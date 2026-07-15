Phil's fantasy football breakouts for second-year NFL running backs. His top five sophomore risers and potential sleepers for 2026 fantasy football leagues.
The 2025 rookie class of running backs generated considerable excitement throughout the fantasy community surrounding their entrance into the NFL. Enthusiasm surged due to the exceptional depth within this talented class, as a group of these newcomers appeared destined to deliver sustained value to managers who selected them during the 2025 draft season.
One year later, two of these backs have secured ADPs that entrench them among the top 10 at their position (Ashton Jeanty/Omarion Hampton), while four other sophomore backs are being selected before the conclusion of Round 5. Other second-year backs should operate with increased workloads this season and remain capable of thriving in their expanded roles.
Five second-year backs who are potential risers and sleepers will be the focal point of this article. The ADPs for these players range from Round 4 to Round 14. However, each back could outperform their current draft positions and reward you for integrating them into your rosters. The current ADPs from the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) Main Event were used in the creation of this article.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
ADP: 40 (RB19)
Skattebo is currently being drafted as a mid-range RB2. Concerns have emerged that Skattebo's relentless running style will impact his ability to remain in New York’s lineup. Uneasiness regarding his durability also intensified following the season-ending ankle injury that he sustained last October.
However, Skattebo's physical approach also preserves his potential to approach RB1 territory if he functions as the Giants’ lead back throughout the regular season. Skattebo also possesses a favorable blend of vision and contact balance, along with his unwavering commitment toward extending each run.
CAM SKATTEBO. POWERFUL TD.
KCvsNYG on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/giI1kvy2l3
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2025
New York selected Skattebo in Round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft (105th overall), adding him to a depth chart that included Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.
Skattebo was relegated to minimal involvement during his NFL debut (11.8% snap share/four touches), but he paced the Giants’ backfield in snap share (52.2%), carries (11), and rushing yards (45) in Week 2. His involvement increased even further from Week 3 to Week 7.
|Weeks 3-7
|Attempts
|APG
|Yards
|YPG
|Red Zone
|Quinshon Judkins
|99
|19.8
|406
|81.2
|20
|Christian McCaffrey
|97
|19.4
|341
|68.2
|21
|Rico Dowdle
|89
|17.8
|530
|106
|11
|Jonathan Taylor
|88
|17.6
|461
|92.2
|25
|Cam Skattebo
|85
|17
|356
|71.2
|17
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|83
|16.6
|413
|82.6
|22
|Ashton Jeanty
|81
|16.2
|364
|72.8
|14
|Javonte Williams
|78
|15.6
|441
|88.2
|16
|J.K. Dobbins
|75
|15
|384
|76.8
|8
|James Cook III
|73
|18.3
|361
|90.3
|11
|Weeks 3-7
|Target %
|Rec
|Yards
|TPRR%
|YPRR
|Christian McCaffrey
|27.7
|38
|391
|29.7
|2.27
|Bijan Robinson
|20.9
|21
|265
|22.1
|2.17
|De'Von Achane
|19.2
|21
|99
|22.5
|0.77
|Cam Skattebo
|16.9
|19
|163
|24
|1.57
|Josh Jacobs
|16.5
|15
|175
|24.4
|2.24
|Justice Hill
|16.5
|14
|123
|26.5
|1.81
|Omarion Hampton
|15.5
|17
|122
|22.2
|1.51
|Jaylen Warren
|15.1
|11
|76
|27.7
|1.62
|Kenneth Gainwell
|13.9
|15
|60
|28.3
|1.13
|Alvin Kamara
|13.5
|17
|90
|18.3
|0.78
Skattebo operated as New York’s lead back during that encouraging five-game sequence. He rose to 13th overall in snap share (66.6%), while finishing fifth in attempts (85/17 per game), sixth in red zone carries (17), 10th in yards after contact (235), and 11th in rushing yards (356/71.2 per game).
Skattebo answers for the Giants!
PHIvsNYG on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yuVQXAvrPB
— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2025
Skattebo played just 11 snaps in Week 8 before he encountered his ankle issue. He had accumulated 10 explosive runs before his injury, according to PFF. He had also secured 69.2% of his team’s carries inside the 5-yard line, which vaulted him to seventh among all backs per Fantasy Points Data.
Skattebo also functioned effectively as a receiving weapon, vaulting to fourth overall in target share (16.9%), receptions (19/3.8 per game), and receiving yards (163/32.6 per game) from Weeks 3-7.
Skattebo resurfaced for New York’s mandatory minicamp and is progressing toward a cemented role as the Giants’ lead back. Tracy should be deployed as New York’s RB2. However, Tracy does not loom as a threat to Skattebo's workhorse role in an offense that will be reconstructed under John Harbaugh and Matt Nagy.
That sustains the rationale for projecting Skattebo as a highly productive resource. It also provides your incentive for pursuing him during Round 4 of your drafts.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
ADP: 54 (RB25)
Tuten is an explosive runner who performs with a promising combination of acceleration and exceptional speed. His ability to break tackles also sustains his potential to ignite for significant yardage.
