins.

Mendoza is a high-upside quarterback with impressive passing skills and the ability to run a dynamic offense. Jeanty stands to benefit both as a ball-carrier and a receiver, giving him upside in all fantasy formats. As long as he stays healthy in Year 2, we would expect Jeanty to finish even higher than last year's rank as RB11. At the moment, he has an ADP of 11.2, which makes him the fifth running back off the board in redraft leagues.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games last season. He missed five games with a knee injury, but had elite usage, as he had 21.5% of the team's targets, averaged 2.52 yards per route run, and averaged around 16 fantasy points per week. The 24-year-old signed a four-year $141 million extension with the Falcons this offseason. London will be under a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, OC Tommy Reese, and a new starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa while Michael Penix Jr. (knee) continues to recover from an ACL tear.

Despite being in a new offensive system, the Falcons offense will revolve around running back Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and London again in 2026. It will be the third time in his five-year career that London will be under a new offense, but fantasy managers can expect another solid season from London due to his high usage.

RotoBaller is on board with London having a top-10 season, and projects 93 catches for 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns, making him a mid-second-round pick in upcoming fantasy football drafts.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: All Positions
Top 300 Best Ball Draft Rankings
Fantasy Football Sleeper at Each Position
Undervalued Running Backs: Mid-Round Targets


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Carter

Eagles Sign Jalen Carter to Four-Year Extension
Baker Mayfield

to Play 2026 Season on an Expiring Contract
A.J. Brown

Off to Slow Start With New Quarterback
DK Metcalf

Will be Moved Around the Formation More This Year
Alec Pierce

a Week or So Away From Returning
De'Von Achane

a Full-Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
Christian McCaffrey

Work Not Being Limited Early in Camp
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Wants to Be an "Upgraded Version" of Himself
Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stevens Waived by Kings
Jalen Duren

Faces Pistons Contract Standoff
Donte DiVincenzo

Could Return Around All-Star Break
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Revisit Bennedict Mathurin Talks
Denver Nuggets

Dave Joerger Joins Nuggets as Lead Assistant Coach
Peyton Watson

Nuggets Offer Peyton Watson $70 Million Deal
Josh Jacobs

Investigation "Still Open"
Mack Hollins

Willing to Play Tight End for the Patriots
George Pickens

Officially Arrives for Cowboys Training Camp
MLB

Reds-Guardians Game Postponed on Monday
Vita Vea

Requests Trade From Buccaneers
Micah Parsons

Heading for the PUP List to Begin Training Camp
Cody Bellinger

Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Shea Langeliers

to Have Knee Surgery on Tuesday
Juan Soto

Says He's "100 Percent" Will Play Again This Year
Tucker Kraft

Packers Place Tucker Kraft on PUP List to Start Training Camp
Alec Pierce

Begins Training Camp on PUP List
Travis Hunter

Runs Routes in Knee-Rehab Footage
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
A.J. Brown

Mike Vrabel Downplays A.J. Brown's Knee Concerns
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Baker Mayfield

No Update on Baker Mayfield Contract Talks Before Camp
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Blake Snell

Could Rejoin Dodgers After Wednesday's Rehab Start
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Reinstated From Injured List
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Kansas City Chiefs

Wife of Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy Shot at Home
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Washington Commanders

Commanders Fire Tight Ends Coach
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
NBA

Colby Jones Heads to Manresa
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Peyton Watson

Linked to Three-Team Market
Jalen Duren

Considers Pistons Qualifying Offer
Daniel Jones

Feels Good, Ready to Go for Training Camp
NBA

Russell Westbrook Drawing Minimal Market Interest
Spencer Jones

Nuggets Match Offer Sheet to Retain Spencer Jones
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Linked to Cavs Sign-and-Trade
NBA

Johnny Juzang Nears Deal With Fenerbahce
NBA

Maxi Kleber Draws Hapoel Tel Aviv Interest
Philadelphia 76ers

Dalen Terry Waived in 76ers Cap Move
Cleveland Cavaliers

Mario Hezonja Returns to NBA With Cavaliers
Joe Ryan

Slated to Start on Wednesday After Dealing With Arm Fatigue
Cody Bellinger

Placed on 10-Day Injured List Due to Hamstring Strain
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Dylan Cease

Continues All-Star Season With Complete-Game Shutout
Cody Bellinger

to Have Tests on Hamstring Injury
Wyatt Langford

X-Rays Come Back Negative, Could Play on Sunday
Shea Langeliers

has Torn Meniscus, Could Miss Rest of the Season
Julian Phillips

Signs Training Camp Deal With Rockets
Harrison Ingram

Gets Fresh Start in Utah
Philadelphia 76ers

Nick Richards Pitched as a 76ers Free-Agent Fit
Kobe Bufkin

Lands One-Year Camp Deal With Pelicans
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Finalizes Move to the 76ers
Connelly Early

Traded to Washington
Curtis Mead

to Join Red Sox in Major Trade
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Ranger Suarez

to Start on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani

Postpones Bullpen Session Due to More Knee Discomfort
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Activated on Wednesday
Joe Ryan

Scratched on Sunday With Arm Fatigue
Juan Soto

Mets Place Juan Soto on Injured List With Calf Strain
Nick Kurtz

Reinstated From 10-Day Injured List
Juan Soto

Going for Imaging on his Calf on Saturday
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tues, 7/28
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/28/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 7/28
Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs? Week 18