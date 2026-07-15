MLB Power Rankings: Where Do All 30 Teams Stand At The All-Star Break? (2026)

July 15, 2026

RotoBaller's MLB power rankings for all 30 teams at the All-Star break. Where does each MLB team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026 season?

We've finally reached the All-Star break. For some teams, it's much needed. Teams like the Padres may be thankful that they can take a week to relax and recalibrate after a nasty slide. Others, like the Mets, may simply be thankful to not have ot play games for a while.

Others are seeing their seasons become rejuvenated after bad starts. The Red Sox and Tigers, both once in deep holes, now are very much in the race for an AL Wild Card spot. Other hot teams don't want their momentum stopped. Enter the Pirates, who are really finding their offensive stride in July.

But one thing's for certain: The All-Star break won't stop us from bringing you more power rankings. So let's get to it.

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Sunday, July 12th.

No. 30 - Kansas City Royals

Our bottom team for the second straight week, Kansas City is limping its way into the All-Star break. With key pieces of both their lineup and rotation on the IL, they've slipped all the way to the bottom of the standings. They've won just four of their last 16 games prior to Sunday's action against the Orioles.

This should make them sellers at the trade deadline, but if they'll actually sell is a whole different story. Rumors have it that teams are interested in starting pitcher Michael Wacha, but the Royals don't seem eager to trade the 35-year-old. That may change once we get closer to the deadline, but any trade won't help ease the blow of Kansas City's underwhelming season.

No. 29 - Los Angeles Angels

Right there with the Royals is the Angels. Los Angeles has continually slid down the standings, especially after a seven-game losing streak helped solidify their spot at the bottom of the AL West. Mike Trout returned to the lineup this week after missing three weeks with a hamstring strain, which helps morale, but the Angels still don't look like a formidable opponent.

With the Angels clearly in position to be sellers at the deadline, Trout has shut down any idea that he wants to be traded. But names like Jo Adell, Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano may still find themselves playing for different franchises within a month if the Angels actually decide to pull the trigger.

No. 28 - Colorado Rockies

The most disappointing part of Colorado's week wasn't anything that had to do with a result on the field. Rather, many Rockies fans were hoping to see All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman in the Home Run Derby. He ultimately got passed on and could get another chance next year.

Colorado will have some questions at the trade deadline they have to address. In the past they would have been hesitant to trade away guys like Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy at the deadline. But the Rockies' new front office has a chance to show they're different than who's been there in the past. Colorado fans will be watching their moves very closely this month.

No. 27 - New York Mets

Mets fans just need something new at this point. They haven't been able to get the ship turned around, and their season's been filled with quite a bit of negativity. Even rumors about Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto being on rocky terms keep popping up, regardless of how often they're trying to shut them down.

That kind of distraction has hampered their season from the beginning. Now they find themselves in a position to be sellers. Freddy Peralta is a perfect candidate to be traded as a rental, but outside of that, the Mets will have to get creative. Letting young talent like Carson Benge develop won't be a worthy selling point to their fans in the second half.

No. 26 - San Francisco Giants

In brief moments, it feels like the Giants have the talent to at least return to their traditional .500 level of competitiveness. But those moments stay brief. They've struggled to put together any type of winning streak this season and don't have a single winning streak longer than three games.

They're entering the break squarely positioned as a seller. Luis Arraez is the obvious trade candidate, hitting for a 128 wRC+ that's driven by a .332 batting average. Teams in need of a really good contact hitter won't be disappointed if they're able to land Arraez.

No. 25 - Cincinnati Reds

A really hot start to the season has quickly fizzled out into a disappointing stretch of baseball. Cincinnati has gone 23-40 after starting the season with a 20-11 record. Injuries to Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz have certainly hurt them, but issues go beyond just those two.

With an eight-game deficit in the wild card race, they're clearly in position to be sellers. Who the Reds may move will be a big question mark, but they're currently receiving a lot of interest around Spencer Steer. The 28-year-old is hitting for a 102 wRC+ while the expected stats say he's got positive regression headed his way.

If the Reds decide to trade him, then whoever lands him could be getting a really solid player with defensive versatility.

No. 24 - Athletics

At one point in the season, it looked like the A's might be able to be a surprise team in the AL. But pitching was the worry at that point, and pitching continues to hold them back. Since the beginning of June, they've thrown to a 6.33 ERA, the worst in the majors by a sizable margin.

Seeing Nick Kurtz hit the IL with a thumb strain this past week only helped pour some salt in A's fans' wounds. They'll no longer get to see him participate in the All-Star Game, and that's going to sting. They'll need to look forward to the trade deadline to see how they decide to build the roster for next season, but it may not be the easiest task without many contracts that make sense as rentals for contenders.