Those attributes also bolster Tuten's prospects of functioning as a high-end RB2 for fantasy managers if he secures a consistent role as Jacksonville’s lead rusher.
Liam Coen’s eventual distribution of touches between Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and LeQuint Allen Jr. has been a recurrent topic throughout the offseason. However, Tuten should benefit from a significant rise in his workload when contrasted with his role within the Jaguars’ backfield last season.
Tuten eclipsed a 30% snap share once during 2025, while operating in a clear backup role behind Travis Etienne Jr. Tuten averaged 5.5 attempts/20.5 rushing yards per game, registered a 19.2% rushing attempt share, and garnered 23.6% of the carries that Coen distributed inside the red zone, according to Fantasy Points Data.
Bhayshul Tuten scores his first NFL TD!
JAXvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/B4EmYon3L8
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025
Tuten was also targeted on 15.7% of his routes, while averaging 0.7 receptions/5.3 receiving yards per game. His involvement as a receiver could remain limited as the Jaguars ranked just 25th in targets allocated to running backs (14.3%) during 2025.
Allen will also siphon a percentage of targets, but it is Coen’s dispersal of carries between Tuten and Rodriguez that will largely determine the level of production that is generated by both backs.
Tuten remains capable of excelling if he retains a sizable weekly workload, even if Coen entrusts Rodriguez with opportunities in short-yardage and red zone situations.
That could transpire due to Coen’s previous history with Rodriguez, who assembled nearly 1,400 rushing yards (106.1 per game) and nine touchdowns when Coen was coaching at Kentucky in 2021.
Bhayshul Tuten carries it three straight times for 47 yards!
BUFvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/lsZ4r2hqZT
— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026
However, Tuten retains a dynamic presence who capitalized on a season-best 32.4% snap share in Week 11. He established season highs in attempts (15), rushing yards (74), and yards after contact (45) during that matchup, and finished eighth among all backs in rush yards over expected (12), per Next Gen Stats.
Tuten should secure an integral role as Jacksonville’s primary back. His home run capabilities should also encourage you to target him near his Round 5 ADP.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
ADP: 97 (RB37)
21 running backs were selected during the 2025 NFL Draft before Chicago secured Monangai in Round 7 (233rd overall).
Interest in Monangai surged during the 2025 draft season, as evidenced by his ADP soaring 70 spots between May (244/RB84) and September (174/RB63). This occurred when it became increasingly apparent that he would capture a role in Ben Johnson’s restructured attack.
|Weeks 7-17
|Inside 20
|Inside 10
|Inside 5
|Attempts
|Christian McCaffrey
|49
|23
|16
|195
|Derrick Henry
|48
|31
|19
|199
|Jonathan Taylor
|38
|18
|9
|194
|Javonte Williams
|37
|19
|13
|160
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|37
|20
|11
|157
|James Cook III
|35
|18
|11
|200
|Kyren Williams
|33
|20
|12
|152
|Kyle Monangai
|32
|18
|10
|141
|D'Andre Swift
|29
|18
|11
|143
Johnson’s deployment of a timeshare containing Monangai and D'Andre Swift did not prevent Monangai from operating with a 41% snap share during 2025. His snap share also increased to 46.6% from Weeks 7-17.
Kyle Monangai scores his first NFL TD!
NOvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/tlabBDz5Mb
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025
Monangai finished fifth among members of his rookie class in rushing yards (783/46.1 per game), rose to sixth in attempts (169/9.9 per game), and did not register a fumble during that sequence.
Monangai also vaulted to 15th among all backs with 36 carries inside the red zone. 32 of those attempts were accrued from Weeks 7-17, which placed him eighth overall.
Unleash Kyle Monangai 😤
CHIvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/YLQ3cT70sT
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025
He was 15th in rushing yards (688/62.5 per game) and 18th in attempts (141/12.8 per game) despite sharing opportunities with Swift. Both backs will split touches again this season, while supplying fantasy managers with tangible weekly starting options.
Monangai runs with purpose, which fuels his ability to maximize his quickness and contact balance, while accumulating yards after contact.
MONANGAIIIIII
📺: @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/yZa5dmFghC
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 28, 2025
Monangai's attributes sustain his effectiveness in Johnson’s offense. They also enhance his chance of flourishing with an extensive workload if Swift ever misses any time.
Monangai operated as Chicago’s temporary workhorse back last season when Swift was sidelined in Week 9 (groin). Monangai capitalized on his season-high 73.8% snap share by leading all backs in rushing yards (176), yards after contact (115), and rush yards over expected (59), according to Next Gen Stats. He also collected a league-high nine carries inside the red zone, while rising to third overall in scoring (22.8 points).
Monangai is a viable high-end RB3/flex option who is capable of delivering RB1 production during any absence of Swift. That justifies pursuing him during Round 9 of your drafts.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
ADP: 141 (RB49)
Sampson has not elicited the same degree of conversation as other second-year backs during the 2026 draft season. However, he is worthy of consideration as an enticing late-round target.
