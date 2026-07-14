July 14, 2026

Eric Cross' top 25 fantasy baseball prospects to stash in redraft for Week 16 (2026). His updated MLB rookie rankings for prospect call-ups to make 2026 impacts.

We've finally reached the All-Star break, and everyone can sit back and take a breather for a few days. We don't have to set any lineups for a few more days, but now is a good time to take stock of your fantasy teams. Where can you improve? What moves can you make? And most importantly for this article, do you have any room to stash a prospect for the stretch run?

Over the last week, we saw Owen Murphy called up by Atlanta, and Luis Lara called up by Milwaukee. On top of that, the Arizona Diamondbacks recalled Ryan Waldschmidt. But for the most part, the top of these stash rankings remain intact.

These prospect rankings are for 2026 redraft value only. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026 redraft leagues. You can also see our top fantasy baseball dynasty prospects rankings for longer-term outlooks and our 2026 fantasy baseball rankings dashboard for all other league formats.

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Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

My prospect write-ups are below the rankings. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

With the reports of the Mariners being willing to trade one of their pitchers (likely Luis Castillo) for a bat before the trade deadline, the ears of every Kade Anderson stasher just perked up a bit. As I've mentioned several times throughout the season in this article series, Anderson is absolutely MLB-ready, but thoroughly blocked at the Major League level. And even if the Mariners do deal Castillo or another arm, that would still leave five other good arms in the rotation.

Kade Anderson racks up nine punchouts across six frames of two-run ball for the Double-A @ARTravs 🔱 MLB's top-ranked pitching prospect (@Mariners) is running a 108/10 K/BB ratio in his debut season: pic.twitter.com/UvwqlSPpfd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2026

For the season, Anderson has now made 14 starts spanning 72.2 innings. In those 14 starts, Anderson has allowed a grand total of 11 earned runs. That equates to a pristine 1.36 ERA to go along with a 0.69 WHIP, 3.8% walk rate, and a 41.4% strikeout rate. For pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched, Anderson's 37.5 K-BB rate is the top mark by a full six percent. No pitching prospect has a higher impact potential in redraft leagues this season than Anderson.

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

Just when we thought Joshua Baez was going to mash his way into the St. Louis lineup, he goes ice cold. After back-to-back games with two hits and a home run on 6/21 and 6/24, Baez has hit just .111 (6/54) over his last 14 games with two home runs. Both of those home runs came on 7/2, which was also the game where he picked up three of his six hits during this cold stretch. And unfortunately, Baez's strikeout rate has ticked back up, sitting at 31.7% over these 14 games.

Baez has been prone to notable peaks and valleys throughout his professional career. We know this. This is probably going to be the case for Baez moving forward as well. However, what it does is probably delay his MLB ETA until he gets hot again in Triple-A.

If upside is the main driving factor in why you personally will stash a prospect in redraft leagues, then I'd continue to stash Baez if you have room. Because only Max Clark and Walker Jenkins can match Baez's level of upside and proximity right now.

Hector Rodriguez, Cincinnati Reds

As I was tinkering with my Top 500 prospect rankings the other day, I ended up bumping Hector Rodriguez up inside my Top 50 overall. He deserves it.

In 89 Triple-A games this season, Rodriguez is slashing .284/.364/.546 with 41 extra-base hits, 23 home runs, six steals, and 41 walks. Rodriguez and Josue De Paula are the only two prospects in baseball under age 23 to have at least 40 extra-base hits, 40 walks, a .280 or higher average, and a strikeout rate below 21%.

Héctor Rodríguez is swinging a hot bat at Triple-A 🔥 The @Reds' No. 5 prospect has two HRs today and three in his past four games for the @LouisvilleBats: pic.twitter.com/juonFt2hoK — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 7, 2026

Rodriguez's blend of contact, power, and approach makes him an exciting prospect in general, and adding Great American Ball Park on top is just a bonus. It's a matter of when, not if, Rodriguez gets called up to Cincinnati. And when he does, I really think he'll be able to surprise some people with the level of fantasy production he puts up.

Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians

A new name joining the rankings this week to keep an eye on is Cleveland Guardians' infield prospect, Angel Genao. After a solid performance in 24 Double-A games to open the season, Genao has really taken off since arriving in Triple-A. In 56 games at the level, Genao has slashed .308/.389/.498 with 15 doubles, seven home runs, six steals, and nearly as many walks (27) as strikeouts (35).

A cool 105.9 mph off the bat and 444 feet worth of homer for Angel Genao 😎 The @CleGuardians' No. 2 prospect sports a 1.061 OPS at Triple-A following his second long ball for the @CLBClippers: pic.twitter.com/E5cqHg2GIi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 15, 2026

Genao has always shown a nice blend of contact and approach, routinely running contact rates north of 80%, but his power has also ticked up this season. Overall, Genao's 10 home runs are twice as many as he had in 85 games last season, and tie his career-high set back in 2024.

In Triple-A this season, Genao is running a 47% hard-hit rate, 90.1 mph AVG EV, and has a 90th percentile EV of 104.4 mph. And with his ability to play three different infield positions, that should only speed up when we see Genao up with Cleveland.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Top 10 SP: Rest-Of-Season Projections Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts Fantasy Baseball Closer Breakout Candidates Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs? Week 16

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