No. 23 - Baltimore Orioles

Now we start to get into the group of American League teams that have legit shots at the wild card, but maybe are a bit underwhelming. Baltimore has fit the bill all season. They've never fallen too far astray of the wild card race, but they've never fully looked like a team that's going to be serious about snagging a spot.

But maybe that's going to start to change here? In July, they've thrown to a 3.26 ERA to go along with a 115 wRC+. That's much better than who they've been so far this season. If they keep it up, then they'll find themselves holding a wild card spot. But there are plenty of teams at this level that are going to make it tough for Baltimore to jump.

No. 22 - Toronto Blue Jays

Another team that's right there with the Orioles is the Blue Jays. Coming into Sunday's action, they were sitting just 1.5 GB of the final wild card spot. That's pretty incredible given how underwhelmingly they've played this year. What's most surprising is they only have two batters in their normal lineup that are hitting for an OPS+ of 100 or better.

On the flipside, some of the starting rotation has been strong. Dylan Cease, who will start the All-Star Game for the AL, is cruising along with a 2.56 ERA that's fueled by a 13.5 K/9 rate. He's always had solid strikeout stuff, and now he gets a chance to showcase it to the nation on Tuesday.

No. 21 - Detroit Tigers

For a long time, it's looked like the Tigers were well out of the playoff race. A really rough stretch of baseball made trading Tarik Skubal look like a near certainty. But after a 9-3 run, they've gotten themselves within 3.5 games of the final wild card spot.

To add to that, Skubal has recently come out and stated that he wants to spend the rest of the regular season in Detroit. He's certainly doing all he can to keep the Tigers in the race and make his staying a real possibility. But if they slip up after the break, then they'll find themselves asking the same questions about Skubal that we've been asking over the past couple of months.

No. 20 - Boston Red Sox

In past rankings, I've been telling Red Sox fans that it may be tough to believe, but they still had a real shot at snagging an AL wild card spot. Well, that scenario is looking more realistic than ever now, as they're just a half-game back of the final spot. A nine-game winning streak has catapulted them back into the race, and things are looking up for Boston.

When Masa smiles, we smile. pic.twitter.com/YX5GJMCTYu — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 11, 2026

Pitching has been paramount for the Red Sox over this stretch. In the last 30 days, they've thrown to a 2.84 ERA, second-best in the league in that span behind only Detroit. Sonny Gray has been someone who's posted a 1.60 ERA in those 30 days. His name has been in trade rumors recently, but with Boston's newfound success, he may be off the table as the Red Sox aim to snag a wild card spot.

No. 19 - Minnesota Twins

The team everyone's chasing for that final AL wild card spot? The Minnesota Twins! Just as everyone was expecting at the beginning of the season, I'm sure. But maybe we should be taking Minnesota more seriously here. After beating the Angels on Sunday, they're now 48-49. I never said the AL wild card race was a good one, just a very tight one.

The Twins aren't exactly lucking into this spot either. They're hitting for a 128 wRC+ over the last 30 days, making them a more than formidable opponent for anyone to face. Add in that both Joe Ryan and Taj Bradley have sub-3.00 ERAs in that span and it almost guarantees a win for Minnesota when they're on the mound.

The Twins are rolling and will really want their bats to stay hot after the break.

No. 18 - Houston Astros

We've got the Astros ahead of the Twins right now, even though they're 1.5 games behind them. But they're losing a bit of my trust. I've been convinced that once they get healthier, they'd really kick things into gear, both in the wild card race and the AL West race. But they haven't gotten to that point.

The lineup is as close to healthy as they're likely going to get, while the rotation is still missing a few key pieces. They'll likely be buyers at the deadline, specifically in the starting pitching market, but they need to stay in the race for the next month. The schedule after the break isn't the easiest, so the Astros are going to have to really do some work in order to grab that last wild card spot.

No. 17 - Arizona Diamondbacks

If only they could find some consistency in Arizona. The DBacks were on a bit of a downswing in July, but it can't be a downswing anymore after sweeping the Dodgers over the weekend. That's got them 2.5 GB of the final NL wild card spot, very much in the middle of things.

But they haven't been able to do enough to gain my trust. A lot of that lies with the ineffectiveness of their rotation. Their 4.08 ERA over the last 30 days is an improvement over what they've done earlier in the season, but I don't buy that this is the new standard. Even though it looks improved, expect Arizona to be in the starting pitching market at the deadline.

