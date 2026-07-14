👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Projecting Rest of Season Top 10 Starting Pitchers in 2026 Fantasy Baseball: July Update

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Foster Griffin - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Closers and Saves Report

Dan Palyo projects which 10 starting pitchers will finish the season in the top 10 for the 2026 fantasy baseball season as we head into Week 16 of MLB action.

In This Article hide
Current Top 10 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball
Projected Top 10 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

It's time, once again, to refresh the list of top-10 starting pitchers for fantasy baseball.

This might be the best year for elite starting pitching that we have seen in some time, especially in the National League. In fact, only one of the current top 10 starting pitchers in the Yahoo rankings is from the American League (Cam Schlittler).

So, which starting pitchers do we expect to finish in the top 10 by the end of the season? Let's start by looking at the current top 10 starters as of the All-Star break.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Current Top 10 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball

Here are the top 10 most valuable starting pitchers in 5x5 roto leagues right now, according to Yahoo's player rankings. All stats were current through Sunday, July 12.

Starting Pitcher IP W K ERA WHIP
Jacob Misiorowski 111 10 167 1.62 0.76
Cam Schlittler 118.2 9 137 2.05 0.94
Zack Wheeler 93 10 108 2.13 0.89
Shohei Ohtani 85.2 8 95 1.79 0.95
Yoshinobu Yamamoto 110.2 9 106 2.85 0.91
Chase Burns 102.2 11 118 2.54 1.11
Cristopher Sanchez 127.1 11 144 2.62 1.19
Foster Griffin 110.1 10 109 2.77 1.02
Chris Sale 98 9 117 2.2 1.11
Max Meyer 108 9 116 2.58 1.11

Remember, this is the current top 10. Keep reading to see my projected top 10!

Yes, Jacob Misiorowski skipped his final start of the first half on Sunday, but he's set to resume throwing today, and there doesn't seem to be much concern about any type of significant injury.

It's likely that Milwaukee just wanted to give him a full week off ahead of his next start as a way to manage his innings a bit. He's still the undisputed top pitcher in baseball, and the leader in the NL Cy Young race features the strongest crop of dominant starters, dare I say, ever?

Zack Wheeler has thrown his name in the ring with his third straight spectacular performance on Sunday, and made it known that he was not thrilled about being only an injury replacement for the All-Star game by turning down the invitation.

Meanwhile, Cam Schlittler is the AL leader in the Cy Young race in what has become a two-man competition with him and Toronto ace Dylan Cease.

Shohei Ohtani hangs onto the fourth spot in the rankings, despite significantly fewer innings and strikeouts than the rest of the group. He had his last start skipped, too, and I have him falling down the ranks by season's end simply because his value right now is tied to his elite ratios that could regress, and he won't have the strikeouts to make up for it.

His teammate, Yamamoto, has risen to the fifth spot in the rankings, but he's just barely ahead of two pitchers who I think have stronger overall profiles in Cristopher Sanchez and Chase Burns. Oh, and Chris Sale, too, who was the victim of having his last start shortened by a rain delay and continues to be uber dependable start to start.

Foster Griffin is one of the best stories in baseball this year. He's a former first-round pick of the Royals who had to reinvent himself over in Japan before returning to the major leagues at age 30. He's been fantastic in June (1.15 ERA) and July (1.50 ERA so far) and was a very deserving All-Star replacement.

I do think he'll slide outside the top 10, not because he'll struggle in the second half, but mainly because the group of pitchers chomping at the bit in my "honorable mention" section is so strong that it's going to be tough to hold them off.

Max Meyer is an All-Star, too, and quite deserving as he's poised for the best season of his young career. Like Griffin, Meyer is getting it done despite having elite stuff (his Stuff+ grade is 97, Griffin's is 98, and remember that the average is 100). I worry a bit about how dependent he is on his breaking pitches. He's throwing sliders and sweepers nearly 60% of the time, but it's working well for him so far.

 

Projected Top 10 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball

When we factor in the remaining schedule and adjust for some expected regression, we end up with this list - my prediction for which pitchers finish as the top 10 starting pitchers by the end of the season.

Starting Pitcher Team Projection Current Rank
Jacob Misiorowski MIL 1 1
Cam Schlittler NYY 2 2
Cristopher Sanchez PHI 3 7
Chris Sale ATL 4 9
Zack Wheeler PHI 5 3
Tarik Skubal DET 6 28
Chase Burns CIN 7 6
Dylan Cease TOR 8 12
Shohei Ohtani LAD 9 4
Yoshinobu Yamamoto LAD 10 5

Tarik Skubal is sitting all the way down at 28th right now, but only because he missed a large chunk of time with an injury. He's looked pretty much like the dominant version of himself that we've been used to seeing the last two years, and a trade (if it happens) to a better team like the Dodgers is likely going to boost his win total.

I like Cease to work his way up into the top 10. He still has a bit of an elevated walk rate (11%), but he's making up for it with elite strikeout numbers this year (36.9%) and nearly pitched a no-hitter right before the break. He's among the league leaders in SwStr (15%) and Z-Contact% (76.8%), while his SIERA of 2.96 trails only Miz, Skubal, and Sanchez.

I suppose I didn't mention Chase Burns yet, but I am dropping him down a few slots this month. His 87.4% strand rate is one of the highest from this top group of arms, and he's also seen his walk rate creep up to 9%. We are really getting nitpicky here, but we have to since we have such a strong overall group constantly jockeying for position!

