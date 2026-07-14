July 14, 2026

Kevin analyzes hitter fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts surging for Week 16 of 2026. Are they true breakouts, or fake outs? Read his fantasy baseball outlooks and buys/sells.

We've reached the All-Star break but that doesn't mean I'm going to stop getting you solid breakdowns on players for breakouts or fake outs. No rest for the wicked, or something like that. You could even argue that the best time to add a sneaky pickup is when everyone else is taking a break. So say it with me: No! Sleep! Til!...xwOBA! I'll see myself out.

But before I leave, let's bring you another edition of our Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs for Week 16 of the fantasy baseball season. My job is to find hot hitters and help you identify who's a breakout that's going to help you in your hunt for the playoffs. Conversely, I need to let you know if what we're seeing is fool's gold. The advanced stats tell all, and we'll use them to the best of our abilities. Now, let's get to this week's hitters.

This week, we'll evaluate four more young hitters -- Heriberto Hernandez, Cole Young, Vaughn Grissom and Wade Meckler. All statistics in this article reflect games played through Sunday, July 12th.

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Heriberto Hernandez, OF, Miami Marlins

2026 Stats: .799 OPS, 122 OPS+, 13 HR, 36 RBI, 25 R, 36 SB, 6% Rostered (Yahoo!)

The Miami Marlins have been one of baseball's best teams since the start of June. You know the key offensive players, and many of them we've covered before (Kyle Stowers, Otto Lopez). But Hernandez may just be the most underrated hitter in this lineup.

Over the last two weeks, he's hit for a 242 wRC+. He's mashed five homers in that span and has a ridiculous 15.9% walk rate. That certainly looks like he's breaking out. But you know the deal by now. Let's find out whether he's a breakout or fake out.

Heriberto Hernández destroys a game-tying homer 😤 pic.twitter.com/v8BfUBSSaZ — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

Starting with his plate approach, he's looking a lot like he did in his 87-game stint for Miami last season. His 23.3% strikeout rate is improved from last year's 26.2% strikeout rate, while his walk rate of 10.1% is nearly identical to his 2025 mark.

That walk rate sits in the 65th percentile. Any time it's above average, especially for a young hitter, that's a great thing. He's going to find ways to keep getting on base even if the bat starts to struggle.

Moving on to his batted profile, he's looking pretty standard across the board. He's got a 39.1% ground-ball rate, 41.7% fly-ball rate, and a 19.2% line drive rate. Each of those is an improvement from 2025, even if it's just a slight improvement.

We do, however, see a noticeable jump in his HR/FB rate. Last season it sat at 14.1%, and this season it's up to 20.6%. That matches the rate of Bryce Harper and Juan Soto. Pretty good company to be in!

As we turn our attention to BABIP, we see he's coming in at .254 on the season. If you've read these articles in the past, you know we aim for .300 as the league average mark, so that looks like a decent chance at positive regression coming for him.

Now we'll head over to Baseball Savant. He's got a .343 wOBA that's paired with a .364 xwOBA that's in the 85th percentile. Positive regression at that percentile? I absolutely love to see it.

That's being driven by an 11.9% barrel rate (77th percentile) and a 49.7% hard-hit rate (89th percentile). We're looking at a dude that gets a ton of good contact when he gets the bat on it.

HERIBERTO HERNANDEZ WALK OFF GRAND SLAM!!!🫨🫨 MARLINS SWEEP THE METS 🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/m1sTX3PAYK — SleeperMarlins (@SleeperMarlins) May 24, 2026

Moving onto the pitch mix, and I immediately love what I'm seeing. The first three pitches he sees the most (four-seamers, sinkers, sliders) all have solid wOBA marks. While four-seamers are sitting at a .345 wOBA, we've got both sinkers and sliders having marks above .400 (.401 for sinkers, .460 for sliders).

While the raw numbers are great, it's the expected numbers that stick out to me here. All three have an xwOBA of .400 or greater. That's a lot of positive regression on four-seamers and really solid floors for sinkers and sliders.

If there's a weakness that pitchers may start pivoting to, then it's changeups. He's hitting them for just a .257 wOBA that's paired with a .291 xwOBA. That's positive regression, but the ceiling isn't high at all. But changeups play off of four-seamers so pitchers will need to be executing well in order to succeed here.

Verdict: It's really, really hard not to like what Heriberto's doing. The current results, as well as the expected results, all point up. Heriberto is absolutely a buy.

You can even consider it low risk. He's on just 6% of rosters. Just six? Nah. He should be rostered at a much higher level. He's more than likely on your waiver wire, so go snag him as soon as you can.

Cole Young, 2B, Seattle Mariners

2026 Stats: .707 OPS, 102 OPS+, 11 HR, 43 RBI, 45 R, 3 SB, 12% Rostered (Yahoo!)

I heard you all wanted to read about some second basemen so I got you guys some second basemen. Young marks the first second baseman we'll be looking at today. The 22-year-old lefty is surpassing the marks he set last year and is looking like a solid piece of Seattle's lineup.

