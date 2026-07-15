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Top 101 Starting Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings for Fantasy Baseball Week 16 (2026)

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Zack Wheeler - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB News, DFS Picks, Betting

Nick Mariano's updated fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings for Week 16 (2026). Baller Ranks is a weekly rankings list for the top-101 starting pitchers.

In This Article hide
Starting Pitcher Rankings Analysis for Week 16
Top 101 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball - Week 16
Top Starting Pitcher Prospects for Fantasy Baseball - Week 16
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Welcome back to our weekly starting pitcher rankings for Week 16, where we rank the top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball. This FSWA-award-winning Best Baseball Series is updated weekly with the "Top 101 Starting Pitchers" from Nick Mariano. His Weekly Starting Pitcher Baller Ranks look to assist you in reaching the top spot as well.

The All-Star break is finally here. That gives fantasy managers the perfect opportunity to see where their fantasy pitchers rank in Nick's top 101 starting pitchers for the rest of the season. There is plenty of movement in his rankings this week, and Joey Pollizze will provide the analysis on those risers and fallers. You can also check out Eric Cross' top pitching prospects to stash down below.

Let's take a look at the biggest risers on this week's starting pitcher rankings.

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Starting Pitcher Rankings Analysis for Week 16

-Zack Wheeler jumps all the way up to the No. 5 spot in this week's ranking. Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this season. He has a 2.13 ERA and a 30.4% strikeout rate in 15 starts. The Phillies right-hander has a 2.01 ERA since the beginning of June and has struck out double-digit batters in three straight starts. It's a shame he won't be pitching in the All-Star game.

-Hunter Greene needed just two starts to creep back up into the top 15. After allowing eight runs across 3 1/3 innings in his season debut on July 7, Greene followed it up by throwing seven shutout innings with 12 strikeouts against the Cubs on July 10. He projects well moving forward with a 30.9% whiff rate and a 42.2% strikeout rate in his first two outings.

-Logan Webb has gotten rocked in his last two starts. He allowed seven runs across three innings against the Rockies on July 3 and gave up five runs across seven innings against the Blue Jays on July 8. Given Webb's struggles in these two starts, it's only fair to drop him down a couple of spots. His strikeout rate has also been down recently, as he has a 14.4% strikeout rate over his last four starts.

-Jake Bennett continues to climb up these rankings. He now checks in at the No. 45 spot, up 13 spots from last week. The Red Sox southpaw has a 2.64 ERA in his first eight career starts and is coming off another strong outing his last time out. Bennett threw seven shutout innings with four strikeouts against the White Sox last week. His 38.7% chase rate and 2.93 expected ERA are both strong signs.

-Sean Burke has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last few weeks. He has a 1.69 ERA and a 34.4% strikeout rate over his last five starts. His best starts during this stretch include a six-inning gem with 11 strikeouts against the Guardians on July 4 and a seven-inning performance with nine strikeouts against the Athletics on July 10. Burke moves up seven spots.

-Jared Jones seems to be getting into a groove on the mound. He threw four innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts across the Phillies on July 2 and threw six perfect innings with eight strikeouts against the Braves on July 8. With 14 strikeouts over his last 10 innings (41.2% strikeout rate), Jones is certainly trending up. His nine-spot rise is his biggest of the season.

-Taj Bradley has been lights out on the mound recently. He has a 2.32 ERA and a 31.7% strikeout rate over his last five starts. In his most recent outing, Bradley threw seven innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts against the Angels. His 3.82 expected ERA, .224 expected batting average against, and 27.4% strikeout rate are all encouraging signs that the Twins right-hander is here to stay as a top fantasy pitcher.

-Bailey Ober is back featured on this list after returning from the injured list last week. The big right-hander threw five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts against the Guardians in his first start since returning from a right elbow injury. Ober checks in at No. 60 overall on Nick's rest of season rankings for this week.

-Tatsuya Imai is one of the biggest fallers on Nick's rankings for this week. Imai drops down 11 spots to No. 84 overall. This comes after he allowed five runs across 1 1/3 innings against the Twins on July 1 and two runs across 3 2/3 innings against the Nationals on July 7. Walks continue to be a problem for him, as he has issued eight walks over his last two outings.

-Jack Flaherty has pitched much better since the beginning of June. He has a 2.12 ERA and a 27.9% strikeout rate over his last six starts and has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six outings. In his most recent start against the Phillies, Flaherty threw six innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts. The Tigers right-hander moves up eight spots this week.

