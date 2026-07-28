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Fantasy Baseball Breakouts or Fake Outs? Hitters Delivering Elite Results For Week 18

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Nick Gonzales - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups - icon rotoballer

Kevin analyzes hitter fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts surging for Week 18 of 2026. Are they true breakouts, or fake outs? Read his fantasy baseball outlooks and buys/sells.

It's a big week in Major League Baseball this week. Many franchises are going to be doing exactly what you're doing as a fantasy manager: Wondering if the investment they're going to make in a breakout hitter is worth it. It's getting serious up in these streets as the playoff races in all leagues are heating up. You need a diamond in the rough, and it's my goal to help you avoid the ones that are fool's gold.

So let's bring you another edition of our Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs for Week 18 of the fantasy baseball season. We'll get you a full breakdown of hitters that are breaking out, and we'll use advanced stats to help us identify who's real and who isn't. The advanced stats tell all, so let's use them to the best of our abilities.

This week, we'll evaluate four hitters -- Nick Gonzales, Joey Ortiz, Gabriel Moreno and Isaac Collins. All statistics in this article reflect games played through Sunday, July 19th.

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Nick Gonzales, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates

2026 Stats: .780 OPS, 114 OPS+, 6 HR, 47 RBI, 58 R, 4 SB, 50% Rostered (Yahoo!)

It's hard not to be a fan of what's happening in Pittsburgh right now. The offense has been one of the most efficient lineups in baseball this year, with productivity up and down the entire lineup. Gonzales, though not a power hitter, has helped the cause by having the most productive year of his career.

I identified him as a second-half breakout last season. It's not that I missed on that call; I was just off by one season. He's been great in July, posting a 1.006 OPS to go along with a .383 BA and 12 RBI. So are we finally looking at the second-half breakout I had predicted? Or are we looking at a fake out?

Starting with his plate approach, he's looking a lot like he did in 2025. His 17.7% mark is just below his 17.9% mark last season, while his 6.8% walk rate is up from his 5.1% mark in 2025. During his hot streak in July, his strikeout rate is down to 13.5%, and his walk rate is up to 9.0%.

Both of those marks are significantly better than his career norms. So we shouldn't expect that he'll keep this level of discipline up for the rest of the season. However, it does make me feel like maybe there's room for his 6.8% walk rate to increase as the season goes on.

As we move onto the batted ball profile, we're seeing a concerning amount of grounders being hit. His ground-ball rate of 53.9% is up from his 46.8% mark he hit last season. That increase has taken away from both his fly-ball rate (27.6%) and his line drive rate (18.4%).

During July, his ground-ball rate has actually increased to 56.5%. With such a high OPS in July, it'd have been great to have seen this mark decrease. But the increase in ground-ball rate does paint a picture that indicates a bit of luck happening here.

Moving on to BABIP, he's posting a .375 mark this season. That'd be a career high and is significantly higher than the .319 mark he posted in 2024, the second-highest BABIP in his four-year career.

If Gonzales had been hitting a ton of line drives, this wouldn't be as big of a concern. But with a majority of his batted balls being grounders, it's a relatively obvious indicator of negative regression.

But we have to see what Baseball Savant says. His .346 wOBA is paired with a .322 xwOBA, predicting the negative regression we were expecting here. It's maybe not as much as we'd expect, but it's still negative regression.

His contact stats don't necessarily help his cause. His hard-hit rate of 36.7% ranks in the 29th percentile and his barrel rate of 3.0% ranks in the 12th percentile. His July numbers for these stats are relatively close to his season-long stats, once again indicating that in July he's benefited from luck.

In looking at his pitch mix, he's really only expecting significant negative regression from one pitch. That would be sinkers. He's been hitting them for a .396 wOBA that's paired with a .308 xwOBA. With him seeing them 24.9% of the time, it's a pretty hefty chunk in just one pitch.

Outside of that, though, he doesn't have low floors on many pitches. For the most part, he's hovering around a league-average xwOBA for most pitches that he sees.

Verdict: Gonzales certainly is benefiting from luck. Too many of the stats are pointing towards him overachieving, and it's inevitable that he falls back to reality soon. But where he'll end up falling doesn't put him in miserable company.

Gonzales isn't in sell territory, but I do think he'd be interesting to dangle in front of other fantasy managers. He's put up the fourth most fantasy points for third basemen in July. If another owner's willing to give you a decent return, it may not be bad for you to capitalize on Gonzales' hot July.