Sampson is primed to operate as the RB2 in a Cleveland attack that will be reshaped under head coach Todd Monken. The Browns did not make any significant additions to their backfield during free agency or the NFL Draft following the offseason departure of Jerome Ford.
This has cleared a runway for Sampson to remain directly below Quinshon Judkins on the Browns’ depth chart, with only Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall stationed below Sampson.
Judkins’ unquestioned status as Cleveland’s lead rusher has propelled his ADP into Round 4 (48/RB20). However, Sampson should secure an integral role as a receiving weapon, while Judkins’ involvement as a pass catcher should resemble his numbers during 2025 (7.9% target share/1.9 receptions per game).
|Weeks 1-18
|YPRR
|TPRR%
|Targets
|Rec
|Yards
|Routes
|Dylan Sampson
|1.91
|28.2
|40
|33
|271
|142
|Christian McCaffrey
|1.8
|25.1
|129
|102
|924
|513
|Bijan Robinson
|1.78
|22.4
|103
|79
|820
|460
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|1.72
|26.3
|94
|77
|616
|358
|Jaylen Warren
|1.56
|21.1
|45
|40
|333
|213
|Kenneth Gainwell
|1.46
|25.6
|85
|73
|486
|332
|RJ Harvey
|1.4
|22.8
|58
|47
|356
|254
|Breece Hall
|1.37
|18.8
|48
|36
|350
|255
|De'Von Achane
|1.31
|22.8
|85
|67
|488
|372
|Josh Jacobs
|1.28
|20
|44
|36
|282
|220
Sampson averaged 1.91 yards per route run, which led all backs who secured 40+ targets during 2025. He was also targeted on 28.2% of his 142 routes, while accumulating 33 receptions (2.2 per game), 271 receiving yards (18.1 per game), and averaging 9.6 yards after catch per reception.
Shedeur's first career TD pass! Sampson runs 66 yards for the score.
CLEvsLV on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/fzAH0Ml9ep
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025
Sampson led Cleveland’s backfield in all aforementioned categories, while finishing second in attempts (65/4.3 per game) and rushing yards (175/11.7 per game).
Monken should distribute a weekly percentage of carries to Sampson, which will supplement his workload as a pass-catcher in the Browns’ backfield.
Sampson's role as a receiving weapon should be significant within an offense that could frequently contend with unfavorable game scripts. Sampson also possesses the speed and explosiveness to generate sizable yardage after the catch.
Sampson's location on Cleveland's depth chart also places him at the threshold of a substantial workload if Judkins is forced to the sideline. Sampson would easily exceed his current ADP (141/RB49) if that scenario transpires, even if Sanders garners a percentage of carries. That supplies your incentive to target Sampson during your upcoming drafts.
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
ADP: 164 (RB57)
Blue’s 2025 rookie season can unquestionably be categorized as an enormous disappointment. Blue had emerged as an intriguing option for fantasy managers during the 2025 draft season due to the significant home run potential that he provides.
JAYDON BLUE, HOW DO YOU DO?!?! 🔥
A 77-YARD TOUCHDOWN TO MAKE IT A TWO-SCORE GAME VS. CLEMSON 😱 pic.twitter.com/cCzmh6V5W2
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2024
Blue was a four-star recruit before he enrolled at Texas in 2022. He operated in backfields that contained Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Jonathon Brooks during his first two collegiate seasons, but his numbers rose during his final year as a Longhorn (2024).
Blue accumulated 134 attempts (8.9 per game), 730 rushing yards (48.7 per game), and registered a 25.3% target rate, according to PFF. He also generated 14 touchdowns from scrimmage after accumulating four total in his first two years combined.
SO NICE THEY HAD TO DO IT TWICE 🤘
Quinn Ewers finds Jaydon Blue for six on the exact same route as their first touchdown 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AhIaxYZyBD
— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2025
Blue was selected by Dallas in Round 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft (149th overall), which infused him into a backfield where his unmatched level of explosiveness could theoretically be unleashed.
However, Blue was limited to just 78 offensive snaps and was relegated to healthy inactive status during 12 different matchups. That restricted Blue to only 39 touches and 134 total yards, although he did establish season highs in carries (16) and rushing yards during Week 18 (64).
1st career touchdown for Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue
DALvsNYG on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/RdNV2uyULK
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026
Blue’s involvement was reduced as a byproduct of maturity issues and an underwhelming level of preparation. However, Blue’s outlook has transformed as he enters his second season with the Cowboys.
Blue’s process of maturation has resulted in an improved work ethic that appears to have fueled his extraction from Brian Schottenheimer’s doghouse.
This has opened Blue’s runway toward accumulating touches as a change of pace back. He could also secure an ongoing role as the Cowboys’ RB2 behind Javonte Williams, even though Malik Davis remains a potential obstruction in Blue’s path.
Blue still possesses elite speed, and he retains the potential to erupt for sizable yardage whenever he emerges in space. His workload would also expand if Williams is sidelined at any point during the season.
Those factors make him an enticing back to target near his Round 14 ADP.
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