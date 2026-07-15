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5 Second-Year Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers: Sophomore Risers to Target (2026)

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Cam Skattebo - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Rookie Sleepers

Phil's fantasy football breakouts for second-year NFL running backs. His top five sophomore risers and potential sleepers for 2026 fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2025 rookie class of running backs generated considerable excitement throughout the fantasy community surrounding their entrance into the NFL. Enthusiasm surged due to the exceptional depth within this talented class, as a group of these newcomers appeared destined to deliver sustained value to managers who selected them during the 2025 draft season.

One year later, two of these backs have secured ADPs that entrench them among the top 10 at their position (Ashton Jeanty/Omarion Hampton), while four other sophomore backs are being selected before the conclusion of Round 5.  Other second-year backs should operate with increased workloads this season and remain capable of thriving in their expanded roles.

Five second-year backs who are potential risers and sleepers will be the focal point of this article. The ADPs for these players range from Round 4 to Round 14. However, each back could outperform their current draft positions and reward you for integrating them into your rosters. The current ADPs from the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) Main Event were used in the creation of this article. 

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

ADP: 40 (RB19)

Skattebo is currently being drafted as a mid-range RB2. Concerns have emerged that Skattebo's relentless running style will impact his ability to remain in New York’s lineup. Uneasiness regarding his durability also intensified following the season-ending ankle injury that he sustained last October.

However, Skattebo's physical approach also preserves his potential to approach RB1 territory if he functions as the Giants’ lead back throughout the regular season. Skattebo also possesses a favorable blend of vision and contact balance, along with his unwavering commitment toward extending each run.

New York selected Skattebo in Round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft (105th overall), adding him to a depth chart that included Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

Skattebo was relegated to minimal involvement during his NFL debut (11.8% snap share/four touches), but he paced the Giants’ backfield in snap share (52.2%), carries (11), and rushing yards (45) in Week 2. His involvement increased even further from Week 3 to Week 7.

Weeks 3-7 Attempts APG Yards YPG Red Zone
Quinshon Judkins 99 19.8 406 81.2 20
Christian McCaffrey 97 19.4 341 68.2 21
Rico Dowdle 89 17.8 530 106 11
Jonathan Taylor 88 17.6 461 92.2 25
Cam Skattebo 85 17 356 71.2 17
Jahmyr Gibbs 83 16.6 413 82.6 22
Ashton Jeanty 81 16.2 364 72.8 14
Javonte Williams 78 15.6 441 88.2 16
J.K. Dobbins 75 15 384 76.8 8
James Cook III 73 18.3 361 90.3 11

 

Weeks 3-7 Target % Rec Yards TPRR% YPRR
Christian McCaffrey 27.7 38 391 29.7 2.27
Bijan Robinson 20.9 21 265 22.1 2.17
De'Von Achane 19.2 21 99 22.5 0.77
Cam Skattebo 16.9 19 163 24 1.57
Josh Jacobs 16.5 15 175 24.4 2.24
Justice Hill 16.5 14 123 26.5 1.81
Omarion Hampton 15.5 17 122 22.2 1.51
Jaylen Warren 15.1 11 76 27.7 1.62
Kenneth Gainwell 13.9 15 60 28.3 1.13
Alvin Kamara 13.5 17 90 18.3 0.78

Skattebo operated as New York’s lead back during that encouraging five-game sequence. He rose to 13th overall in snap share (66.6%), while finishing fifth in attempts (85/17 per game), sixth in red zone carries (17), 10th in yards after contact (235), and 11th in rushing yards (356/71.2 per game).

Skattebo played just 11 snaps in Week 8 before he encountered his ankle issue. He had accumulated 10 explosive runs before his injury, according to PFF. He had also secured 69.2% of his team’s carries inside the 5-yard line, which vaulted him to seventh among all backs per Fantasy Points Data.

Skattebo also functioned effectively as a receiving weapon, vaulting to fourth overall in target share (16.9%), receptions (19/3.8 per game), and receiving yards (163/32.6 per game) from Weeks 3-7.

Skattebo resurfaced for New York’s mandatory minicamp and is progressing toward a cemented role as the Giants’ lead back. Tracy should be deployed as New York’s RB2. However, Tracy does not loom as a threat to Skattebo's workhorse role in an offense that will be reconstructed under John Harbaugh and Matt Nagy.

That sustains the rationale for projecting Skattebo as a highly productive resource. It also provides your incentive for pursuing him during Round 4 of your drafts.

 

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

ADP: 54 (RB25)

Tuten is an explosive runner who performs with a promising combination of acceleration and exceptional speed. His ability to break tackles also sustains his potential to ignite for significant yardage.

Those attributes also bolster Tuten's prospects of functioning as a high-end RB2 for fantasy managers if he secures a consistent role as Jacksonville’s lead rusher.

Liam Coen’s eventual distribution of touches between Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and LeQuint Allen Jr. has been a recurrent topic throughout the offseason.  However, Tuten should benefit from a significant rise in his workload when contrasted with his role within the Jaguars’ backfield last season.