-Kyle Leahy is one of the biggest risers on these rankings for Week 16. The 29-year-old has given up one run or fewer in four of his last five starts, and he has an impressive 1.42 ERA across these five outings. His strikeout rate (23.7%) is also a bit up during this five-start stretch. Leahy moves up 11 spots to No. 86 overall.

 

Top 101 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball - Week 16

Rank Tier Player (+/-) $ PV Trend
1 1 Jacob Misiorowski 0 $44.5 45.5 -1.0 ▼
2 1 Cam Schlittler 0 $44.0 44.0 0.0 ▬
3 1 Chris Sale 0 $44.0 44.0 0.0 ▬
4 1 Tarik Skubal 2 $43.0 41.0 2.0 ▲
5 1 Zack Wheeler 3 $43.0 40.0 3.0 ▲
6 2 Paul Skenes -2 $41.0 42.0 -1.0 ▼
7 2 Cristopher Sanchez -2 $41.0 42.0 -1.0 ▼
8 2 Yoshinobu Yamamoto -1 $40.0 41.0 -1.0 ▼
9 2 Joe Ryan 0 $40.0 40.0 0.0 ▬
10 3 Chase Burns 0 $39.0 40.0 -1.0 ▼
11 3 Shohei Ohtani 0 $38.0 38.0 0.0 ▬
12 3 Jacob deGrom 0 $38.0 38.0 0.0 ▬
13 3 Logan Gilbert 0 $36.0 36.0 0.0 ▬
14 3 Hunter Greene 10 $35.0 25.0 10.0 ▲
15 3 Bryce Miller -1 $34.0 35.0 -1.0 ▼
16 3 Drew Rasmussen -1 $32.0 34.0 -2.0 ▼
17 3 Dylan Cease 3 $31.0 27.0 4.0 ▲
18 3 Max Meyer -1 $29.0 28.0 1.0 ▲
19 4 Bryan Woo 0 $27.0 27.0 0.0 ▬
20 4 Braxton Ashcraft 2 $27.0 26.5 0.5 ▲
21 4 Jesus Luzardo 2 $27.0 26.0 1.0 ▲
22 4 Nathan Eovaldi -1 $26.5 27.0 -0.5 ▼
23 4 Logan Webb -5 $26.0 27.0 -1.0 ▼
24 5 Nolan McLean 1 $25.0 25.0 0.0 ▬
25 5 Payton Tolle 2 $25.0 24.0 1.0 ▲
26 5 Parker Messick 0 $25.0 25.0 0.0 ▬
27 5 George Kirby 1 $24.0 24.0 0.0 ▬
28 5 Sonny Gray 1 $24.0 23.5 0.5 ▲
29 5 Kevin Gausman 1 $23.5 23.0 0.5 ▲
30 5 Gerrit Cole 2 $22.5 22.0 0.5 ▲
31 5 Gavin Williams 2 $22.5 22.0 0.5 ▲
32 5 Hunter Brown -1 $22.0 22.5 -0.5 ▼
33 5 Logan Henderson 1 $21.0 21.0 0.0 ▬
34 5 Griffin Jax 2 $21.0 16.0 5.0 ▲
35 5 Eury Perez 2 $20.0 16.0 4.0 ▲
36 5 Foster Griffin 2 $19.0 16.0 3.0 ▲
37 6 Shota Imanaga -2 $17.0 16.0 1.0 ▲
38 6 Kyle Bradish 1 $17.0 16.0 1.0 ▲
39 6 Shane McClanahan 3 $17.0 15.0 2.0 ▲
40 6 Sandy Alcantara 1 $16.0 15.0 1.0 ▲
41 6 Trevor Rogers 3 $15.0 14.0 1.0 ▲
42 6 Troy Melton 3 $15.0 13.0 2.0 ▲
43 6 Casey Mize 3 $14.0 12.0 2.0 ▲
44 6 Justin Wrobleski 3 $14.0 12.0 2.0 ▲
45 6 Jake Bennett 13 $13.0 8.5 4.5 ▲
46 7 Sean Burke 7 $12.0 10.5 1.5 ▲
47 7 Jared Jones 9 $12.0 9.5 2.5 ▲
48 7 Robbie Ray -8 $11.0 15.0 -4.0 ▼
49 7 Gage Jump -1 $11.0 11.0 0.0 ▬
50 7 Ryan Weathers 1 $11.0 11.0 0.0 ▬
51 7 Joey Cantillo 4 $11.0 9.5 1.5 ▲
52 7 Michael King 2 $10.5 9.5 1.0 ▲
53 7 Ian Seymour 4 $10.5 9.0 1.5 ▲
54 7 MacKenzie Gore -2 $9.5 10.5 -1.0 ▼
55 7 Taj Bradley 14 $9.5 5.0 4.5 ▲
56 7 Reid Detmers -6 $9.0 11.0 -2.0 ▼
57 8 Emerson Hancock 3 $8.5 8.0 0.5 ▲
58 8 Framber Valdez 6 $8.5 7.0 1.5 ▲
