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Top Fantasy Football Sleepers and Draft Targets: One Pick for Each Position

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Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

John Laghezza presents his favorite high-upside fantasy football draft targets with league-winning potential at each position for 2026. His draft targets include Malik Willis and more.

July's coming to a close, which means the whole RotoBaller family is in full swing for fantasy football. Let's go! Some may say it's the most wonderful time of the year -- except, of course, when the influx of normies starts to destroy our favorite ADP values.

The term sleeper has become a bit taboo in this age of ubiquitous information. I get it, trust me. Ignore the eyerolls. Nevertheless, as someone with triple-digit hand-builds under his oversized belt already, rest assured not every discount has been soaked up just yet.

So, let's dive into the best fantasy football sleeper/high-value target at each position. ADP courtesy of our brand new in-house ADP page.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Malik Willis, MIA – ADP 120 | QB19

Konami Code. Dual threat. Alien. Choose your favorite fantasy descriptor for running quarterbacks; it doesn't matter which. What does carry fantasy weight? Exactly 70% of top-10 shot-callers in terms of fantasy points per game over the last two years have run for at least 20 yards per contest.

It matters. Seems like a strong angle for a sleeper breakout, especially when the bet comes cheap. Welcome Miami's new QB Malik Willis into the conversation, who offers a clear pathway to a potential league winner -- most importantly, without paying a premium.

Before some real fun with small samples, let me remind everyone that as a community we've steamed Justin Fields up draft boards way ahead of ADP 146 for years on a very similar flimsy argument. Granted, the Dolphins' current skill-position players rank below an admittedly putrid Jets offense.

However, I'd contend Willis boasts superior passing stats and ability to Fields in every observable metric we care about: yards per attempt, EPA per dropback, completion rate, passer rating, plus first down and interception rates. Willis can play.

You won't need to squint whatsoever to imagine the 2026 ceiling case for Malik Willis. In fact, it might look just like an extrapolation of the two-game starter sample from last year. And before anyone jumps the gun on surrounding pass-catcher talent, I'd once again point all attention to the disproportionate reward for running.

Willis ranked as the overall QB6 from Weeks 16-17 despite passing for the 20th-most yards (409) and touchdowns (two). Running provides both a floor and a ceiling in this case.

Now, for those aforementioned small samples among all 32 starting QBs between Weeks 16-17...

  • +0.85 EPA Per Attempt — 1st
  • 84.4% Completion Rate — 1st
  • 139.6 Passer Rating — 1st
  • 12.8 Yards Per Attempt — 1st
  • 3.4% Off Target Rate — 3rd
  • 53.1% 1st Down Rate — 2nd
  • 7.0 Rushes Plus Scrambles Per Game — T-1st
  • 104 Rushing Yards — 1st
  • 7 Rushing First Downs — 2nd

While expecting those stats to repeat will most certainly end in relative disappointment, there's plenty of room for regression baked into the current cost. Then, there's also the non-zero chance new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik designs an RPO-focused attack plan fully centered around his two best players.

A De'Von Achane plus Malik Willis battery could create nightmare fuel for opposing coordinators.

 

Rachaad White, WAS – ADP 109 | RB37

Anyone already drafting teams this summer has assuredly experienced some sticker shock on early RBs. And while I don't think prioritizing running backs is a bad strategy at all, it's also not the only one that works.

As more casuals join the fantasy fray, expect the pendulum's swing to reach a point of overcorrection. Personally, I've found myself unable to pass on the second- and third-round WR choices for tailbacks I view as overpriced -- so hunting for later value is my only option.

In a world where the vast majority of starting RBs dry up by pick 90, Washington's Rachaad White feels like a much-needed oasis in a fantasy desert. Generally pegged as more of a receiving asset only, White just exhibited the best rushing season of his career in terms of yards/carry (4.3), EPA/rush (+0.08), and success rate (52%).

