John Laghezza presents his favorite high-upside fantasy football draft targets with league-winning potential at each position for 2026. His draft targets include Malik Willis and more.
July's coming to a close, which means the whole RotoBaller family is in full swing for fantasy football. Let's go! Some may say it's the most wonderful time of the year -- except, of course, when the influx of normies starts to destroy our favorite ADP values.
The term sleeper has become a bit taboo in this age of ubiquitous information. I get it, trust me. Ignore the eyerolls. Nevertheless, as someone with triple-digit hand-builds under his oversized belt already, rest assured not every discount has been soaked up just yet.
So, let's dive into the best fantasy football sleeper/high-value target at each position. ADP courtesy of our brand new in-house ADP page.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Malik Willis, MIA – ADP 120 | QB19
Konami Code. Dual threat. Alien. Choose your favorite fantasy descriptor for running quarterbacks; it doesn't matter which. What does carry fantasy weight? Exactly 70% of top-10 shot-callers in terms of fantasy points per game over the last two years have run for at least 20 yards per contest.
It matters. Seems like a strong angle for a sleeper breakout, especially when the bet comes cheap. Welcome Miami's new QB Malik Willis into the conversation, who offers a clear pathway to a potential league winner -- most importantly, without paying a premium.
Before some real fun with small samples, let me remind everyone that as a community we've steamed Justin Fields up draft boards way ahead of ADP 146 for years on a very similar flimsy argument. Granted, the Dolphins' current skill-position players rank below an admittedly putrid Jets offense.
However, I'd contend Willis boasts superior passing stats and ability to Fields in every observable metric we care about: yards per attempt, EPA per dropback, completion rate, passer rating, plus first down and interception rates. Willis can play.
You won't need to squint whatsoever to imagine the 2026 ceiling case for Malik Willis. In fact, it might look just like an extrapolation of the two-game starter sample from last year. And before anyone jumps the gun on surrounding pass-catcher talent, I'd once again point all attention to the disproportionate reward for running.
Willis ranked as the overall QB6 from Weeks 16-17 despite passing for the 20th-most yards (409) and touchdowns (two). Running provides both a floor and a ceiling in this case.
Now, for those aforementioned small samples among all 32 starting QBs between Weeks 16-17...
- +0.85 EPA Per Attempt — 1st
- 84.4% Completion Rate — 1st
- 139.6 Passer Rating — 1st
- 12.8 Yards Per Attempt — 1st
- 3.4% Off Target Rate — 3rd
- 53.1% 1st Down Rate — 2nd
- 7.0 Rushes Plus Scrambles Per Game — T-1st
- 104 Rushing Yards — 1st
- 7 Rushing First Downs — 2nd
While expecting those stats to repeat will most certainly end in relative disappointment, there's plenty of room for regression baked into the current cost. Then, there's also the non-zero chance new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik designs an RPO-focused attack plan fully centered around his two best players.
A De'Von Achane plus Malik Willis battery could create nightmare fuel for opposing coordinators.
Malik Willis keeps it himself! 👀
(Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/BuGmQ5VzhK
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025
Rachaad White, WAS – ADP 109 | RB37
Anyone already drafting teams this summer has assuredly experienced some sticker shock on early RBs. And while I don't think prioritizing running backs is a bad strategy at all, it's also not the only one that works.
As more casuals join the fantasy fray, expect the pendulum's swing to reach a point of overcorrection. Personally, I've found myself unable to pass on the second- and third-round WR choices for tailbacks I view as overpriced -- so hunting for later value is my only option.
In a world where the vast majority of starting RBs dry up by pick 90, Washington's Rachaad White feels like a much-needed oasis in a fantasy desert. Generally pegged as more of a receiving asset only, White just exhibited the best rushing season of his career in terms of yards/carry (4.3), EPA/rush (+0.08), and success rate (52%).