59 8 Freddy Peralta 0 $9.0 8.5 0.5 ▲
60 8 Bailey Ober N/A $8.0 N/A N/A
61 8 Landen Roupp -12 $7.5 11.0 -3.5 ▼
62 8 Emmet Sheehan -1 $7.5 7.5 0.0 ▬
63 8 Dustin May 5 $7.0 5.5 1.5 ▲
64 8 Shane Drohan 3 $7.0 6.5 0.5 ▲
65 8 Christian Scott 7 $7.0 3.5 3.5 ▲
66 9 Trey Yesavage -4 $6.5 7.5 -1.0 ▼
67 9 Walbert Urena -4 $6.5 7.0 -0.5 ▼
68 9 Brandon Sproat -2 $6.5 6.5 0.0 ▬
69 9 Cade Cavalli 2 $5.5 4.0 1.5 ▲
70 9 Will Warren -5 $4.0 7.0 -3.0 ▼
71 9 Shane Baz 4 $4.0 3.0 1.0 ▲
72 9 Zebby Matthews 2 $3.5 3.0 0.5 ▲
73 9 Eduardo Rodriguez 3 $3.5 3.0 0.5 ▲
74 9 Reynaldo Lopez 6 $3.5 3.0 0.5 ▲
75 9 Jack Flaherty 8 $3.5 2.5 1.0 ▲
76 9 Jose Soriano 2 $3.5 3.0 0.5 ▲
77 9 Nick Martinez 5 $3.5 2.5 1.0 ▲
78 10 Matthew Boyd -1 $3.0 3.0 0.0 ▬
79 10 Michael Wacha 2 $3.0 3.0 0.0 ▬
80 10 Merrill Kelly N/A $3.0 N/A N/A
81 10 Sean Manaea 3 $3.0 2.5 0.5 ▲
82 10 Zach Thornton N/A $2.5 N/A N/A
83 10 Peter Lambert 2 $2.5 2.5 0.0 ▬
84 10 Tatsuya Imai -11 $2.5 3.5 -1.0 ▼
85 10 Tanner Bibee -6 $2.5 3.0 -0.5 ▼
86 10 Kyle Leahy 11 $2.5 1.0 1.5 ▲
87 10 Andre Pallante 0 $2.0 2.0 0.0 ▬
88 10 Seth Lugo N/A $2.0 N/A N/A
89 10 Andrew Abbott -1 $1.5 2.0 -0.5 ▼
90 10 Noah Schultz 1 $1.5 1.5 0.0 ▬
91 10 Ryan Johnson -2 $1.5 1.5 0.0 ▬
92 10 Roki Sasaki -2 $1.5 1.5 0.0 ▬
93 11 Davis Martin -7 $1.0 2.5 -1.5 ▼
94 11 Robert Gasser N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
95 11 Kumar Rocker -3 $1.5 1.5 0.0 ▬
96 11 Trevor McDonald 2 $1.0 1.0 0.0 ▬
97 11 Noah Cameron -4 $1.0 1.5 -0.5 ▼
98 11 Tyler Mahle N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
99 11 Matthew Liberatore N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
100 11 Michael McGreevy N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
101 11 J.T. Ginn -2 $1.0 1.0 0.0 ▬

 

Top Starting Pitcher Prospects for Fantasy Baseball - Week 16

Here are the key SP stashes, including honorable mentions, from our esteemed, industry-leading prospect analyst, Eric Cross. You should also read his full Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash article, which is updated weekly!

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
3 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
4 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
5 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
6 River Ryan SP Dodgers
7 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs
HM George Klassen SP Angels
HM Jack Wenninger SP Mets
HM Hunter Barco SP Pirates
HM Brody Hopkins SP Rays
HM Jonah Tong SP Mets

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2nd Half Breakouts: Nick Mariano's "My Guys"
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