No. 16 - San Diego Padres

The Padres are one of the most confounding teams in Major League Baseball. They're an organization that's shown over the past five years that they're able to compete and more than willing to make their team better. But 2026 has been so underwhelming. They're 3.5 GB of the final wild card spot, which feels a bit unattainable with how this season is going.

That means they'll be a very intriguing team to watch after the break. Maybe not with the product on the field (apologies to their league-worst 90 wRC+), but with the moves their front office may make. Rumors of teams showing interest in Mason Miller shouldn't be surprising, but if the Padres do show interest in moving their All-Star reliever, it'd be quite the shock.

No. 15 - Seattle Mariners

If there's one thing that's holding the Mariners up right now, it's pitching. They've thrown to a 3.73 ERA over the last 30 days, a very respectable number and something we expect out of a rotation that's been tough as nails the past couple of seasons. But the bats? This is the confusing piece.

In the same span, they've hit for just an 80 wRC+. They've dealt with injuries to both Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, so it's understandable why they haven't been ultra-effective, but the lineup as a whole has been very disappointing. They're 12-15 over the last 30 days, so it could be worse, but barely holding onto the last wild card spot was not what Seattle fans envisioned at the beginning of the season.

No. 14 - Texas Rangers

Say hello to your AL West leaders, the Texas Rangers! At 49-47, they hold a 1.5-game lead over Seattle as we head into the break. Not exactly a stronghold, but they're doing what they need to do in order to get wins. They're 10-5 over their last 15 games and are taking advantage of Seattle's shortcomings.

They could be a little better too if southpaw MacKenzie Gore finds out how to gain some more consistency on the mound. Acquired in a trade from Washington in the offseason, Gore has always had the ability to rack up the strikeouts but has been incredibly volatile otherwise. He's now had two straight seven-K games where he also gave up at least five ER.

That's got to change going forward. But the good news is Texas has the talent to run away with the AL West if they tighten up a few more things under the hood.

No. 13 - Washington Nationals

On one hand, is there any hitter more incredible than James Wood right now? The lefty has hit seven homers in July and is now up to 28 on the season. On the other hand, the Nationals have now lost four of their last five games after getting swept by the Yankees this weekend.

JAMES WOOD MOST LEADOFF HOMERS IN A SINGLE SEASON IN FRANCHISE HISTORY 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/FqgKBqif9U — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 12, 2026

That's dropped them to four games back of the final wild card spot. Are they still the upstart team that we have been expecting out of them? There's more than enough power in the lineup, and the rotation has improved after its awful start, but July has not been kind. The first couple of weeks after the break will undoubtedly shape the future of Washington's second half.

No. 12 - Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates have had a very up-and-down season. After a hot start, they cooled off very significantly, dropping in the wild-card race. But July's been a much better month for the Pirates. They're 7-4 this month and have been absolutely cooking with the bats.

A lot of that is because of how rookie Esmerlyn Valdez has performed at the plate. He's hit for a 218 wRC+ over the last 30 days, powered by eight homers and 21 RBI. He's a huge reason that Pittsburgh's season feels rejuvenated as we head into the All-Star break.

No. 11 - Cleveland Guardians

Things had been starting to get a bit worrisome down the stretch for Cleveland. An injury to Jose Ramirez was a blow to the offense that it didn't feel like they could absorb. A 10-15 June forced their AL Central lead to slip away. But after sweeping the red-hot Marlins, they're now 7-4 in July and tied with the White Sox in the AL Central.

One key reason they're staying afloat is the performance of rookie Chase DeLauter. He's hit for a 195 wRC+ over the last 30 days, easily leading Cleveland's offense. While he's no longer the leader in the clubhouse for the AL Rookie of the Year race, he's a huge reason Cleveland's staying in contention while the Guardians patiently wait for Ramirez's return.

No. 10 - St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals were the darlings of the early season, especially in terms of exceeding expectations. But recently things haven't been going as smoothly for them. They're 4-6 over their last ten games and no longer hold onto a wild card spot. They're just one game back, however, so there's still plenty of opportunity for St. Louis to snag it back.

Expect the Cardinals to be buyers at the deadline. Based on their last 30 days, their areas of need may be pretty much everywhere. Strong bats, effective arms, it won't matter. If they feel the wild card is a realistic possibility for them, then they'll make a push for it.

No. 9 - Miami Marlins

It took until this weekend for someone to finally stop the Marlins. Prior to getting swept by Cleveland, they had gone on a ridiculous 16-4 run. That catapulted them into the final NL wild card spot. They've also gotten themselves back into the NL East race, just four games back of the Braves.

OK, maybe the Braves helped let them back in too. But the point is they're in it. The offense has been smoking hot, hitting for a 127 wRC+ over the last 30 days. Heriberto Hernandez and Kyle Stowers have been providing the power while Miami's been cooking.