Over the last two weeks, he's hit for a 152 wRC+ to go along with four homers. Those are some of the best marks for the Mariners in that span. But we gotta ask as we always do: Is he a breakout or a fake out? Let's dig in.

Cole Young has his first career multi-homer game! pic.twitter.com/YRFXNhAKfh — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

Starting with the plate approach, we see that his strikeout rate of 18.2% is nearly identical to last season's 18.3% mark. But the walk rate is down. It's dropped from 10.9% to 6.5% this season.

This is a result of Young both swinging more and chasing more than he did last season. The swing rate is up from 44.1% to 48.1% this year. That's being driven by a 7% increase in chase rate. However, his 30.3% chase rate is only in the 44th percentile. So while it's not something we like to see, it could be a lot worse.

Moving on to the batted ball profile. His 37.4% ground-ball rate mirrors last season's 37.3% mark. And while his fly-ball rate has dropped from 43.5% to 39.9%, that's translating into more line drives. The line drive rate has subsequently risen to 22.8% after last season's 19.2% mark.

If you're going to see a drop in fly balls, then there's no better spot for it to go to than line drives. This is why swinging more hasn't necessarily hurt him as it would for other hitters.

Now we take a look at his BABIP, which sits at .285 so far. It's up from last season's .247 mark, so that's positive, but there's still room for some positive regression here. In the minors, he's generally been at .300 or higher, but not much higher. So we can assume he's experiencing a touch of bad luck here.

Now to the Baseball Savant page. He comes in with a .312 wOBA that's paired with a .330 xwOBA. That ranks in the 57th percentile. So while it's not quite upper echelon, it's a nice little chunk of positive regression that's being projected for him.

Pittsburgh native Cole Young slugs a go-ahead homer in his first career game at PNC Park! pic.twitter.com/7fASDWspJG — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2026

Part of the reason that his xwOBA isn't higher is going to be because of his barrel rate and his hard-hit rate. The hard-hit rate sits at 39.0%, ranking in the 40th percentile, while the barrel rate of 5.0% ranks in the 20th percentile. He's never been much of a home run hitter at any level, so lower numbers won't shock anyone, but if he even got them both to league average marks, he'd see a really solid improvement in his stats.

As we move onto the pitch mix, we can see that the top three pitches he faces all have either true results or positive regression coming. Four-seamers are the ones getting true results (.324 wOBA, .324 xwOBA) while sinkers (.376 wOBA, .402 xwOBA) and sliders (.326 wOBA, .345 xwOBA) both have positive regression coming.

The floors there for four-seamers and sliders both are solid, but the floor on sinkers is what I'm really loving here. If pitchers keep throwing them to Young, then he's going to continue getting really positive results against them.

Pitchers are likely to start pivoting to changeups and sweepers soon. He's hitting for a .213 wOBA against changeups (.251 xwOBA) and a .197 wOBA against sweepers (.181 xwOBA). These will be struggles for him throughout the season.

Verdict: While Young is not necessarily an upper-echelon name, he's clearly a bit underrated right now. Any time you have positive regression coming, it makes you an attractive pickup. And on just 12% of rosters, it makes him an easy buy.

Now do know that he's not going to be someone that's the main driver of your success. But hovering just above league-average is still a really good spot to be. Snag the 22-year-old off the waiver wire for another low-risk add to your roster.

Vaughn Grissom, 2B, Los Angeles Angels

2026 Stats: .708 OPS, 100 OPS+, 5 HR, 36 RBI, 22 R, 0 SB, 1% Rostered (Yahoo!)

On to our next second baseman. Grissom has missed a little bit of time with an oblique strain, but he's started to turn it on in July. His 143 wRC+ is one of the Angels' best in the month, even though it's over just 27 PAs.

That opportunity is a bit low as he's battling it out with Oswaldo Peraza, but Peraza hasn't exactly been the most stout hitter in recent weeks. So Grissom should be getting more chances shortly, especially with a bat that's heating up. But we've got to ask, as we always do, if he's a breakout or a fake out. Let's find out.

Grissom off the top rope 🤼 pic.twitter.com/jJwUyYohUf — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 11, 2026

Starting with the plate approach, Grissom has made some positive changes since his 2024 season in Boston. He's dropped his strikeout rate from 21.1% down to 14.2% while his walk rate has increased from 6.1% to 8.1%. That strikeout rate is in the 85th percentile, making him a guy pitchers need to get out with contact.

Looking at his batted ball profile, we're seeing some solid changes too. His ground-ball rate sits at 38.6%, his fly-ball rate is at 40.5%, and the line drive rate is at 20.9%. In 2024, that ground-ball rate was up to 46.3% with Atlanta. The improvements he's made are starting to benefit him.

As we check in on his BABIP, it's clocking in at a .266 mark. During his time in the minors, whether it be with Boston or Atlanta, it's generally been right around the .300 level we like to see. This is pointing toward positive regression for the 25-year-old.