Tuten eclipsed a 30% snap share once during 2025, while operating in a clear backup role behind Travis Etienne Jr. Tuten averaged 5.5 attempts/20.5 rushing yards per game, registered a 19.2% rushing attempt share, and garnered 23.6% of the carries that Coen distributed inside the red zone, according to Fantasy Points Data.

Tuten was also targeted on 15.7% of his routes, while averaging 0.7 receptions/5.3 receiving yards per game. His involvement as a receiver could remain limited as the Jaguars ranked just 25th in targets allocated to running backs (14.3%) during 2025.

Allen will also siphon a percentage of targets, but it is Coen’s dispersal of carries between Tuten and Rodriguez that will largely determine the level of production that is generated by both backs.

Tuten remains capable of excelling if he retains a sizable weekly workload, even if Coen entrusts Rodriguez with opportunities in short-yardage and red zone situations.

That could transpire due to Coen’s previous history with Rodriguez, who assembled nearly 1,400 rushing yards (106.1 per game) and nine touchdowns when Coen was coaching at Kentucky in 2021.

However, Tuten retains a dynamic presence who capitalized on a season-best 32.4% snap share in Week 11. He established season highs in attempts (15), rushing yards (74), and yards after contact (45) during that matchup, and finished eighth among all backs in rush yards over expected (12), per Next Gen Stats.

Tuten should secure an integral role as Jacksonville’s primary back. His home run capabilities should also encourage you to target him near his Round 5 ADP.

 

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

ADP: 97 (RB37)

21 running backs were selected during the 2025 NFL Draft before Chicago secured Monangai in Round 7 (233rd overall).

Interest in Monangai surged during the 2025 draft season, as evidenced by his ADP soaring 70 spots between May (244/RB84) and September (174/RB63). This occurred when it became increasingly apparent that he would capture a role in Ben Johnson’s restructured attack.

Weeks 7-17 Inside 20 Inside 10 Inside 5 Attempts
Christian McCaffrey 49 23 16 195
Derrick Henry 48 31 19 199
Jonathan Taylor 38 18 9 194
Javonte Williams 37 19 13 160
Travis Etienne Jr. 37 20 11 157
James Cook III 35 18 11 200
Kyren Williams 33 20 12 152
Kyle Monangai 32 18 10 141
D'Andre Swift 29 18 11 143

Johnson’s deployment of a timeshare containing Monangai and D'Andre Swift did not prevent Monangai from operating with a 41% snap share during 2025. His snap share also increased to 46.6% from Weeks 7-17.

Monangai finished fifth among members of his rookie class in rushing yards (783/46.1 per game), rose to sixth in attempts (169/9.9 per game), and did not register a fumble during that sequence.

Monangai also vaulted to 15th among all backs with 36 carries inside the red zone. 32 of those attempts were accrued from Weeks 7-17, which placed him eighth overall.

He was 15th in rushing yards (688/62.5 per game) and 18th in attempts (141/12.8 per game) despite sharing opportunities with Swift. Both backs will split touches again this season, while supplying fantasy managers with tangible weekly starting options.

Monangai runs with purpose, which fuels his ability to maximize his quickness and contact balance, while accumulating yards after contact.

Monangai's attributes sustain his effectiveness in Johnson’s offense. They also enhance his chance of flourishing with an extensive workload if Swift ever misses any time.

Monangai operated as Chicago’s temporary workhorse back last season when Swift was sidelined in Week 9 (groin). Monangai capitalized on his season-high 73.8% snap share by leading all backs in rushing yards (176), yards after contact (115), and rush yards over expected (59), according to Next Gen Stats. He also collected a league-high nine carries inside the red zone, while rising to third overall in scoring (22.8 points).

Monangai is a viable high-end RB3/flex option who is capable of delivering RB1 production during any absence of Swift. That justifies pursuing him during Round 9 of your drafts.

 

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

ADP: 141 (RB49)

Sampson has not elicited the same degree of conversation as other second-year backs during the 2026 draft season. However, he is worthy of consideration as an enticing late-round target.

Sampson is primed to operate as the RB2 in a Cleveland attack that will be reshaped under head coach Todd Monken. The Browns did not make any significant additions to their backfield during free agency or the NFL Draft following the offseason departure of Jerome Ford.

This has cleared a runway for Sampson to remain directly below Quinshon Judkins on the Browns’ depth chart, with only Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall stationed below Sampson.

Judkins’ unquestioned status as Cleveland’s lead rusher has propelled his ADP into Round 4 (48/RB20). However, Sampson should secure an integral role as a receiving weapon, while Judkins’ involvement as a pass catcher should resemble his numbers during 2025 (7.9% target share/1.9 receptions per game).

Weeks 1-18 YPRR TPRR% Targets Rec Yards Routes
Dylan Sampson 1.91 28.2 40 33 271 142
Christian McCaffrey 1.8 25.1 129 102 924 513
Bijan Robinson 1.78 22.4 103 79 820 460
Jahmyr Gibbs 1.72 26.3 94 77 616 358
Jaylen Warren 1.56 21.1 45 40 333 213
Kenneth Gainwell 1.46 25.6 85 73 486 332
RJ Harvey 1.4 22.8 58 47 356 254
Breece Hall 1.37 18.8 48 36 350 255
De'Von Achane 1.31 22.8 85 67 488 372
Josh Jacobs 1.28 20 44 36 282 220

Sampson averaged 1.91 yards per route run, which led all backs who secured 40+ targets during 2025. He was also targeted on 28.2% of his 142 routes, while accumulating 33 receptions (2.2 per game), 271 receiving yards (18.1 per game), and averaging 9.6 yards after catch per reception.