Honorable Mentions

If you told me that any one of this next group of 10 starters were to sneak into the 9th or 10th spot in the rankings by next month, I wouldn't be surprised. Sonny Gray has been on a tear lately, but gets by on a lot of called strikes and doesn't have the same type of stuff as most of these other dominant starters.

It seems like Gray is now likely to stay put in Boston as the Red Sox have turned things around, but perhaps we see Joe Ryan still moved from Minnesota to a contender? He's been fantastic lately, too, stringing together a bunch of really strong starts and making him possibly the best right-handed pitcher on the market if Cease and Gray aren't available.

I hope Paul Skenes gets it going in the second half, but frankly, Braxton Ashcraft has been better, and Skenes's dip in velocity continues to be discussed as a potential concern going forward.

Don't sleep on Jacob deGrom, who still has some of the best underlying numbers of any starter in baseball. Let's hope he's healthy and can finish another full season for fantasy managers.

The Mariners now have co-aces with Bryce Miller joining Logan Gilbert as two elite arms atop their rotation. Bryan Woo has been fine, but isn't having anything close to the season that Miller has had since he debuted for Seattle in May.

Last but not least, my guy Parker Messick just keeps on keepin' on. If you drafted him or Ashcraft in the later rounds, you have to be feeling pretty good about the return on that investment!

Enjoy the rest of the All-Star break, and thanks for reading!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Top 10 SP: Rest-Of-Season Projections
Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts
Fantasy Baseball Closer Breakout Candidates
Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs? Week 16


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
Dailyn Swain

Struggles to Find Shot Against Jazz
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
Caleb Wilson

Piles Up Five Blocks Against Jazz
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Meleek Thomas

Drops 35 Points in First Summer League Win
Cedric Coward

Records Double-Double Against Mavericks
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Cameron Boozer

Drops 21 Points in Summer League Loss
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Hands Out 12 Assists Against Grizzlies
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Klay Thompson

Drawing Strong Interest From Miami
Corey Conners

Could be Intriguing Option in Open Championship
Johnny Keefer

Gets His First Glimpse of Royal Birkdale
Michael Thorbjornsen

Competing in His First Open Championship
J.J. Spaun

a Concern Heading into the Final Major
Aaron Rai

May Have Challenges at Royal Birkdale
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Henri Veesaar

Hits Four Threes in Win Over Celtics
Ebuka Okorie

Endures Cold Shooting Night Against Knicks
Allen Graves

Fills Stat Sheet Against Pacers
Trevon Brazile

Lands Four-Year Deal With Nuggets
Miami Heat

Russell Westbrook Emerges as a Target for the Heat
Jordan McLaughlin

Returns to Spurs on One-Year Deal
Ziaire Williams

Lands With Lakers on One-Year Deal
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
PGA

J.T. Poston Attempts to Improve at the Open Championship
Min Woo Lee

Trying to Continue Upswing at the Open Championship
Brian Harman

Seeking First Top-10 Result of 2026 in England
Jordan Spieth

Returning to Royal Birkdale in Search of his Old Self
Tom Kim

Hoping to Take Winning Momentum to Royal Birkdale
Ben Griffin

Aiming to be in the Mix at Open Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

is a Must-Play DFS Asset at Open Championship
Wyndham Clark

Primed to Contend at Open Championship
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
AJ Dybantsa

Racks Up 23 Points in Wizards' Summer League Win
Darryn Peterson

Fills the Box Score in Summer League Defeat
Baba Miller

Scores Efficient 15 Points in Clippers Win
Nate Ament

Held to Seven Points in Summer League Loss to Spurs
Keaton Wagler

Scores 23 Points in Clippers Win
Brayden Burries

Leads Milwaukee Against the Spurs
Denver Nuggets

Alpha Diallo Joins Nuggets on One-Year Minimum Deal
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Munetaka Murakami

Joins Home Run Derby Field
Shohei Ohtani

Hopes to be Ready to Pitch After All-Star Break
Tristan Peters

Hits for the Cycle
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Tua Tagovailoa

is Early Favorite for Starting Gig
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Rashee Rice

Is Rashee Rice Overvalued at Current ADP?
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Jacoby Brissett

Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter's Snaps Likely to be Managed Early in Training Camp
Shedeur Sanders

Browns Interested in Trading Shedeur Sanders?
RJ Harvey

Still Has Upside, But Workload Is Messy
Malik Nabers

Could Miss the First 4-5 Games of 2026?
Tez Johnson

Buried on a Deep and Healthy Depth Chart
CFB

True Freshman Cederian Morgan to Make Impact for Alabama?
Travis Hunter

Expected to be a Full-Go for Training Camp
Tyson Hinds

Signs Two-Year Contract With Ducks
Barrett Hayton

Remains With Mammoth
Connor Bedard

to Miss Start of Season Due to Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Devon Dampier Overlooked Among Star Quarterbacks in 2026
Tory Horton

Still Waiting on a Clear Role in Seattle
CFB

Iowa State Has Zero Returning Starters in 2026
Tank Bigsby

to be Eagles Clear No. 2 Running Back?
CFB

Collin Klein Praises Avery Johnson at Big 12 Media Day
CFB

Can Oklahoma Establish a Rushing Attack in 2026?
CFB

Amare Thomas a Top National Receiver Entering 2026
CFB

Wyatt Young Looking to Replicate Production in Big 12
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top 10 SP: Rest-Of-Season Projections
Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts
Fantasy Baseball Closer Breakout Candidates
Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs? Week 16