 

Joey Ortiz, 3B, Milwaukee Brewers

2026 Stats: .670 OPS, 84 OPS+, 5 HR, 28 RBI, 29 R, 8 SB, 7% Rostered (Yahoo!)

It's safe to say that Ortiz wasn't exactly thrilled with how his season had started. He's never really been an overwhelmingly efficient hitter, but you never want to start slow. But things changed once the Brewers released Luis Rengifo and Ortiz slid over from shortstop to third.

Since the beginning of July, he's hit for a .971 OPS and is hitting for both power and average. Throw a couple triples in there too. He's doing it all! So are we looking at a breakout? Or is this simply a one-month fake out? Let's dive in.

Starting with his plate approach, his 18.1% strikeout rate is a jump from last season's 14.6% number, but that's still a rate I'm happy with. His walk rate, though, is more important as it's jumped up from 5.3% last year to 9.3% this season.

His career high for walk rate is 11.0%, so there may still be some room for improvement. But that's all good for now. His July rates of a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 7.0% walk rate are close enough to his season-long numbers that we can assume his improved production is thanks to better overall hitting.

For his batted ball profile, he's got a 48.9% ground-ball rate, 34.0% fly-ball rate, and a 17.0% line drive rate. There's a slight increase in his ground-ball rate that's taken away from his fly-ball rate.

Part of his July resurgence has been an increase in line drive rate (23.5%) and a drop in ground-ball rate (41.2%).

For BABIP, he's posting a .278 mark this season. That'd normally indicate positive regression, but this is just about where he's been throughout his career.

As far as his Baseball Savant page, his .297 wOBA is paired with a .304 xwOBA. Part of this resurgence could simply be him recognizing positive regression. At the same time, his xwOBA has hovered around league-average over his last 100 PAs. With his current xwOBA being in the 30th percentile, that sustained league-average level may indicate even more positive regression coming for him.

His hard-hit rate of 35.7% ranks in the 24th percentile and his 4.1% barrel rate ranks in the 16th percentile. Neither is surprising and is in line with who he's been for the past few seasons. In July, his hard-hit rate is up to 44.4%, helping to fuel his hot streak.

In looking at his pitch mix, there's one pitch where he's expecting some real positive regression. That would be sinkers. He's hit them for a .341 wOBA, which is paired with a .410 xwOBA.

He's not without his weaknesses, though. Pitchers are likely to pivot to sliders against him more often, as he's hit them for a .213 wOBA to go along with a .193 xwOBA.

Verdict: This new and improved version of Ortiz is certainly a welcome sight to Brewers fans. But as fantasy managers, we have to determine what's real from his July breakout. While his .412 wOBA in July is clearly overachieving, his .345 xwOBA at least points to a lot of improvement on who he's been in the past.

With Ortiz on just 7% of rosters, this makes him a buy. You don't need to make any drastic moves to get him on your roster, but 7% rostered is much too low for now. When the dust settles, he'll finish close to a 100 OPS+ but probably not much above that. It still means positive regression is coming, though, so ride that hot streak while you can with a low-risk add.

 

Gabriel Moreno, C, Arizona Diamondbacks

2026 Stats: .854 OPS, 136 OPS+, 7 HR, 41 RBI, 43 R, 4 SB, 67% Rostered (Yahoo!)

After coming over from Toronto in 2023, Moreno has been a relatively solid presence behind the plate for Arizona. His bat has been relatively productive too, but the past two seasons have seen multiple jumps that are catapulting him into the upper echelon of catchers.

While April and May were decent months for the 26-year-old. He posted a .901 OPS in June and has a .975 OPS in July. He's already been a solid hitter, but is he experiencing even more of a breakout now? Let's find out.

Starting with his plate approach, we can see that it's obvious he's a really tough out. His 14.6% strikeout rate and his 11.8% walk rate are both career bests. The strikeout rate is in the 85th percentile while the walk rate is in the 81st percentile.

With his batted ball profile, he's looking fairly similar to the hitter he was in 2025. He's got a 42.9% ground-ball rate, 34.3% fly-ball rate, and a 22.7% line drive rate. The ground-ball rate is 4% higher than it was last season. While we'd love to see it decrease, it's not an outrageously high number. Pair that with a very solid line drive rate, and it's not as worrisome as it could be.

Looking at his BABIP, we can see it's coming in at a .350 mark. He's traditionally had a BABIP above .300, and the .350 mark is identical to what he did in his first season in 2023. Albeit that number was with much fewer PAs, but it lends credence to a higher BABIP being normal for Moreno.

As we move on to his Baseball Savant page, it looks like we've got a very underrated hitter here. His .374 wOBA is paired with a .382 xwOBA. That xwOBA ranks in the 95th percentile. That may not be a surprise to DBacks fans, but for anyone unaware of Moreno, it's certainly going to shock them.

