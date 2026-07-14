July 14, 2026

Jarod's top fantasy baseball prospect call-ups left in the minors for 2026. These are impact fantasy baseball rookies who should get called up in the 2nd half.

Through the first half of the season, fantasy baseball managers have seen many top prospects get the call and make an immediate impact. Players like Carson Benge, JJ Wetherholt, and Kevin McGonigle began the season in the majors, and Konnor Griffin followed shortly thereafter. Others like Cole Carrigg and A.J. Ewing were called up more recently and have turned into productive fantasy assets.

However, there are still several players waiting in the wings who can provide a much-needed boost to your fantasy team. There are players who offer multi-category potential, or who pack a punch specifically in the power department, and more.

Who are the top prospects on the verge of reaching the majors? Who will take the sport by storm in the second half and help fantasy managers potentially win their leagues? Let's dive in!

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Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Joshua Baez blazed through High-A and Double-A last season, hitting .287 while blasting 20 home runs and stealing 54 bases in a total of 117 games (38 at High-A, 79 at Double-A). As a preview of the power to come, he also hit three home runs in 10 spring training contests before being reassigned to Triple-A Memphis.

A FOUR @LennysSubs LONGBALL GAME FOR JOSHUA BÁEZ!!!!! IT SIMPLY CANT GET BETTER!!!!#LennysLongball pic.twitter.com/wJ9vYXwcXJ — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 17, 2026

Now, through 80 games for the Red Birds, the former second-round draft pick has recorded 28 home runs, currently giving him the most at Triple-A (second-most has 23). He's once again paired the power with some stolen base production, having swiped 14 bags thus far in 2026. So what's not to like? Why hasn't he debuted already?

Well, he tends to chase a lot of pitches, which leads to low walk rates and quite a bit of swing-and-miss:

That would likely not get any better at the major league level, but when you're putting up the kind of power numbers he is, does it really matter? MLB's current home run leader, Kyle Schwarber (32), owns a 35.0 percent whiff rate (fifth percentile) and a 34.9 percent strikeout rate (worst in the majors), yet is the 14th-best hitter in fantasy at the moment.

Is Baez as good as Schwarber? No, of course not. But can Baez be productive in the major leagues despite the flaws in his profile? Absolutely. Also, keep in mind that the MLB median for batting average is just .244, so there is plenty of reason to believe that the 23-year-old could be a five-category contributor once he reaches the majors.

Look for the 6-foot-3 slugger to be one of the first prospects to be called up for a major league debut shortly after the All-Star break, and managers in all standard redraft leagues with an NA spot should look to stash him away ahead of time. He's already been scooped up in almost 20 percent of leagues, so time is running out!

Charlie Condon, 1B/3B/OF, Colorado Rockies

Like Baez, Charlie Condon's 2025 was split between High-A and Double-A, but despite power being his calling card, the former third-overall draft pick belted just 14 home runs in 99 games last year. Also like Baez, Condon posted a high strikeout rate, particularly during his time at Double-A, where it stood at 28.3 percent over 55 games, which limited him to a .235 batting average.

But where Condon appeared to turn things around was in the Arizona Fall League (AFL). The Rockies' second-ranked prospect lowered the K% there to 17.3 percent while hitting .325 in 83 at-bats. Now, the AFL is extremely hitter-friendly, so there's only so much stock you can put in those results, but it was the start of a trend, as he also showed improvement in 20 Cactus League games, striking out at just a 19.6 percent clip while hitting .385 with three home runs.

Fast forward to 2026, and his 28.3 percent strikeout rate from Double-A has improved to 23.8 percent at Triple-A through 78 games, so it seems the adjustments made in the AFL and in the spring have translated into real in-game development from the youngster. But has he sacrificed power for contact?

After posting an absurd 1.276 OPS in the month of June and getting named to the Futures Game earlier in the day, #Rockies Charlie Condon adds two more home runs to give 20 in his first 72 games in Triple-A. pic.twitter.com/KmyhAfTwer — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) July 2, 2026

The University of Georgia product hit four home runs in his first 10 games this year, but then went on a stunning 31-game homerless drought. Since then, though, the 6-foot-5 slugger has crushed 16 home runs in 37 games, while hitting .351, and has even seen the strikeout rate drop to 21.6 percent during that time.

One thing that has been a constant in his offensive profile is his ability to draw walks, and that remains the case in 2026 with a 14.7 percent walk rate. All in all, the right-handed hitter is batting .286 with a .998 OPS for the Isotopes, and if not for the emergence of TJ Rumfield and Troy Johnston (and now also Cole Carrigg), Condon likely would have been in the big leagues already.