Things will get real after the break, though. Will the break kill the momentum? Or will Miami position itself as buyers at the deadline? Either way, it's a fun time to be a Marlins fan right now.

No. 8 - Chicago White Sox

The most important part of this past weekend for the White Sox? Getting Munetaka Murakami back into the lineup. The Japanese star had missed the past 35 games with a hamstring strain but was able to return this weekend and help Chicago sweep the A's.

That's a great turnaround for them, especially since Boston swept Chicago earlier in the week. They're tied with Cleveland for the AL Central lead, but hold quite the edge when it comes to run differential (+35 vs -2). Is that the most telling stat? Not always, but it does give me more confidence that this run by the White Sox is more than just an upstart team that others are overlooking.

The White Sox are for real, and their fans are experiencing competitive baseball for the first time since 2021.

No. 7 - Chicago Cubs

Right across town, the Cubs are back to being a really competitive team. They've gotten themselves back to having a decent cushion in the wild card race and may still have an outside shot at the NL Central if the Brewers slip up.

No player in baseball has been better over the last 30 days than Pete Crow-Armstrong. His 236 wRC+ and ten homers lead all qualified hitters in that span. He's driving the offense. The pitching has improved as well, but I still expect Chicago to be in the market for starting pitchers as we approach the deadline.

No. 6 - New York Yankees

No team may have needed a weekend sweep more than the Yankees. The bats had gotten way too quiet. Well, at least outside of Ben Rice. But over the weekend, it was late-inning magic that helped New York secure the sweep over the Nationals.

They're sitting pretty in the wild card race, but the AL East is clearly the goal. They're three games behind Tampa Bay and their late June slump is a huge reason for that. They're certain to be active at the trade deadline, as they usually are, as they chase yet another AL East title.

No. 5 - Philadelphia Phillies

Who would have thought back in late April that the Phillies would end up having a real chance to steal the NL East from the Braves? They've turned things around and are now just two games back of Atlanta for the NL East lead.

A huge piece of the equation was the return of Zack Wheeler to the lineup. After another ten-strikeout performance on Sunday, he's lowered his ERA to 2.13 on the season. He may or may not be ready for the All-Star break (kind of tough to tell, honestly), but one thing's for certain: The Phillies are back.

No. 4 - Atlanta Braves

I'm going to say almost exactly what I just said in the Phillies' section because it's just as applicable: Who would have thought in late April that the Phillies would have a chance to steal the NL East lead from the Braves? It hasn't quite been a huge downfall for Atlanta, but they are certainly not the same team that we saw at the beginning of 2026.

The last 30 days have seen Atlanta massively underachieving. The lineup has hit for just a 77 wRC+ while the pitching staff has thrown for a 4.70 ERA. With such a massive departure from the dominating team we saw at the beginning of the year, expect the Braves to be active at the trade deadline to improve any and every part of their roster.

No. 3 - Tampa Bay Rays

One team we already know is going to be active at the trade deadline is the Rays. They're reportedly going to be aggressive buyers at the deadline, which is a bit different from what we're used to from them. But when you're leading the AL East with the American League's best record.

With them expected to be aggressive at the deadline, they're likely to be in the market for additional bats. While the offense has been solid over the last 30 days, there's clearly an opportunity to get a bit more stout on offense. The Rays are making a run for it and will be a threat for the rest of the season.

No. 2- Milwaukee Brewers

It wasn't the best end to the first half of the season for the Brewers (they may want to forget the Pirates swept them this weekend), but they're still very much in control of their own destiny. They hold a five-game lead in the NL Central and are clearly a top-two team in the league.

With the Brewers so clearly in a playoff position, they make for obvious buyers at the deadline. While they've been strong in their rotation, it wouldn't surprise me to see them aim to add a starting pitcher prior to the deadline. It was a downfall of theirs in the postseason last year, and they should look to add another starter. Maybe someone like Freddy Peralta?

No. 1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

Our top team, yet again, is the Dodgers. They've got the best record in the majors, by a slim margin, but they're entering the break on a low point after getting swept by the Diamondbacks. There's no real cause for concern, especially with an 11.5-game lead in the NL West, but it's never too early to prepare for the postseason.

For the Dodgers, that means aiming for starting pitching. Over the last 30 days, they've gotten some solid performances, but there are a couple of spots that really could use some improvement. One of those is Roki Sasaki's spot in the rotation. He's very clearly better as a reliever than he is as a starter.

Expect the Dodgers to be in the starting pitcher market at the deadline. They're our top team and just need a couple tweaks to be able to make a three-peat a more than realistic expectation.

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App