The Commanders gave White a prove-it deal, which I believe he capitalizes on as a veteran leader in the Washington backfield. Worth noting, White has also handled a significant workload in the past, topping 330 total touches in 2023.
Then, of course, there's his obvious addition to the Commanders' passing attack. Of 142 RBs with 100+ touches since 2022, White is third overall in receptions (205), fifth in receiving yards (1,450), and fourth in receiving TDs (11). To that point, don't count White out of the Washington aerial attack with a more mobile QB -- Jayden Daniels targeted the RB position 75 times in 2024.
Second-year backup Jacory Croskey-Merritt will soak up some base work for sure, but I'm seeing more of the low-calorie attempts between the 20s or short-yardage situations. White could easily finish as a back-end RB2 in PPR formats through sheer volume on a decent team alone.
Feel like you're standing in the end zone for this Rachaad White TD plunge 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/QJDBCFh9u8
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 12, 2025
Tre Tucker, LV – ADP 162 | WR61
Two sides to this WR sleeper coin; one process oriented, one analytical. First, from a purely volume-based methodological standpoint, there's zero reason a healthy wide receiver with the NFL's fourth-most routes run over two years (1,219) should fall to the back end of the 13th round. None.
Forget quarterback play, contextual environment plus everything in between -- it's all baked into that price, especially given the continued lack of snap competition.
For some perspective, only the Dolphins have their first wideout coming off the board after the Raiders. And need I remind you that Tre Tucker finished as the overall WR1 in Week 3 last season on the back of a 1-4-0, 8-145-3 outburst. It's not all hopes and dreams -- and there's a point where a sheer number of opportunities is worth the investment alone.
Onto stylistics, which could easily land Tucker into the weekly must-start flex discussion if things break right. It starts with new HC Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl win as Seahawks offensive coordinator.
Despite the low-play volume (59.7 plays/game), Seattle operated an extremely efficient offense, finishing third in points/game (28.3) and tied for fifth in yards/play (5.9), plus scoring drive success rate (59.0%). The key? Play-action pass production.
Again, efficiency's the word of the day. Even though Seattle ranked 23rd in total play-action passes (147), it racked up the second-most yards (1,492) on the best yards per completion (10.2) by a country mile.
For reference, the next-most-efficient play-action offense finished at 8.2 yards per catch, an astonishing 21.4% behind the leader. Wow. Massive potential here with the defense's attention mainly fixated on Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers.
Lastly, just four Raiders earned more than five targets from play-action designs in 2025. Two of them play tight end, and one currently plays for the Jaguars. That leaves Tre Tucker as the lead candidate for those deep-shot attempts from the X position.
For what it's worth, Tucker led Las Vegas (including Bowers) in play-action targets last year (32) and owns the pole position to repeat with better QB play this time around.
Isaiah Likely, NYG – ADP 118 | TE13
Two things to look for in identifying fantasy tight end breakouts -- an ability to break tackles and get downfield, plus a pathway to team target leader. Say hello to the newest Giant, Isaiah Likely, who's gotten selected in redraft leagues as a backup TE based on perceived contingency value alone.
Now Likely earned the bag from New York, which currently has zero clue when alpha WR Malik Nabers will return. Why wouldn't the highest-paid active pass-catcher play a central role in the offense?
Don't forget Big Blue also jettisoned target hog Wan'Dale Robinson's 140 opportunities, creating an even greater void for receptions. Jaxson Dart needs a new high-probability target underneath, leading all QBs with 250+ attempts not named Patrick Mahomes in slot target rate (36.0%).
Now, mix in Likely's prowess from the slot role with his career 5.5 yards after the catch per reception, and I just can't envision a world where he's not getting absolutely peppered with looks to start the year.
ISAIAH LIKELY. Incredible catch and run for the @Ravens TD!
📺: #MIAvsBAL on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/sFjqko01pD pic.twitter.com/Bw7Fh2EBwX
— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023
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