His barrel rate of 7.8% ranks in the 50th percentile, and his hard-hit rate ranks in the 58th percentile. While his xwOBA is upper echelon, it's clear he's doing it thanks more to average than with power. His high line drive rate is playing a major part in his success.

With the pitch mix he faces, he's getting relatively true results off his top three pitches. Four-seamers and sinkers are relatively impressive as he's hit both of them very well. Four-seamers have a .445 wOBA to go along with a .444 xwOBA while sinkers have a .479 wOBA and a .426 xwOBA. Phenomenal results and phenomenal floors.

Sliders have been more problematic for him, though. He's hit them for a .295 wOBA that's paired with a .275 xwOBA. Pitchers are likely to pivot to these more often as Moreno crushes pretty much every other pitch.

Verdict: With how Moreno's been hitting, it's a bit surprising he's not on a roster in every league. He's racked up the fourth most points for catchers in Yahoo! leagues. At 67% rostered, he's a must-add.

You'll be getting a catcher that's already a very productive hitter and is going to have more positive regression heading his way. That is absolutely someone you should sign up for. Don't be dissuaded by his lack of homers. He's going to keep racking up the hits, and you're going to be thankful he's on your roster.

 

Isaac Collins, OF, Kansas City Royals

2026 Stats: .714 OPS, 105 OPS+, 6 HR, 34 RBI, 38 R, 6 SB, 1% Rostered (Yahoo!)

At this point in Kansas City's season, they'll take anything they can get for excitement on offense. Some of their best talent is on the IL, so the options they have to get excited about seem a bit thinner than they used to be. But in July, Collins has been supplying the fireworks.

He's hit for an .895 OPS in July, the highest of any Royal that's had at least 50 PAs in the month. With the Royals needing help in the lineup, he's doing everything he can. So does this breakout have validity? Or is it a fake out? Let's find out.

Starting with his plate approach, we can see he's continuing to be a tough out. His 22.8% strikeout rate is close to the 21.1% rate he posted in Milwaukee last year, while his 11.7% walk rate is just below last year's 12.9% mark. If you read this article often, you know how much I love a high walk rate. So we're starting off on the right foot.

Moving on to his batted ball profile, we're seeing what should be some pretty good developments. His ground-ball rate has dropped from 41.1% to 37.4%, which is great! His fly-ball rate has risen from 34.3% to 45.7%, which is usually great! But we're seeing that take away from his line drive rate, dropping it from 24.6% to 16.9%.

That drop in line drive rate may be solely responsible for his drop from a 117 OPS+ last season to this year's 105 OPS+. It's great the grounders are less prominent, but Collins generally needs more line drives to be more productive.

Moving on to BABIP, we're seeing a drop from .326 last season to .310 this season. That drop doesn't point towards either positive or negative regression, so we can determine the balls in play have had relatively true results for his profile.

Now on to his Baseball Savant page. His .321 wOBA is paired with a .307 xwOBA, pointing to negative regression. That xwOBA is in the 35th percentile. It's a drop from last season's .322 xwOBA, which was in the 47th percentile.

During July, he's posted a .384 wOBA to go along with a .297 xwOBA. While that's over a nice 69 PAs, and small sample sizes need to be recognized, that large of a gap between wOBA and xwOBA never is great to see.

Part of what's influencing that is his 40.6% hard-hit rate (48th percentile) and his 5.8% barrel rate (27th percentile). Both are career highs for the 29-year-old, but neither is very inspiring. The hard-hit rate is more important for Collins since he's not a big home run hitter, so there are positives here. But not enough to overly influence his xwOBA.

As for the pitch mix, we see one pitch where there's some major negative regression coming. I'm not sure how sinkers became the pitch that we focus on for every hitter, but sinkers are a huge harbinger of negative regression for Collins. He's hitting them for a .381 wOBA, but it's paired with a .292 xwOBA.

He's been good against four-seamers, though. He's hit them for a .336 wOBA that's paired with a .341 xwOBA. Pitchers are likely to pivot more towards changeups when facing Collins, though, as they're an apparent weakness of his. He hits them for a .167 wOBA that's paired with a .177 xwOBA. He'll continue to be weak against them.

Verdict: While Collins' breakout certainly has been fun in July, I believe it's fool's gold. The gap between wOBA and xwOBA in July is way too large. Even if it's just a small sample size, we're looking at someone who's clearly getting lucky.

At 1% rostered, I don't blame anyone for wanting to take advantage of someone who's having a hot month. It's a very low-risk add. But I do think you could find someone else on the waiver wire that's likely to help you out for a longer period of time. Maybe someone we discussed earlier like Ortiz! When in doubt, go with the player who's due for positive regression. And unfortunately, Collins doesn't fit that bill.

 

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