The Commanders gave White a prove-it deal, which I believe he capitalizes on as a veteran leader in the Washington backfield. Worth noting, White has also handled a significant workload in the past, topping 330 total touches in 2023.

Then, of course, there's his obvious addition to the Commanders' passing attack. Of 142 RBs with 100+ touches since 2022, White is third overall in receptions (205), fifth in receiving yards (1,450), and fourth in receiving TDs (11). To that point, don't count White out of the Washington aerial attack with a more mobile QB -- Jayden Daniels targeted the RB position 75 times in 2024.

Second-year backup Jacory Croskey-Merritt will soak up some base work for sure, but I'm seeing more of the low-calorie attempts between the 20s or short-yardage situations. White could easily finish as a back-end RB2 in PPR formats through sheer volume on a decent team alone.

 

Tre Tucker, LV – ADP 162 | WR61

Two sides to this WR sleeper coin; one process oriented, one analytical. First, from a purely volume-based methodological standpoint, there's zero reason a healthy wide receiver with the NFL's fourth-most routes run over two years (1,219) should fall to the back end of the 13th round. None.

Forget quarterback play, contextual environment plus everything in between -- it's all baked into that price, especially given the continued lack of snap competition.

For some perspective, only the Dolphins have their first wideout coming off the board after the Raiders. And need I remind you that Tre Tucker finished as the overall WR1 in Week 3 last season on the back of a 1-4-0, 8-145-3 outburst. It's not all hopes and dreams -- and there's a point where a sheer number of opportunities is worth the investment alone.

Onto stylistics, which could easily land Tucker into the weekly must-start flex discussion if things break right. It starts with new HC Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl win as Seahawks offensive coordinator.

Despite the low-play volume (59.7 plays/game), Seattle operated an extremely efficient offense, finishing third in points/game (28.3) and tied for fifth in yards/play (5.9), plus scoring drive success rate (59.0%). The key? Play-action pass production.

Again, efficiency's the word of the day. Even though Seattle ranked 23rd in total play-action passes (147), it racked up the second-most yards (1,492) on the best yards per completion (10.2) by a country mile.

For reference, the next-most-efficient play-action offense finished at 8.2 yards per catch, an astonishing 21.4% behind the leader. Wow. Massive potential here with the defense's attention mainly fixated on Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers.

Lastly, just four Raiders earned more than five targets from play-action designs in 2025. Two of them play tight end, and one currently plays for the Jaguars. That leaves Tre Tucker as the lead candidate for those deep-shot attempts from the X position.

For what it's worth, Tucker led Las Vegas (including Bowers) in play-action targets last year (32) and owns the pole position to repeat with better QB play this time around.


Isaiah Likely, NYG – ADP 118 | TE13

Two things to look for in identifying fantasy tight end breakouts -- an ability to break tackles and get downfield, plus a pathway to team target leader. Say hello to the newest Giant, Isaiah Likely, who's gotten selected in redraft leagues as a backup TE based on perceived contingency value alone.

Now Likely earned the bag from New York, which currently has zero clue when alpha WR Malik Nabers will return. Why wouldn't the highest-paid active pass-catcher play a central role in the offense?

Don't forget Big Blue also jettisoned target hog Wan'Dale Robinson's 140 opportunities, creating an even greater void for receptions. Jaxson Dart needs a new high-probability target underneath, leading all QBs with 250+ attempts not named Patrick Mahomes in slot target rate (36.0%).