The team surely doesn't want to bring him up only to sit him on the bench, so it might take an injury or a trade to get him to the majors early in the second half, but either way, expect a debut sometime after the All-Star break. With power like his, who will be playing half of his games at Coors Field, Condon is one of the top stashes for power in all leagues and is just eight percent rostered.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

If not for injuries, Walker Jenkins probably would have made it to the majors by now. 2026 has been no different, with the former fifth-overall draft pick recently returning to action after missing a month and a half with a shoulder injury.

But the Twins' top-ranked prospect hasn't shown any rust, collecting at least one hit in 10 of the 12 games he's played at Triple-A St. Paul since coming off the injured list. The recent surge has pushed his season-long slash line at Triple-A to .281/.383/.446 with three home runs and seven steals through 37 games. Jenkins also has a keen eye and a penchant for contact, producing a 12.3 percent walk rate and a 15.1 percent strikeout rate.

Walker Jenkins in his 11 games since returning off the injured list: .442/.467/.814 with 8 XBH@Twins | @TwinsPlayerDev | @StPaulSaints pic.twitter.com/4cdwy1z4w9 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2026

Though it hasn't translated to many home runs yet, the left-handed hitter possesses plenty of pop, with a 91st percentile average exit velocity (EV) of 92.2 mph, a max EV of 112.3 (89th percentile), and a hard-hit rate of 47.3 percent (84th percentile).

Look for a call-up to the big leagues in the coming weeks, and with his ability to be a multi-category contributor, the 21-year-old could be a key piece that helps fantasy teams get to the fantasy playoffs. The 6-foot-3 slugger is one of the top bats to stash in all fantasy leagues and is just five percent rostered.

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Max Clark began 2026 at Triple-A and quickly made a case for a call-up to the majors after showcasing his offensive tools, but the organization didn't promote him even when multiple injuries to outfielders gave them an opportunity to do so, stating that they were not in a hurry to rush Clark to the majors.

Then the former third-overall draft pick went cold, and the clamoring for a major league debut got quieter. However, the left-handed hitter is rolling again, making a strong case for a debut shortly after the All-Star break. Since June 12, a period of 21 games, the Tigers' top-ranked prospect has gone 28-for-87 (.322) with four doubles, three home runs, and eight steals.

Perhaps the most impressive stat, though, is his 11 walks during that time, which is more than the eight strikeouts he's recorded in that span. With 99 plate appearances during that time, that equates to an 8.1 percent strikeout rate, a rate that Triple-A league leaders produce.

Max Clark returns to Indiana and crushes a leadoff homer to give Toledo an instant lead. It’s his 7th home run of the year. Left his bat at 107.4 MPH and went 408 feet. pic.twitter.com/B59vGrw57M — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) July 7, 2026

For the season, the 21-year-old is slashing .268/.354/.401 with seven home runs, 20 steals, an 11.0 percent walk rate, and a 14.1 percent strikeout rate. He looks about as ready as he'll ever be for a test in the Show, so look for that to happen in the second half.

With the ability to hit for contact, power, and steal bases, the 5-foot-11 Clark could be a five-category producer in the majors and should be considered one of the top stashes in all fantasy leagues. He is available in more than 90 percent of leagues.

Kaelen Culpepper, INF, Minnesota Twins

First things first, note that Kaelen Culpepper is currently on the 7-day injured list with a glute injury, although he was already dealing with a hand injury after getting hit by a pitch and has not played in a game since June 30. Hopefully, the glute injury is something that will require a minimum stay on the IL, as the former first-rounder was making a strong case for a promotion prior to the injury.

Over his last 14 games, the Twins' second-ranked prospect was 19-for-50 (.380) with five extra-base hits (two home runs), three steals, and an impressive 9:5 BB:K. For the season, his slash line stands at .272/.376/.492 with 14 home runs and 15 steals. His strikeout (17.3 percent) and walk rates (12.5 percent) are above average as well, and he is looking ready for a shot in the Show.

The right-handed hitter is coming off a 20-homer, 25-steal campaign in 2025, so this performance has not come out of nowhere. Given his ability to hit for average, power, and steal bases, Culpepper is one of the top stashes in fantasy in most redraft leagues.

Though he is only eligible at shortstop on Yahoo!, the Kansas State product has seen time at second base and third base this season at St. Paul, so he could have multiple paths to the majors.

The current injuries he's dealing with are not ideal, but the hope is that they are short-term in nature, and with the potential to be a multi-category producer, the 23-year-old remains one of the top offensive stashes for the stretch run. He's rostered in only four percent of leagues right now.

Honorable Mentions

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B - Cleveland Guardians

Kade Anderson, SP - Seattle Mariners

George Lombard Jr., SS - New York Yankees

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