But we'll need to dive into his Baseball Savant page first to get a real feel for things. With a .312 wOBA and a .334 xwOBA, we indeed have positive regression coming. The xwOBA ranks in the 62nd percentile, so the ceiling is an above-league-average hitter.

We may want to see some better contact, though. His hard-hit rate of 42.1% ranks in the 52nd percentile, but his barrel rate of 6.3% ranks in just the 30th percentile. He's never been a big barrel guy, but if he can improve there, then his stats will really start popping.

Moving on to the pitch mix, we've got a bit of a mixed bag here. Let's start with four-seamers, which he sees the most. He's hitting them for a .338 wOBA to go along with a .361 xwOBA. Pretty solid start to see positive regression on the pitch you see the most.

Sinkers are what he sees second most. He's hitting them for a .265 wOBA to go along with a .300 xwOBA. Good that it's positive regression, but pitchers that throw sinkers are going to excel against Grissom.

Sliders, though, are a strength of Grissom's. He's hit them for a .364 wOBA to go along with a .348 xwOBA. A touch of negative regression but a really solid floor.

Curveballs are the last important pitch to focus on here. He's hit them for a .350 wOBA, but that's paired with a .275 xwOBA. He only sees them 10.4% of the time, so the negative regression won't hit hard, but if pitchers realize how weak he can be against curves, then they'll pivot to them more.

Verdict: The big questions for Grissom come in the form of playing time. He's working on finding a solid spot for him, which has been a bit tough, but he does have some positional versatility with starts at second, first, third, and DH. If Peraza continues to slip, and the Angels sell at the deadline, it's going to open up more time for Grissom that he deserves.

That makes him a buy. As is the common theme with these hitters, he's incredibly low risk as well. On just 1% of rosters right now, he's practically risk-free. Is he going to be the greatest hitter you've ever put in your lineup? No, but he's going to be a solid option to plug and play when you need someone decent in your lineup.

Wade Meckler, OF, Los Angeles Angels

2026 Stats: .793 OPS, 125 OPS+, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 19 R, 3 SB, 1% Rostered (Yahoo!)

Let's stay in Anaheim for the final hitter of the day. Meckler has had a bit of an interesting journey over the past year. A former Giants draft pick, San Francisco designated him for assignment in December before the Angels claimed him off waivers. The Angels then DFA'd him in January, but he cleared waivers and then made his MLB debut in May.

That was because he crushed it in Triple-A Salt Lake for a 152 wRC+. Now he's finding his way on the roster as a platoon matchup against righties. He's been crushing it with a 125 OPS+. But we have to ask if this is a breakout or a fake out. Let's find out.

GRAND SLAM WADE MECKLER ‼️ The @Angels have a 4-0 first-inning lead! pic.twitter.com/XqQadqYIZC — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

Meckler is clocking in with a 22.0% strikeout rate to go along with a 9.9% walk rate. I'm happy with both of those numbers, as both are close to league average. In the minor leagues, he generally had a sub-20% strikeout rate and a walk rate above 14%, at least in 2025. There may be some room for improvement here.

With his batted ball profile, he's very much excelling thanks to line drives. His line drive rate is coming in at 28.4%, which is offsetting his 45.3% ground-ball rate. The 26.3% fly-ball rate isn't great to see, especially combined with the high ground-ball rate. But the line drive rate is doing a lot of work here.

As we move on to BABIP, it's coming in at a .394 clip. It's not surprising to see it that high with a line drive rate as high as Meckler's is. He posted a .360 BABIP in San Francisco's minor league system in 2025, so we should expect a high BABIP. But is .394 a bit high? It may feel so.

Baseball Savant should tell us more, though. Meckler's .353 wOBA is paired with a .324 xwOBA. Predicting negative regression here isn't exactly the most surprising thing with his high line drive rate, so we'll need to see more before fully buying into negative regression.

Wade Meckler gets the job done with the bat now! The Anaheim native hits his first career home run off of Jacob deGrom 😮 https://t.co/nCUE4lupub pic.twitter.com/r3iLdN9Fyb — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2026

His hard-hit rate of 32.3% and his barrel rate of 5.2% help show us why xwOBA is predicting negative regression. The hard-hit rate is in the 17th percentile while his barrel rate is in the 23rd percentile. This paints the picture of a hitter who may be getting lucky by simply finding holes.

As we look at the pitch mix he faces, we're once again seeing a bit of a mixed bag. He sees four-seamers and changeups the most. He's hitting each of them for a .368 wOBA, but both of them are expecting negative regression. Four-seamers have a .339 xwOBA while changeups have a .253 xwOBA. That's quite the drop on changeups. An unfortunate drop, but quite a big one.

Verdict: Meckler is an interesting case. He's clearly expecting negative regression, but it's hard to ignore someone that's going to be close to league average that's only on 1% of Yahoo! rosters.

Consider Meckler a buy, mostly because at 1% he deserves to be on significantly more rosters. As with his teammate Grissom, he's not going to be the driver to your team's success. But he's going to be a solid option to have on your bench at the very least. You could do a lot worse, so don't be afraid to take a chance here if you really need some outfield help.

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