Sampson led Cleveland’s backfield in all aforementioned categories, while finishing second in attempts (65/4.3 per game) and rushing yards (175/11.7 per game).

Monken should distribute a weekly percentage of carries to Sampson, which will supplement his workload as a pass-catcher in the Browns’ backfield.

Sampson's role as a receiving weapon should be significant within an offense that could frequently contend with unfavorable game scripts. Sampson also possesses the speed and explosiveness to generate sizable yardage after the catch.

Sampson's location on Cleveland's depth chart also places him at the threshold of a substantial workload if Judkins is forced to the sideline. Sampson would easily exceed his current ADP (141/RB49) if that scenario transpires, even if Sanders garners a percentage of carries. That supplies your incentive to target Sampson during your upcoming drafts.

 

Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys

ADP: 164 (RB57)

Blue’s 2025 rookie season can unquestionably be categorized as an enormous disappointment. Blue had emerged as an intriguing option for fantasy managers during the 2025 draft season due to the significant home run potential that he provides.

Blue was a four-star recruit before he enrolled at Texas in 2022. He operated in backfields that contained Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Jonathon Brooks during his first two collegiate seasons, but his numbers rose during his final year as a Longhorn (2024).

Blue accumulated 134 attempts (8.9 per game), 730 rushing yards (48.7 per game), and registered a 25.3% target rate, according to PFF. He also generated 14 touchdowns from scrimmage after accumulating four total in his first two years combined.

Blue was selected by Dallas in Round 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft (149th overall), which infused him into a backfield where his unmatched level of explosiveness could theoretically be unleashed.

However, Blue was limited to just 78 offensive snaps and was relegated to healthy inactive status during 12 different matchups. That restricted Blue to only 39 touches and 134 total yards, although he did establish season highs in carries (16) and rushing yards during Week 18 (64).

Blue’s involvement was reduced as a byproduct of maturity issues and an underwhelming level of preparation. However, Blue’s outlook has transformed as he enters his second season with the Cowboys.

Blue’s process of maturation has resulted in an improved work ethic that appears to have fueled his extraction from Brian Schottenheimer’s doghouse.

This has opened Blue’s runway toward accumulating touches as a change of pace back. He could also secure an ongoing role as the Cowboys’ RB2 behind Javonte Williams, even though Malik Davis remains a potential obstruction in Blue’s path.

Blue still possesses elite speed, and he retains the potential to erupt for sizable yardage whenever he emerges in space. His workload would also expand if Williams is sidelined at any point during the season.

Those factors make him an enticing back to target near his Round 14 ADP.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Cam Skattebo, Kyle Monangai, Dylan Sampson, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaydon Blue. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

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Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devonta Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Addison
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaydon Blue
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jaydon Blue
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaydon Blue
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaydon Blue
vs
Pat Bryant
Jaydon Blue
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaydon Blue
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jaydon Blue
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jaydon Blue
vs
Tank Dell
Jaydon Blue
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jaydon Blue
vs
DJ Giddens
Jaydon Blue
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jaydon Blue
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaydon Blue
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaydon Blue
vs
Troy Franklin
Jaydon Blue
vs
Cade Otton
Jaydon Blue
vs
Justice Hill
Jaydon Blue
vs
Ray Davis
Jaydon Blue
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaydon Blue
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jaydon Blue
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaydon Blue
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaydon Blue
vs
Malik Washington
Jaydon Blue
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaydon Blue
vs
Christian Kirk
Jaydon Blue
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jordan James
Jaydon Blue
vs
AJ Barner
Jaydon Blue
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jaydon Blue
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jaydon Blue
vs
Tre Harris
Jaydon Blue
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaydon Blue
vs
Antonio Williams
Jaydon Blue
vs
Malachi Fields
Jaydon Blue
vs
Travis Hunter
Jaydon Blue
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Jaydon Blue
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jaydon Blue
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jaydon Blue
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jaydon Blue
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Jaydon Blue
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jaydon Blue
vs
Mack Hollins
Jaydon Blue
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jaydon Blue
vs
Najee Harris
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jaydon Blue
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Sean Tucker
Jaydon Blue
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jaydon Blue
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaydon Blue
vs
Geno Smith
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaydon Blue
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaydon Blue
vs
James Cook III
Jaydon Blue
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaydon Blue
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaydon Blue
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaydon Blue
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaydon Blue
vs
Chase Brown
Jaydon Blue
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaydon Blue
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaydon Blue
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaydon Blue
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaydon Blue
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaydon Blue
vs
Breece Hall
Jaydon Blue
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaydon Blue
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaydon Blue
vs
David Montgomery
Jaydon Blue
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaydon Blue
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jadarian Price

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