Now, mix in Likely's prowess from the slot role with his career 5.5 yards after the catch per reception, and I just can't envision a world where he's not getting absolutely peppered with looks to start the year.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Malik Willis, Rachaad White, Tre Tucker, Isaiah Likely. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Malik Willis, Rachaad White, Tre Tucker, Isaiah Likely:

Malik Willis
vs
Travis Kelce
Malik Willis
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Willis
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Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Willis
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Jonathon Brooks
Malik Willis
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Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
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Jalen Coker
Malik Willis
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Jared Goff
Malik Willis
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Rachaad White
Malik Willis
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Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
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Jake Ferguson
Malik Willis
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Malik Willis
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Isaiah Likely
Malik Willis
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Matthew Golden
Malik Willis
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Dallas Goedert
Malik Willis
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KC Concepcion
Malik Willis
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Willis
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Malik Willis
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Willis
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Malik Willis
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Willis
vs
Quentin Johnston
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Mason
Malik Willis
vs
C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
vs
Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
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Isiah Pacheco
Malik Willis
vs
George Kittle
Malik Willis
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Malik Willis
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Higgins
Malik Willis
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Jalen McMillan
Malik Willis
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Willis
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Oronde Gadsden II
Malik Willis
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Mark Andrews
Malik Willis
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Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
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Bo Nix
Malik Willis
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Hunter Henry
Malik Willis
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Kyle Monangai
Malik Willis
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Rashid Shaheed
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Reed
Malik Willis
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Josh Allen
Malik Willis
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Lamar Jackson
Malik Willis
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Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
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Drake Maye
Malik Willis
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Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
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Jalen Hurts
Malik Willis
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Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
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Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
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Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
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Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
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Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
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Jaxson Dart
Malik Willis
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Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
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Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
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Cam Ward
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
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Fernando Mendoza
Malik Willis
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Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Willis
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Darnold
Rachaad White
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Jared Goff
Rachaad White
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Shough
Rachaad White
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Rachaad White
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
vs
Daniel Jones
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Kyler Murray
Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rachaad White
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Jordan Love
Rachaad White
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
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Jauan Jennings
Rachaad White
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Rachaad White
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Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
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Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
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Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
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Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
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Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
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James Cook III
Rachaad White
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Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
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Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
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Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
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Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
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Chase Brown
Rachaad White
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Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
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De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
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Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tre Tucker
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tre Tucker
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tre Tucker
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Los Angeles Rams
Tre Tucker
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Denver Broncos
Tre Tucker
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Bryce Young
Tre Tucker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
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Jalen Nailor
Tre Tucker
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Jerry Jeudy
Tre Tucker
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Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
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Juwan Johnson
Tre Tucker
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Cam Little
Tre Tucker
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Cam Ward
Tre Tucker
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T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
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Calvin Ridley
Tre Tucker
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Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
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Houston Texans
Tre Tucker
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Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
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Stefon Diggs
Tre Tucker
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Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
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Kenyon Sadiq
Tre Tucker
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Pat Freiermuth
Tre Tucker
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Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
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Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
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Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
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Fernando Mendoza
Tre Tucker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tre Tucker
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Isaac TeSlaa
Tre Tucker
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Brandon Aubrey
Tre Tucker
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Aaron Rodgers
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Jason Myers
Tre Tucker
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tre Tucker
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tre Tucker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Sean Tucker
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre Tucker
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Alvin Kamara
Tre Tucker
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Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
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Dylan Sampson
Tre Tucker
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Daniel Jones
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
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Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
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A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
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Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
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Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Tee Higgins
Tre Tucker
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Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Davante Adams
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Tucker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Tucker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rachaad White
Isaiah Likely
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen Coker
Isaiah Likely
vs
Romeo Doubs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Isaiah Likely
vs
Khalil Shakir
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Darnold
Isaiah Likely
vs
Malik Willis
Isaiah Likely
vs
C.J. Stroud
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Isaiah Likely
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Baker Mayfield
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jared Goff
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jayden Higgins
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Shough
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen McMillan
Isaiah Likely
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
vs
Matthew Golden
Isaiah Likely
vs
Daniel Jones
Isaiah Likely
vs
KC Concepcion
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Isaiah Likely
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Quentin Johnston
Isaiah Likely
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jordan Mason
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jauan Jennings
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyler Murray
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jordan Love
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner

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Scratched With Back Stiffness
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Expected to Return This Weekend
Tarik Skubal

Brewers Getting Aggressive, Could Target Tarik Skubal at Trade Deadline
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
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